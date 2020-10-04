Opinion
A Moral Task For WHO
The Tide newspaper, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, (Page 3) carried a news item: “Buhari: Trump Accused Me Of Killing Christians In Nigeria”. Although the accusation was said to have been made in Washington DC, April 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari opened up on the issue this year, for the first time. According to The Tide report, “President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed yesterday that Trump unequivocally accused him of killing Christians in Nigeria”. Happily, we were also told that the President defended himself, telling Trump that the conflict between farmers and herders in Nigeria was caused by cultural matters and not dictated by ethnic or religious factors.
Even before Buhari’s open admission that he was being accused of “killing Christians in Nigeria”, that gossip had long been on the social media. Neither does Buhari’s defence that the farmers/herders issue in Nigeria was caused by cultural matters, bring the gossips to an end. Along with social gossips about ethnic, cultural or religious conflicts, other similar issues that had dominated the social media include current COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS scourge.
Without mincing words, rumours and speculations abound with respect to clandestine efforts at global population checks and possible reduction. The issue of unchecked population growth had been an old global concern. Probably the movement for population reduction began with the formation of The British Eugenic Society (1869) by Francis Galton. The aim of the BES was to “help nature along by promoting the breeding of intelligent offsprings and the infertility of unintelligent ones”.
The horrors and painful traumas of wars made it needful for the sponsors of the breeding of only intelligent children to devise alternative means of reducing human populations. The morally reprehensible aspect of the Eugenic culture is the targeting of the Black race as “inferior stock”. Consequently efforts had been directed at getting the inferior stock of humans to “stop breeding like rabbits”. Wars are destructive on an indiscriminate basis, but science of Eugenics devised weapons of Selective Elimination. Therefore, a humane alternative to armaments or weapons of mass destruction is the application of eugenic weapons of selective elimination – genetic warfare!
A significant part of the movement for global population reduction is the adoption of political strategies of quite clandestine nature, to execute the plans. Therefore, it is probable that world leaders are sold the benefits of the eugenic ideology. There is a close collaboration between the “World Powers” and developing nations to buy, sell and implement the eugenic ideology through several strategies. Developing nations have to choose between remaining behind or joining the globalisation band-wagon-the Elite Club.
The ordinary person in the street would definitely know nothing about the eugenic movement and its implementation strategies. Being such a sensitive and clandestine affair, it is possible that a majority of our politicians and the elite are unaware of the operational mechanism of the population reduction issue. Surely, birth control and having not more children than couples can cater for adequately, are acceptable policies. What is unethical includes the clandestine, racial tinge, plus hypocrisy!
Adolph Hitler’s Germany toyed with the idea of a master race, whereby the Jews and Blacks were seen as inferiors; that scheme sent out some strong signals. Today nobody would doubt the fact that there are racial and ethnic minorities all over the globe. Not many Nigerians would believe the true nature and manifestations of racial bias and prejudices in America, Europe and other multi-cultural societies. Long-held prejudices rarely fizzle out entirely, and for the Black race who had been the worst victims, the plight lingers on. Only a few people know the true issues about human inequalities and what accounts for nobility of man.
Sponsorship of research activities in aid of the Eugenic ideology as an alternative to the horrors of wars, had been long and often clandestine, even though under the cover of humanitarian gestures. For a long, long time, fingers had pointed at the Western world as pioneers of global hypocrisies, whether in religious, economic, political or diplomatic matters. Is there any Nigerian elite who has not come across the gossip that Bill Gates Foundations can blow hot and cold with regards to loving African people?
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), an Ethiopian but a non-medical doctor by profession, had been fingered as having been planted, sponsored and protected by China, with some ulterior motives. His tenure is said to be the first time that a non-medical professional has occupied the post of a head of WHO. Despite every proposal to remove him, China, with its veto power at the United Nations, would ensure that the “Ethiopian stooge” remains. Ethiopia is heavily indebted to China!
When the scourge of HIV/AIDS began a long time ago, Western propaganda attributed the origin to Africa, via some “jungle monkies” common in Africa. When a global scourge is not linked with Africa, then the Black race usually bears the heaviest burden. It becomes obvious that the aim of global Eugenic ideology of promoting the infertility of the inferior racial stock is a long-standing movement. Has anything good ever come out of Africa? No! Always darkness, hunger, diseases, squalor, poverty, corruption, etc.
