Gunmen Kill F-SARS Operative In Rivers
A state of uncertainty has been reported within Oyigbo, a boundary community separating Rivers with Abia State, following reports of alleged abduction and killing of a police officer by some gunmen.
It was gathered that the police officer, who was attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was said to be a native of Enugu State, and was allegedly abducted and killed by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the area.
Oyigbo, a major community in Oyigbo Local Government Local of Rivers State, has been a strategic flashpoint for the operations of IPOB members, who easily gain access into the community from a bridge at Imo River, which serves as the landmark border for both states.
The slain officer, who was believed to be on special duty around Oyigbo, reportedly took permission from his squad leader to go out in search of food, Wednesday night when he was abducted, taken to a bush path and slaughtered by his killers.
A source in Oyigbo said, “Passersby, who saw the dead body of the police alerted the Oyigbo Divisional Police, who dispatched officers attached to tactical units of Operation Sting and Anti-Cultism and others to curtail the activities of the rampaging hoodlums who later retreated to a neighbouring state after the exchange of fire”.
A senior police officer, who was part of the operation, revealed that the miscreants mutilated the body of the deceased officer, indicating that the officer was killed, “in a very cruel manner.”
When contacted, Spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but quickly added that details of the development were still sketchy.
The Rivers State Police Command had in a pre-Independence Day address, warned hoodlums acting in the guise of the proscribed IPOB members to stay off the state or face the full wrath of the law.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
The government of Ogun State and leaders of Ogijo Community in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state have described the 20-bed ultra-modern medical centre donated to the community as a model of primary health care facility worthy of replication across the state.
The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who took delivery of the facility in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday said the donation was timely, coming at a time that the state was struggling with the dearth of facilities to manage the increasing cases infection of the novel coronavirus in the state, adding that the state government alone could not bear the burden of public healthcare delivery.
The medical centre, with doctors’ quarters, alternative power system, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance was built, equipped and furnished by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with SNEPCo’s co-venture partners.
“We’re very appreciative to NNPC and SNEPCo. This medical centre could not have come at a better time as it will go a long way in strengthening the state’s primary healthcare delivery system,” said Coker.
According to Coker, NNPC and SNEPCo had supported Ogun State for more than eight years during which the companies had trained over 200 state health workers.
“With this state-of-the-art medical centre, I am sure that the people of Ogijo would have the qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare that the governor promised all the citizens of Ogun State.”
The traditional head of Ogijo, Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, noted that the facility was not just a pride for Ogijo but for Ogun State.
“This is the best of its kind in Ogun State and we’re so excited to have this delivered to our community by NNPC and SNEPCo.”
Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, who handed over the facility to the state government noted that the focus of the social investment policy of the company was on health and education, and that SNEPCo would continue to strengthen its relationship with governments across Nigeria for better healthcare and education systems.
“Our health intervention programmes have been delivered in many states and our secondary school and university scholarships are continuing to grow. With the support of NNPC and our co-venture partners, we will not relent.”
General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, an NNPC subsidiary, Bala Wunti, who was represented by NNPC’s General Manager, Services, Yahaya Yunusa, charged the state and Ogijo Community to provide effective management of the facility in a manner that will provide the required healthcare services to the people.
“Sustainability should be paramount in the management system to ensure that the facility serves the purpose for which it is meant.”
The facility was the second of its type donated by SNEPCo in recent times.
The company had recently rehabilitated and equipped the Casualty and Trauma sections of the General Hospital Odan, Marina in Lagos State with state-of-the-art medical emergency equipment, and also donated fully equipped custom-made ambulances for easy access different parts of the state.
Nigeria @60: Mixed Reactions Hammer Buhari’s
Nigerians have continued to react to the economic growth projections of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 60th Independence Day Speech, calling for more efforts from the Federal Government for economic growth.
Those who spoke to newsmen, yesterday in Lagos, said it should be backed up with the right policies and implemented to the letter.
The President of Junior Chambers International (JCI), Warri chapter, Mr Louis Essene, said the economic growth projections should be backed up with economic decisions and actions.
“Concerning the economic projections to make Nigeria one of the world’s 20 best economies as stated by Buhari should go beyond rhetoric.
“These projections should be backed up with economic facts and we are in dire need of economic-growth minded people in the president’s team to achieve this feat.
“As a Nigerian, the Nigerian project is our dream, perusing through the independence speech it brings to the fore that there are so many indices to put in place to achieve economic growth in the country.
“Although the government is trying its best with the scarce resources we have available but we need that political will to grow our economy.
“It will take a process to get our economy working again, so, I commend the president for making these projections for the country, but we still need to do more,” Essene said.
A Public Administrator, Dr Salami Afegbua, on his part called on the government to tackle the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.
“The president in his speech spoke about positioning Nigeria to move forward. He also maintained that 10 million people will be pulled out of poverty over time with the economic projections.
“Nigeria’s economy is a mono-driven economy; however, the country will not move forward economically if it does nothing to diversify its economy.
“The per capita income and standard of living in Nigeria is very low and the cost of living is uncontrollably high, the country could be said to be the poverty capital of the world.
“Going forward, this government and future ones need to tackle the socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.
“President Buhari’s speech will only remain rhetoric, if practical and committed actions are not taken to address the above contentious issues,” Afegbua said.
According to a public commentator, Mr Enoch Adewunmi, the tackling of security issues in the country and provision of basic amenities for Nigerians will move the country forward.
“We wanted the president to speak out about the specific security issues we face in the country and not just generalise them.
“We should not compare ourselves with countries that sell their oil at high prices because they have better amenities and infrastructure than we do.
“To grow our economy the government has to put the right economic indices in place, we need an adequate power supply to drive our economy to grow.
“We cannot be a country that depends only on oil if we want our economy to grow as projected in the president’s speech,” Adewunmi said.
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
Employees of Shell companies in Nigeria have launched free feeding programme in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states under the Shell Employee Care Programme, the General Manager External Relations of Shell Nigeria, IgoWeli, said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Weli said.
The feeding programme, according to Weli, was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, the total amount of which was matched by the companies to make up the N82.6million for the programme.
The programme delivery strategy involves a collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.
Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said, “I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you it’s tasty and meals have been coming in daily.”
So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000.
Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers states to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2012 and 2018, staff and contractors of Shell companies in Nigeria had also made personal cash donation to provide succor to victims impacted by the unprecedented flood and Internally Displaced Persons humanitarian crises in the Niger Delta, Kogi and Anambra States, and North East of Nigeria, as part of the Shell Employees Care scheme.
Shell companies in Nigeria comprise The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo); and Shell Nigeria Gas.
