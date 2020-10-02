Why Laycon Won BBNaija Lockdown

The Big Brother Naija Reality Show has undoubtedly evolved since its return from hiatus in 2017. Since then the show’s organisers have maintained an uneasily attainable standard, offering premium entertainment, while amassing an impressive following across Africa.

Every years brands fall over themselves for the slice of the visibility only the platform offers, so it came as no surprise that the competition prize got juicer this year.

Amid the COVID-19 break out in Nigeria, the show’s organisers offered their biggest offering since its inception in 2016. Without a shred of doubt, the reality show has become the “ the Nigerian dream, especially among young viewers. It is no loser’s game as it provides fame in exchange for weeks of seemingly doing nothing, but sharing one’s daily life with millions of viewers in Africa.

The issue is what it really takes to win. Interestingly, the winners have shared certain winning streaks in common.

At the just concluded reality show titled Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5, Laycon finally emerged winner. The singer took home the season’s whopping N85 million grand prize away from the mouth-watering N30 million in cash prize. Laycon raked in a total of N10 million from sponsors tasks.

The reality star’s win was predicated from the early weeks of the show’s 10 weeks duration. Going by social media analysis, Laycon’s very first appearance with his lighted jacket sparked initial attention which soon progressed to fascination.

A well renowned contender, Laycon impressively played into all the winning streaks of a typical Big Brother Naija champion, some of which include controversy and entanglement, while adding his irresistible genius touch.

Past winners of the reality show were: Mercy Eke of the Pepper Dem’ Season 4, the longest season since it’s hiatus in 2016. It lasted for 99 days (14 weeks) with 26 contestants for the grand prize of N 60 million.

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe of the “Double Wahala” Season 3 which lasted for 13 weeks beat 20 other housemates to win the show’s N45 million prize.

Efe Ejeba of the “See Gobe” Season 2 won the grand prize of N25 million after 11 weeks of exciting TV experience.