Unfortunately, leaders of African nations and the Black elite are not getting the message and antics right! From armed terrorism, proliferation of fire arms, to gangsterist leadership and political culture, it is always the inferior racial stock who are most vulnerable of the endangered species. When India tried to embrace population reduction via vasectomy, there were angry reactions. Are there no other strategies even if they come as humanitarian aids and gifts?
The time has come to ask the WHO to rise up to the moral task to clear the air with regards to certain global health issues. Foremost among such issues are the lingering gossips about HIV/AIDS being “an artificially induced” genetic disorder, aimed primarily at the Black race. There are other research projects in genetic modification and alteration which amount to genetic terrorism.
To subject unsuspecting, ignorant, poor and vulnerable masses to the effects of secret research activities aimed at population reduction is reprehensible. There is influx of inferior souls into the Earth but the Blacks are not responsible for that phenomenon.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
The Media And Boko Haram
The term Boko Haram comes from the Hausa word, “Boko”, meaning Western education, while the Arabic word “Haram” figuratively means sin or forbidden. Loosely translated from Hausa language, Boko Haram means Western education is forbidden. The group earned this name due to its strong opposition to anything Western, which it sees as corruption.
Its stated goal is to wipe out any Western influence in northern Nigeria and to create an Islamic state there. Though recent attacks involved bombings, the group’s trademark has been to use gunmen on motorcycles, to kill police, politicians and critics.
From the very moment man settled in groups, he developed a competitive spirit which later brought him into conflict with other groups in his bid to control resources for survival.
Boko Haram is one of such efforts, not just to control resources, but also to control people, government and law. Its recent insurgence against the Nigerian State which comes in form of killing, and disruption of peace and order has further portrayed its negativity in extreme perspective.
The group spreads its teachings and recruit followers. Its teachings are focused on the sins allegedly perpetuated by westernization. For instance, they see women as being too loose due to westernization.
The sect’s aim is to prevent the practice of Christianity in the north or forcibly cause a relocation of Christians of southern origin from the north, just to spark off sectarian violence nationwide.
Religious conflict, as one of the endemic problems in Nigeria that has led to the death of many in the country, is not new to Nigerians. What is worrisome to many Nigerians in the case of Boko Haram insurgency is its targeting and abuse of women and girls which is a violation of human rights.
The sect has, indeed, gained national and international attention, and has come to represent the very essence of terror in Nigeria. It has reduced patronage of secular schools and has engendered loss of trust in the ability of the government to lead the country.
The media, being the watchdog of the society, has a vital role to play in the resolution of this Boko Haram menace. The media can make great impact with its contact with the people and can change the mentality and perception of members of this criminal group. The media, through advocacy, can proffer solution to this menace by embarking on enlightenment campaigns and seminars, on the reasons why the Boko Haram sect should sheath its sword.
Also, the media have to brace up to the task of uncovering cases of Boko Haram sect and following them up in the law court, regularly reporting and giving prominence to the reportage of their cases, organizing debates on issues by way of agenda setting and carrying out in-depth analyses of issues concerning their activities in fuller appreciation of their watch-dog role.
Meanwhile, government should know that the country’s security needs to be repositioned. Our security personnel need to be well trained, especially on how to combat the new security challenges posed by terrorists all over the world.
Dialogue is also important. Through the use of dialogue, mutual agreement is reached and solutions proffered. The creation of rational discourse through interactive forum using the media as channel is a sine qua non to the resolution of the crisis in the country. This will create an avenue for issues and grievances to be openly dissected and the solution proffered.
The media should also collaborate with the security agents to unravel the masterminds behind the Boko Haram insurgence and what their motives are. This will enable the government know how to tackle these terrorists.
In the same vein, there is the need for the media to sensitise northern governors and leaders on the necessity of engaging Boko Haram members in discussion using local media and local language.
I agree with the view of a communications expert, Andrew Stroehein, that effective tackling of Boko Haram requires a strategic, concerted and collective handling as well as co-ordinated action of all and sundry; not just the government and security agencies alone. In that case, the cooperation of traditional and religious leaders, members of the public and most importantly, the media, is necessary.
Chukwu wrote from Port Harcourt.
A New Nigeria At 60?
It was interesting listening to two guests on a radio programme last Tuesday, talking on how possible a new Nigeria is at 60. For those young men, Nigeria which celebrated her 60 years of freedom from colonial rule yesterday, should not go on retirement, as a recent advert suggested, rather, there should be a renewal of the country through a positive change of the mindset of the citizens.
