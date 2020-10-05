Niger Delta
Rivers Police Nab 22 Suspects Over Officer’s Murder In Oyigbo
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 22 persons for allegedly killing a police officer, and burning a police vehicle in Kom-Kom, a popular community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.
It would be recalled that some unidentified hoodlums, who were alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB) in Oyigbo, had last Wednesday, attacked a police station in the community, and killed a cop attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the area.
The hoodlums also burnt an operational vehicle belonging to the police, and vandalised a number of other vehicles parked in the police station.
The attack occurred at about 9:30am on the fateful day.
The Tide reports that SARS is a special anti-robbery unit of the Rivers State Police Command, and many of its operatives have been fingered in the past for involvement in activities untoward of professional police officers paid to protect innocent citizens.
Sources said that the state police command had dispatched no fewer than 25 patrol vans, each carrying no less than 10 officers, in an operation designed to fish out those responsible for the attack on the police station, and killing of the officer.
The Tide further learnt that residents of the area and commuters plying the roads were randomly searched, while some, who were caught unawares, desperately sought for cover in nearby houses, business premises, and other public places, for as long as the siege lasted.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Niger Delta
Disunity, Bane Of Dev In Wakirike Kingdom-Monarch
The Amanyanabo of Kala-Ogoloma in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Goody Idaminabo I. Olunwa, has identified disunity of Wakirike people as the bane to the progress and development of the Kingdom.
He explained that if all traditional rulers in the Kingdom come together and speak with one voice, the development of Wakirike cannot be compared to other communities.
King Olunwa, made the assertion, when members of Wakirike Practising Journalists Forum (WPJF) paid him a courtesy visit in his place in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to him, Wakirike Kingdom is one of the most blessed communities in the South-South region in Nigeria, as the Kingdom has produced more prominent people in the country.
“I want to say this frankly, our major problem is disunity among us. Unity is the only thing that can bring development and economic growth. I will also say this, because of disunity and selfishness, our legitimate rights have been taken from us by our neighbours sharing common boundaries with us. Chiefs, Royal Majesties and others must speak with one voice, otherwise, in years to come, Wakirike people will have themselves to blame in all ramifications”, he said.
He further expressed sadness over the non-recognition of traditional stools in Okrika-speaking communities, and consequently, appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider the stool of Kala-Ogoloma Kingdom for recognition.
The royal father commended the organisation for the visit, and urged members to be objective in carrying out their jobs.
“As journalists, you are expected to be objective at all times, no matter who is involved, with that, you can achieve your aims and objectives”, he added.
Earlier, the Coordinator of the organisation, Miebaka Amadi, said WPJF is not a political party, and not sponsored by an individual.
According to him, the group was basically formed to effectively disseminate information concerning Wakirike Kingdom in line with the ethics of journalism.
“With the formation of this forum, we have set aside individual interest and bias.
The intention of this organisation is beyond mere media managers, but geared towards the development of Wakirikese through effective dissemination of the policies of our Kingdom in our media houses”, Amadi said.
By: Tonye Orabere
Niger Delta
Ex-Minister Condemns Amaechi’s Statement Against Ateke
Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, has said that kingship in Okochiri Kingdom has a link with victories at various wars before one could be traditionally recognised as a King in the Kingdom.
Sekibo gave this insight during the Freedom/Independence Day celebration at the instance of King Ateke Tom , Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area, recently.
He pointed out that for one to become a King in Okochiri, such person must be a victor of wars as a proof of his ability to defend his people.
Dr Sekibo, who was also Secretary to Rivers State Government, described Ateke Tom as the only traditionally recognised King in the area, stating that he deserved it, given the victories he had recorded in several struggles.
“Without the struggle of King Ateke Tom, there would not have been Ijaw President, today, the God of Israel has made him Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom”, he said.
The Medical Doctor-turned politician, also expressed regrets over certain statement credited to the current Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi against King Ateke Tom, and called on him to tender an unreserved apology to the Okochiri King.
Also speaking, King Leslie N Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, said that those in power at various levels of government should learn how not to insult the traditional institutions.
The King noted that traditional rulers were there to complement the efforts of Government and as such , should be accorded a high level of respect by all practitioners in the system.
King Eke said people must be aware of the difference between struggle and crime in order to be properly guided in their utterances.
The Eze Oha III of Evo Kingdom recalled that the struggle of King Ateke birthed Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and other benefits currently enjoyed in the area.
While applauding King Ateke Tom, fondly called Peace King, he said people must pay less attention to frivolities and think more on how to better the lots of their people just as The Sekuro 1 of Niger Delta was doing in his area and beyond.
It would be recalled that King Ateke Tom had fixed October 1 of every year as a day of freedom/peace celebration in Okoch iri Kingdom.
By: King Onunwor
Niger Delta
RSU VC Tasks Varsity Administrators On ICT
The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, has urged administrators of universities in the state and across the country to embrace Information Communication Technology (ICT) to address the current challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic in the work environment.
Okogbule, who made the call during a three-day virtual workshop/training organised by the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), Rivers State University Chapter in Port Harcourt recently, commended the leadership of the association for its fantastic job in organizing the event.
While noting that the initiative has demonstrated the university’s desire to respond to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the vice chancellor urged experienced and high ranking administrators in universities in the country to carry along the young ones in terms of grooming and mentoring them for better tomorrow.
Speaking on the theme, ‘Emerging Trends in University Administration, the Registrar of the Rivers State University, Dr Sydney Enyindah, described RSU administrators as the elite of the university, and urged them to be proactive in service delivery, noting that as the elite, the entire administration of the university relies on their performance for good governance.
On his part, the National President of ANUPA, Barr. Titus Igwe said the association which was established 30 years ago, was the brain child of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities, stressing that as professionals, the association has the duty to train young administrators in Nigeria universities.
According to him, over 123 registered active branches of the association in the various universities are in existence today.
He further indicated that the workshop would equip the young administrators with global administrative best practices.
The Chairman of the Rivers State University Chapter of ANUPA, Mr Chuka Woka admonished the participants to put in their best in the course of the training, stressing that the goal of the virtual workshop is to achieve excellence in Nigerian universities across the country.
Over 250 participants from various institutions in the country attended the workshop.
By: Emeka Igbe
