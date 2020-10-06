Law/Judiciary
Court Adjourns Trial Of Fayose To Oct 19
The Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, further adjourned until October 19, and 20, for continuation of trial of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, facing charges of fraud and money laundering.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), who was expected to call his eighth witness, told the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, that there were difficulties bringing the witness to court.
He consequently, prayed for an adjournment.
Following the request by the prosecutor, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter until October 19 and 20 for continuation of trial.
Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N6.9billion fraud and money laundering.
He was first arraigned on October 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.
The former governor of Ekiti had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.
The defendant was subsequently, re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Justice Olatoregun, following EFCC’s petition.
He had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.
The commission has since opened its case before Justice Aneke, and is still leading witnesses in evidence.
During the trial before Olatoregun, the prosecution had called witnesses from several commercial banks, as well as a former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.
According to the charge on June 17, 2014, Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele were said to have taken possession of the sum of N1.2 billion for purposes of funding his gubernatorial election campaign in Ekiti.
It said that this, they reasonably ought to have known, formed part of proceeds of crime.
Fayose was alleged to have received a cash payment of the sum of five million dollars, (about N1.8 billion) from the then Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.
He was also alleged to have retained the sum of N300 million in his account and took control of the aggregate sums of about N622 million which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.
Fayose was alleged to have procured De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd to retain the aggregate sums of N851 million which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.
Besides, the defendant was alleged to have used the aggregate sums of about N1.6 billion to acquire properties in Lagos and Abuja, which sums he reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.
He was also alleged to have used the sum of N200 million, to acquire a property in Abuja, in the name of his elder sister Moji Oladeji, which sum he ought to know also formed crime proceeds.
The offences, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2) (b), 16 (d), and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.
LG Boss Vows To Tackle Insecurity
The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Lahteh Loolo, has vowed to fight insecurity to a standstill.
Hon Loolo said security of lives and property play key role in the development of any society which his council was not left out.
The council boss spoke on the heels of the killing of Honest Digbara popularly known as Boboski by security agencies.
He said further that his administration had no reason whatsoever not to give maximum support to the security agencies that rid the area of criminal elements.
The council boss explained that the killing of the most wanted militant remains one of the greatest achievements of his administration.
He said the effort of the Divisional Police Officer DPO in Bori deserved commendation just as Ogoni Elders Forum under the aegis of Gbo Kabaari appreciated him with an award.
“The presentation of an award for combating crime and mentainance of peace by the highly respected body in the land to Bori DPO,SP Bako Gbasam indicates that hard work pays,’’ he said.
“We are happy over the achievements of security agencies, we also call on the youths to embrace peace and come up with laudable programmes, build a better future”, he said.
Monarch Bags International Peace Award
A Non – Governmental Organisation ( NGO), Relief International Africa, has given an International Legacy of Excellence in Leadership Award to the traditional ruler of Ulakwo Clan in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Prof. Onyeche Obinna, following his peaceful disposition.
A representative of the body, Ambassador Smith Nwokocha, presented the award to the monarch , during a briefing with members of Marinetime and Energy Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) in Port Harcourt recently.
Nwokocha said that the group could not hold back its decision to honour the Etche ancestral King after a peep into his peaceful reign in his Kingdom.
According to him, such award was not given to people with questionable character, but those with integrity and high moral standard.
“The aim of the award is to recognise the peaceful leadership of His Highness, and the award is International Legacy of Excellence in Leadership”, he noted.
The group’s representative, also called on the Etche traditional ruler, to see the award as a clarion call for a higher task, and added that peace was key in every human environment.
In his reaction, Eze Obinna said that he would do more to ensure that his Kingdom would enjoy enduring peace.
The Etche monarch who also is the President, Transparent Leadership Initiative International, noted that he would take further steps in introducing more programmes that would usher and sustain peaceful coexistence in the community and beyond.
“Such programmes could come in form of free training in Agriculture for the youth and others in order to keep them busy and away from crime”, he said.
He pointed out that most people involved in crime do so as a result of idleness, and stressed that a busy man could not indulge in crime.
“All those youths who indulge in crime are doing so, because they are idle. If they are sure of a lawful means of making money every day, I do not think that they would go into crime”, he added.
He dedicated the award to MEMPON led by its President, Dr John Raph, as a sign of partnership with the association and an attempt to promote peace in Rivers State, Nigeria, and across the international hemisphere.
By: King Onunwor
Minister To Investigate Allegations Against SARS Personnel
The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has pledged to ensure a comprehensive investigation into allegations of infractions against personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.
The Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
Dingyadi said the idea was to secure justice for the victims and reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens’ right and unprofessional conducts.
He expressed concern over the incessant report of infractions against personnel of the squad and other Police operational units.
The Minister called on the leadership of the Nigeria Police to strengthen its outfits responsible for monitoring of personnel to ensure professional and improved service delivery.
He said the recent call for scrapping of SARS was a strong feedback mechanism to improve searchlight into SARS activities and reform the unit for better efficiency.
The minister said the incident in Ughelli area of Delta State was perpetrated by operatives of a unit different from SARS.
He urged Nigerians to be circumspect in calling for outright disbandment of the squad set up to tackle armed robbery and other violent crimes in Nigeria.
Dingyadi said the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had announced some measures aimed at curtailing the excesses of SARS personnel.
According to him, the newly inaugurated Servicom Unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs has been mandated to work closely with the Police Public Complaint Unit and relevant department of the Police Service Commission.
He said the idea was to fast-track the resolution of all cases of infractions against police personnel and ensure that erring officers were brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.