According to them, the vision of a new Nigeria can be realised, when individuals believe in themselves and in the country and are willing to make selfless sacrifices for the good and happiness of others; when we accept that we the citizens are the problem of the country and that the solution to these problems starts from us, the followers and not necessarily the leaders.
Indeed, how true they were! Often we have heaped the blame of the daunting challenges facing us as a nation on the handful of people at the corridors of power, forgetting that, as the saying goes, when you point a finger at a person, three fingers point at you. One is not trying to exonerate the leaders but the truth is that we the followers are not any better.
Imagine the trending story of how some citizens were destroying and stealing clips, bolts and knots on the yet-to-be-completed Lagos – Ibadan railway line. About 10,000 bolts and 50,000 clips are said to have been replaced, apparently by the construction company. It’s the same way some people steal cable wires, transformers and other property of the electricity companies. Electricity theft is now like a normal thing as both the high and low are involved in it. Even manhole covers on the roads are not spared.
In the offices, worship centres, hospitals, academic institutions, markets, among the artisans and people of other walks of life, the story is the same. Many see no wrong in committing crime including stealing from their organisations, cheating their fellow citizens, lying and other forms of corrupt practices. Our value system has completely eroded. An analyst had this to say about the situation of things in the country, “while we focus on the developing the “hardware” of life (super structures – buildings, bridges, skyscrapers), we tend to forget or ignore the software (character, moral, humanity) of the people that would man these structures.”
Yes, a new, better Nigeria is possible, but we must as a matter of priority begin to invest in human character development. The possibility of birthing a new nation starts from us as individuals. In our small circle of influence, we can elect to start that revolution and also determine to carry it into different levels of political leadership when we get the chance. Definitely, the people we have in power will not be there forever, and if we do not begin now to reorientate ourselves and work on our value systems, the circle of corrupt, bad, self-centered, incompetent leadership we have had in the country in the last 60 years will continue and actions inimical to national unity will thrive.
It is said that it takes a people to build a nation and that when you fix a man, you fix a nation. With the abundant natural resources in the country, it takes a deliberate effort aimed at realigning our consciences, to build a nation of our dreams where our refineries shall work optimally and the issue of fuel importation and all its attendant consequences will be a thing of the past; where health tourism will not be associated with Nigeria because our health institution will be among the best in the world; where a Nigerian child in the village can attend primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in her locality and still compete favorably with graduates from other parts of the world because the money meant for education will be adequately deployed; where our roads will cease to be death traps; where clean water will flow from our taps and adequate power supply ceases to be a mirage.
However, to aid the actualisation of a new Nigeria vision, the wobbling structure of the nation must be worked on. Not a few persons have blamed the problems of the country on the type of federal system of government we run, which weakens the states and reposes enormous powers at the center. Recently, I stumbled upon an article credited to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, on the topic of restructuring. The incisive write-up explained restructuring as “going back to the Independence Constitution which our leaders negotiated with the British between 1957 and 1959. It was on that basis that the three regions agreed to go to Independence as one united country”.
This negotiated constitution, according to him, gave considerable autonomy to the regions. For instance, each region collected its revenue and contributed the agreed proportion to the centre. The regions used to be federating units. Each region had its own constitution. With these, the regions were able to compete in a healthy manner. Incidentally, the military took over in 1966 and pushed aside the constitution, the negotiated agreement among the three regions, which was the foundation of a united Nigeria. They gave us the current constitution which has been faulted by various peoples and regions.
Therefore, in line with the theme of the diamond anniversary – “Together we shall be”, it is imperative that action which will truly make this unity possible be taken, one of which is restructuring along the six geo-political zones in the country. This and other recommendations of the 2014 National Conference should be implemented without delay. This will make room for rapid development of the country, quell the growing clamour for cessation by many ethnic groups and regions and give the entire citizens, members of various religious groups a sense of belonging.
Going back to the negotiated constitution will make us forge a more united and cohesive Nigeria. By our actions, both as the leaders and followers, greatness awaits this nation.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Idiom Of The Palm Tree
Idiom of the palm tree begins with the truth that no part of that tree, common in southern part of Nigeria, is, or should be, wasted. Apart from the palm oil derived from the ripe nuts, the kernel also produces palm kernel oil which can be used as ointment as well as health care purposes. The shells and fibre from the nuts and kernel serve as fuel and other purposes; research and experiments also show that palm kernel shells are used for other products. Leaves of the palm tree are used to produce brooms for domestic use, while the stem produces sweet wine. Ashes from burnt parts of the palm tree are used to produce black local soap as well as serve medicinal purposes.
