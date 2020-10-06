Football Is Dead In Nigeria – Onigbinde

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) target, Bukayo Saka has wished the Super Eagles all the best.

This is after the 19-year-old player confirmed his international future with England’s Three Lions.

The left-back-cum-left-winger has been included in the England squad for their upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Saka, who is a highly-rated player, was born in England’s capital city, London to parents of Nigerian descent.

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way,” Saka told Tidesports source

“But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming and I think in the future, they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England.”

Saka helped the Gunners clinch the 2019/20 FA Cup in what was his debut season and he has netted once in two Premier League games in the current campaign.

The left-footed player started his career with Arsenal’s Hale End Academy and once he turned 17 years old, he was given a professional contract by the English club and promoted to the under-23 side.

“My dad was born here, my mum was born in Nigeria, but they both grew up in Nigeria and met each other in Nigeria,” he added.

“They came over and when they came to England, it wasn’t easy for them because obviously, it’s a new country.

“It’s really cold for them, but they adapted well, and as soon as they had me and my brother, they always left everything out the way and put us first.

“Especially my football career, my dad always pushed me, he took me to training on days where sometimes it would take two hours to get to training,” he continued.

“So I’ll always be so grateful for my parents for the work they’ve done for me.”