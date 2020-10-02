Entertainment
MultiChoice Nigeria Presents Laycon With N85m Prize
Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, has presented 26-year-old Laycon, the BBNaija season 5 winner with a N85 million grand prize at the BBNaija winners prize presentation.
The 26-year-old was awarded his gifts at a prize presentation ceremony held earlier Wednesday at the MultiChoice studios in Lagos.
He was presented with the cash prize of N30million, an SUV and a two-bedroom house.
Also mentioned was a N5million prize from Betway awarded to Laycon and Ozo on their MAD Sports initiative, and all-expense paid trip to the Guinness House Dublin for Dorathy and Laycon.
Laycon, who made history with over 60 percent of the Big Brother Naija final votes, thanked the organizers, fellow housemates, family, fans and sponsors of the event.
“I don’t know what to say, I love you guys very much,”
When asked about his plans and projects after the house, Laycon disclosed that he intends to work on projects that will impact the society positively.
Speaking at the Prize presentation, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “Planning a show of this magnitude during these times was not without its challenges.
“For one, we resorted to holding virtual auditions where we received over 30,000 video entries, from which the “Lockdown 20” were selected.”
Mr Ugbe added that Big Brother Naija has changed the way we define employment and relevance.
In addition to participants being instant celebrities and influencers, other industries have been significantly impacted by the show and its participants.
He also disclosed that over 900 million votes were recorded across SMS, Mobile, Website and the DStv & GOtv Apps.
The Big Brother Naija reality show continues to touch not just the creative industry, but other industries as well.
Why Laycon Won BBNaija Lockdown
The Big Brother Naija Reality Show has undoubtedly evolved since its return from hiatus in 2017. Since then the show’s organisers have maintained an uneasily attainable standard, offering premium entertainment, while amassing an impressive following across Africa.
Every years brands fall over themselves for the slice of the visibility only the platform offers, so it came as no surprise that the competition prize got juicer this year.
Amid the COVID-19 break out in Nigeria, the show’s organisers offered their biggest offering since its inception in 2016. Without a shred of doubt, the reality show has become the “ the Nigerian dream, especially among young viewers. It is no loser’s game as it provides fame in exchange for weeks of seemingly doing nothing, but sharing one’s daily life with millions of viewers in Africa.
The issue is what it really takes to win. Interestingly, the winners have shared certain winning streaks in common.
At the just concluded reality show titled Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5, Laycon finally emerged winner. The singer took home the season’s whopping N85 million grand prize away from the mouth-watering N30 million in cash prize. Laycon raked in a total of N10 million from sponsors tasks.
The reality star’s win was predicated from the early weeks of the show’s 10 weeks duration. Going by social media analysis, Laycon’s very first appearance with his lighted jacket sparked initial attention which soon progressed to fascination.
A well renowned contender, Laycon impressively played into all the winning streaks of a typical Big Brother Naija champion, some of which include controversy and entanglement, while adding his irresistible genius touch.
Past winners of the reality show were: Mercy Eke of the Pepper Dem’ Season 4, the longest season since it’s hiatus in 2016. It lasted for 99 days (14 weeks) with 26 contestants for the grand prize of N 60 million.
Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe of the “Double Wahala” Season 3 which lasted for 13 weeks beat 20 other housemates to win the show’s N45 million prize.
Efe Ejeba of the “See Gobe” Season 2 won the grand prize of N25 million after 11 weeks of exciting TV experience.
Art Alade Drops New EP ,Way Home
The multi-platinum selling artist, songwriter, and entertainer, Darey Art Alade, shocked fans on Monday when he released his new Extended Play (EP) project, ‘Way Home’.
The ‘Pray for Me’ crooner had been dropping new music projects back to back since August when he broke his five-year hiatus with the hot single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.
Leading the EP is a tune with Patoranking titled ‘Jojo’ which is available to stream on all online platforms.
Announcing the project in an endearing message to fans via his social media, Darey said, “After a lot of sweat and sleepless nights in the kitchen, my brand new EP, ‘Way Home’ is finally ready.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in August, the singer released a Pheelz-produced single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, he said, “Just like many of you, 2020 has so far, brought a handful of uncertainties on my way.
“But the fact is that God isn’t surprised. So I guess it’s up to all of us to submit and be led,” he wrote on his Instagram page.
Darey’s last released two singles ‘Asiko Laiye’ (Remix), featured Olamide, and ‘Pray For Me’ featured Soweto Gospel Choir in 2015. Both tracks were instant hits.
Darey released his fifth studio album titled Naked in October 2015.
The 13-track album comprised afrobeat, soul, and R&B collaborations with Asa, Olamide and the multiple Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
The ‘Not the Girl’ singer is also a coach on singing competition, The Voice Nigeria.
The seasoned vocalist will officially join other music stars such as Waje, Yemi Alade, and Falz on the panel.
He also runs Livespot, a Lagos-based integrated Communications firm with offices in Abuja, along with his wife, Deola.
BBNaija 2020: Nengi Gives Update On Reconciliation With Boyfriend
Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi has revealed that a reconciliation move with her boyfriend after her eviction failed.
The beauty queen who said her relationship with her boyfriend of almost two years ended because she told him she was going for the reality show, gave the update yesterday.
In an interview during her media rounds, Nengi said it seemed like her boyfriend has moved on because he has refused to pick her call.
She said, “I have been trying to reach him but he has refused to pick my call.
“I think he has broken up with me or he is still angry.”
Recall that Nengi had said she did not pursue a relationship with Ozo because of her situation with her boyfriend.
She, however, promised that time will tell if she would date Ozo.