Before the advent of Western civilization, palm tree was a symbol of industry, honest labour and self-reliance in traditional African economy. Palm tree became the symbol of an early political party in Nigeria and, up to 1967, palm produce featured as a principal revenue earner for individuals and regional governments. Another idiom of the palm tree is the interdependent nature of a vibrant economy, of which palm produce connected and brought many people together as partners in productive endeavours.
While the growth and spread of the palm trees were vibrant and natural, no one was known to water or apply manure or fertilizer on growing palm trees, neither were security guards hired to protect the zones where the trees grew freely. While people from certain parts of Nigeria would climb and harvest the ripe palm fruits, there were others who processed the fruits into red palm oil. Cooperation reigned.
In the days of produce and sanitary inspectors, no one was known to have produced or sold fake products which endangered the health of anyone. Palm produce, from red oil to palm kernel and other derivatives, were inspected and graded, such that the market price was determined by quality. Those who climbed the trees to harvest the palm fruits were different from those who gathered and transported the fruits to the processing venues. Similarly, processors of the palm oil and palm kernel oil as well as the nuts for sale, were quite different categories of people working to earn a living.
Middlemen, traders, buyers, transporters, etc, were also different categories of hustlers working to earn a living. Prior to 1960, white men were seen in various produce business. Oil mills were established in many places, especially close to navigable rivers and creeks, such that those who could not process the palm oil themselves, sold the fruits to nearest Oil Mills. The Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) changed the pattern of the economy. In Rivers State, a giant state-owned oil palm processing plant was established in Ubima.
Some foreigners came to Nigeria to learn about the palm tree and its uses and went back home to start serious business in palm oil, from growing the trees, to processing the oil. Old oil mills built by colonial administrations, turned into criminal hide-outs, but the one in Rumukwurushi harbours traders. The story of Risonpalm remains an idiom of its own. Still, local processing of palm oil remains a ready means of economic engagement, but oil itself in general remains an idiom and also an enigma.
A more important aspect of the idiom of the palm tree is the fact that what gives rise to its products and revenue-generating parts lies deep in the ground. Thus, real money which is the lubricant of an economy, lies in the ground, commonly known as gold, a solid mineral. What is harvested atop the palm tree and then processed for profit, represents paper money, naira. The idiom can be expanded to include the fact that what results in profit derives from honest labour, coupled with application of shrewd economic sense. Honest labour includes the direction of personal ability towards productive services, plus use of natural resources.
Thus, another idiom of the palm tree is that you don’t just look at it, but help yourself by making a bold start, using what you have readily at hand.
To use what you have at hand to generate benefits includes using the economic principle of comparative advantage by identifying what your strongest ability is, among others. If you cannot climb the palm tree, you may find and liaise with someone who can; and if you cannot process the palm fruits into oil, then get someone who can do that. At the end, there would be collaborative efforts to move the economy and generate products and benefits.
Perhaps, you don’t own a piece of land where palm trees grow, but there is another idiom from the palm tree. The tree grows tall, with its roots in the soil and usually has thorns that can pierce the body, causing injuries. One of the guidelines for utilization of personal ability is to understand vital power of the mind, fired by personal volition. Fear is destructive, but its positive aspect demands weighing and testing possibilities and chances, before plunging into deep waters. Taking informed actions in any product would demand exploring options and pitfalls, because every economy has its rules of engagement and risks.
The palm tree and activities connected with it, have to do with agriculture. Apart from being ancient and natural activity, agriculture demonstrates the idiom that man’s well-being does not lie in staying idle, but tilling the soil. Tilling the soil is synonymous with applying the hands in productive labour, after using the head as source of guidance and inspiration. How did ancient people know that palm tree is a money-yielding plant? A zeal to add value to life often expands the mind to draw inspirations from unknown quarters. Ask, and it shall be given!
Personal impetus to exert oneself in productive and creative engagements usually draws inspirations if the motive is not just money alone or fame. When humans ignore or abuse Nature in the quest for money, the result is usually that our eyes get so dim that we rarely see the bounties which Nature proffers to us. While we scramble for mineral oil and allocation of oil blocks, we would not remember that palm oil was our help in ages past! Now, who owns 83% of mineral oil? Ask Senator Ita Enang!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
