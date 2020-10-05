Rivers Police Nab 22 Suspects Over Officer’s Murder In Oyigbo

The Amanyanabo of Kala-Ogoloma in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Goody Idaminabo I. Olunwa, has identified disunity of Wakirike people as the bane to the progress and development of the Kingdom.

He explained that if all traditional rulers in the Kingdom come together and speak with one voice, the development of Wakirike cannot be compared to other communities.

King Olunwa, made the assertion, when members of Wakirike Practising Journalists Forum (WPJF) paid him a courtesy visit in his place in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to him, Wakirike Kingdom is one of the most blessed communities in the South-South region in Nigeria, as the Kingdom has produced more prominent people in the country.

“I want to say this frankly, our major problem is disunity among us. Unity is the only thing that can bring development and economic growth. I will also say this, because of disunity and selfishness, our legitimate rights have been taken from us by our neighbours sharing common boundaries with us. Chiefs, Royal Majesties and others must speak with one voice, otherwise, in years to come, Wakirike people will have themselves to blame in all ramifications”, he said.

He further expressed sadness over the non-recognition of traditional stools in Okrika-speaking communities, and consequently, appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider the stool of Kala-Ogoloma Kingdom for recognition.

The royal father commended the organisation for the visit, and urged members to be objective in carrying out their jobs.

“As journalists, you are expected to be objective at all times, no matter who is involved, with that, you can achieve your aims and objectives”, he added.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the organisation, Miebaka Amadi, said WPJF is not a political party, and not sponsored by an individual.

According to him, the group was basically formed to effectively disseminate information concerning Wakirike Kingdom in line with the ethics of journalism.

“With the formation of this forum, we have set aside individual interest and bias.

The intention of this organisation is beyond mere media managers, but geared towards the development of Wakirikese through effective dissemination of the policies of our Kingdom in our media houses”, Amadi said.

By: Tonye Orabere