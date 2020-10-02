News
#RevolutionNow Protesters Storm US Embassy, Demand Buhari’s Resignation
Members of the #RevolutionNow Group, yesterday, protested at the United States Embassy in Abuja over the security and socio-economic situation in the country.
They demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, over insecurity, hunger, and corruption in the country.
The campaigners led by the convener of the movement, Omoyele Sowore, wielded a big banner with the inscription, ‘Buhari has failed,’ ‘Resign Now’, and other placards which read, ‘Failed leadership has made Nigeria the capital of the world,’ and ‘#RevolutionNow’.
The protesters, who also included #BringBackOurGirls activist, Aisha Yesufu, Ariyo Dare-Atoye, Henry Shield, Adebayo Raphael, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, among others, criticised what they described as oppression in the country.
Yesufu, in her remarks, said Nigerians must make the nation work, stating that things were becoming unbearable.
Raphael said Nigerians have passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s political leadership, adding that “under Buhari, our economy is in shambles; under him, hardship has been redefined.”
Adeyanju said Nigerians were dissatisfied with the security and economic conditions in the country, stressing that “Nigeria is not working.”
He observed that soldiers, policemen, and other security agents have taken over the Unity Fountain, Maitama, where a rally was supposed to hold.
The activist appealed to the US to place a visa ban on the Director-General of the Department of State Services for clamping down on protesters in Osogbo.
The campaigners also sang solidarity songs, and berated the government for failing to address the insecurity in the country.
It was gathered that the protest also held at Area One, Life Camp, Jabi, Kuje, Kwali, Kubwa and Lugbe.
Meanwhile, the Socio–Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), yesterday, flayed the arrest of #RevolutionNow protesters, demanding for their immediate release.
As Nigerians celebrate the country’s 60th Independence anniversary, members of #RevolutionNow took to the streets to protest what it termed ‘bad governance’, demanding President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.
Displaying their displeasure, one of the group’s leader, Agba Jalingo, said: “We are tired of Buhari and we want to tell the whole world that we are tired. Even with the police mobilisation, we are here to show them our determination to confront this government.
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
The government of Ogun State and leaders of Ogijo Community in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state have described the 20-bed ultra-modern medical centre donated to the community as a model of primary health care facility worthy of replication across the state.
The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who took delivery of the facility in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday said the donation was timely, coming at a time that the state was struggling with the dearth of facilities to manage the increasing cases infection of the novel coronavirus in the state, adding that the state government alone could not bear the burden of public healthcare delivery.
The medical centre, with doctors’ quarters, alternative power system, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance was built, equipped and furnished by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with SNEPCo’s co-venture partners.
“We’re very appreciative to NNPC and SNEPCo. This medical centre could not have come at a better time as it will go a long way in strengthening the state’s primary healthcare delivery system,” said Coker.
According to Coker, NNPC and SNEPCo had supported Ogun State for more than eight years during which the companies had trained over 200 state health workers.
“With this state-of-the-art medical centre, I am sure that the people of Ogijo would have the qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare that the governor promised all the citizens of Ogun State.”
The traditional head of Ogijo, Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, noted that the facility was not just a pride for Ogijo but for Ogun State.
“This is the best of its kind in Ogun State and we’re so excited to have this delivered to our community by NNPC and SNEPCo.”
Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, who handed over the facility to the state government noted that the focus of the social investment policy of the company was on health and education, and that SNEPCo would continue to strengthen its relationship with governments across Nigeria for better healthcare and education systems.
“Our health intervention programmes have been delivered in many states and our secondary school and university scholarships are continuing to grow. With the support of NNPC and our co-venture partners, we will not relent.”
General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, an NNPC subsidiary, Bala Wunti, who was represented by NNPC’s General Manager, Services, Yahaya Yunusa, charged the state and Ogijo Community to provide effective management of the facility in a manner that will provide the required healthcare services to the people.
“Sustainability should be paramount in the management system to ensure that the facility serves the purpose for which it is meant.”
The facility was the second of its type donated by SNEPCo in recent times.
The company had recently rehabilitated and equipped the Casualty and Trauma sections of the General Hospital Odan, Marina in Lagos State with state-of-the-art medical emergency equipment, and also donated fully equipped custom-made ambulances for easy access different parts of the state.
Nigeria @60: Mixed Reactions Hammer Buhari’s
Nigerians have continued to react to the economic growth projections of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 60th Independence Day Speech, calling for more efforts from the Federal Government for economic growth.
Those who spoke to newsmen, yesterday in Lagos, said it should be backed up with the right policies and implemented to the letter.
The President of Junior Chambers International (JCI), Warri chapter, Mr Louis Essene, said the economic growth projections should be backed up with economic decisions and actions.
“Concerning the economic projections to make Nigeria one of the world’s 20 best economies as stated by Buhari should go beyond rhetoric.
“These projections should be backed up with economic facts and we are in dire need of economic-growth minded people in the president’s team to achieve this feat.
“As a Nigerian, the Nigerian project is our dream, perusing through the independence speech it brings to the fore that there are so many indices to put in place to achieve economic growth in the country.
“Although the government is trying its best with the scarce resources we have available but we need that political will to grow our economy.
“It will take a process to get our economy working again, so, I commend the president for making these projections for the country, but we still need to do more,” Essene said.
A Public Administrator, Dr Salami Afegbua, on his part called on the government to tackle the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.
“The president in his speech spoke about positioning Nigeria to move forward. He also maintained that 10 million people will be pulled out of poverty over time with the economic projections.
“Nigeria’s economy is a mono-driven economy; however, the country will not move forward economically if it does nothing to diversify its economy.
“The per capita income and standard of living in Nigeria is very low and the cost of living is uncontrollably high, the country could be said to be the poverty capital of the world.
“Going forward, this government and future ones need to tackle the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.
“President Buhari’s speech will only remain rhetoric, if practical and committed actions are not taken to address the above contentious issues,” Afegbua said.
According to a public commentator, Mr Enoch Adewunmi, the tackling of security issues in the country and provision of basic amenities for Nigerians will move the country forward.
“We wanted the president to speak out about the specific security issues we face in the country and not just generalise them.
“We should not compare ourselves with countries that sell their oil at high prices because they have better amenities and infrastructure than we do.
“To grow our economy the government has to put the right economic indices in place, we need an adequate power supply to drive our economy to grow.
“We cannot be a country that depends only on oil if we want our economy to grow as projected in the president’s speech,” Adewunmi said.
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
Employees of Shell companies in Nigeria have launched free feeding programme in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states under the Shell Employee Care Programme, the General Manager External Relations of Shell Nigeria, IgoWeli, said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Weli said.
The feeding programme, according to Weli, was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, the total amount of which was matched by the companies to make up the N82.6million for the programme.
The programme delivery strategy involves a collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.
Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said, “I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you it’s tasty and meals have been coming in daily.”
So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000.
Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers states to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2012 and 2018, staff and contractors of Shell companies in Nigeria had also made personal cash donation to provide succor to victims impacted by the unprecedented flood and Internally Displaced Persons humanitarian crises in the Niger Delta, Kogi and Anambra States, and North East of Nigeria, as part of the Shell Employees Care scheme.
Shell companies in Nigeria comprise The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo); and Shell Nigeria Gas.
