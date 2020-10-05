Politics
…As Ex-Lawmaker Tasks Gov On Dev
Former lawmaker representing Ogbia Constituency 3 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and one time regent of Imiringi Community of Ogbia council area, Augustus Osomu, has charged the Bayelsa State Government on development.
The erstwhile legislator said it is one thing to have a state and quite another to have visionary leadership.
He stated that from 1996 when the state was created to date, save for concerted efforts by a few previous administrations, no tangible development has come to the state.
Osomu decried the pace of both social and infrastructural projects being executed in the state as slow and worrisome, alleging that what is on ground is not commensurate with the huge sums of federal allocations which have accrued to the state overtime.
He lambasted the immediate past administration of former governor Seriake Dickson, alleging that the former government plunged the state into perennial under- development with incessant borrowings which he said might last longer to offset.
He reiterated the importance of appropriate deployment of the finances of the state for its economic benefits, alleging that rather, certain leaders were hell-bent on promoting tribal extremism in the state, owing to lopsided siting and award of projects and unwarranted public insults on citizens.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Politics
Nigeria’ll Overcome Her Present Challenges -APC Chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo says he is optimistic that Nigeria will overcome her present challenges to become a stronger nation.
Oladejo, who is the state APC Publicity Secretary said this in an interview in Lagos on Sunday.
He said the enormous problems facing Nigeria would give way for a better country if all citizens play their roles in nation-building.
He said he did not believe that Nigeria would break or disintegrate, noting that agitations in the country were indications that many things needed to be addressed for progress.
Oladejo said that the fact that Nigeria was still united at 60, in spite of all was worth celebrating ,saying the dreams of the founding fathers were achievable with the resolve of all.
“I don’t think Nigeria can break but there are germane issues we need to address.
“If we are having agitations for break up ,it means that those issues are now at boiling points and needed to be addressed, really, I don’t foresee a break up.
Politics
Fayemi Canvasses Nigeria’s Restructuring
Ekiti State Governor and chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NJF), Kayode Fayemi, has said that time has come for Nigerians to confront the reality of restructuring the country.
He said it was time to figure out a structure that is more responsive to the yearnings of the population, cautioning that the Nigerian federation is currently not working.
Governor Fayemi made the remarks, yesterday at an interactive session with a select group of journalists in Lagos.
The NGF chairman said the current challenges facing Nigeria have shown a clear justification for more devolution of not just functions but resources of the country.
He said: “I think we are getting to a point where we must confront our reality as a federation. We cannot continue to run the economy the way we are doing.
“We have to figure out a structure that is more responsive to the yearnings of the population and this current structure obviously privileges those who are more associated with a unitary federal structure rather than a genuine federal structure that is accountable more to the people and responsive to the challenges that the people have.
“What that structure should be, of course, has been a subject of debate from all sides of Nigeria but clearly the state structure we have now is problematic.
“What is a federal road? The people plying the road in my state do not know the difference between a federal and state road. All they would say is that Mr Governor, you are not doing your job.”
He added: “There is entrenched interest to keep Nigeria the way she is; no doubt but there are also entrenched interests of those determined that this country must change and must change for the better.”
He expressed hope that Nigerians would be able to push the argument further to a point where the resources and the powers that reside in Abuja can be devolved effectively including the revenue to support the responsibilities.
He said: “I am a known advocate of fiscal federalism and I am saying that even those who were reluctant before are being confronted daily with these challenges and they are asking themselves how long can we continue to do this? Am I elected just to pay salaries?
“It is not just about revenue but creating the enabling environment that would allow investments to thrive in our various states.”
He said he did not see the conflict between the pursuit of fiscal federalism and expanding the devolution project whether one calls it restructuring or constitutional reforms.
He said: “The national Assembly should put together the various constitutional reforms to be consolidated with the report from the APC governors and subject it to a national referendum. I don’t think it is a rocket science but maybe there isn’t that political will in the National Assembly. They cannot say it is Buhari or APC governors that have stopped them from doing this because we have done our bit.”
He decried the current level of insecurity in the country, saying that for effective policing, there should be a localisation of the institution.
Politics
Oyigbo Assembly Leader Denies Rumour Of Defection
The Leader of Oyigbo Legislative Assembly, Hon. Wobo Dennis, has denied dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a press briefing in Oyigbo over the weekend, Wobo said he remains a PDP member in Ward one in Oyigbo.
He explained that the rumour is a figment of the imagination of some persons whose stock in trade is to fabricate lies to feed the public.
According to him, as the leader of the Legislative Assembly, it would be unthinkable to betray the confidence reposed on him by his colleagues and teeming supporters as well as leaders of the party at Oyigbo.
Wobo explained that in ward one where he hails from, PDP remains united not minding the recent happening in the ward.
He said PDP as a party has given enough reason to remain committed and dedicated
He re-assured of his loyalty to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Amb Desmond Akawor and the Executive Chairman, Oyigbo Local Government Area, Prince Gerald Oforji whom he described as a leader per-excellence.
He also alleged that people went after him because he refused to impeach the council chairman.
“I can’t impeach a man who has sacrificed enough for Oyigbo Peoples Democratic Party.
“Prince Oforji’s enormous contributions to Oyigbo remain undoubted and his capacity to deliver anytime election is conducted,” Wobo said.
Also, Eze Ukwu I of Oyigbo, High Chief Okorie Lewis says Hon. Wobo Dennis, Leader, Oyigbo Legislative Assembly cannot betray the Executive Chairman of Oyigbo, Prince Oforji.
Okorie, who is chairman, Eze Ukwu Council of Chiefs, said the duo had been working harmoniously for the interest of the party, describing Hon. Wobo as a humble, truthful and dedicated party faithful who stand by his words, urging the public to discountenance the report.
By: John Bibor
