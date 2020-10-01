News
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
The government of Ogun State and leaders of Ogijo Community in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state have described the 20-bed ultra-modern medical centre donated to the community as a model of primary health care facility worthy of replication across the state.
The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who took delivery of the facility in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday said the donation was timely, coming at a time that the state was struggling with the dearth of facilities to manage the increasing cases infection of the novel coronavirus in the state, adding that the state government alone could not bear the burden of public healthcare delivery.
The medical centre, with doctors’ quarters, alternative power system, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance was built, equipped and furnished by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with SNEPCo’s co-venture partners.
“We’re very appreciative to NNPC and SNEPCo. This medical centre could not have come at a better time as it will go a long way in strengthening the state’s primary healthcare delivery system,” said Coker.
According to Coker, NNPC and SNEPCo had supported Ogun State for more than eight years during which the companies had trained over 200 state health workers.
“With this state-of-the-art medical centre, I am sure that the people of Ogijo would have the qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare that the governor promised all the citizens of Ogun State.”
The traditional head of Ogijo, Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, noted that the facility was not just a pride for Ogijo but for Ogun State.
“This is the best of its kind in Ogun State and we’re so excited to have this delivered to our community by NNPC and SNEPCo.”
Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, who handed over the facility to the state government noted that the focus of the social investment policy of the company was on health and education, and that SNEPCo would continue to strengthen its relationship with governments across Nigeria for better healthcare and education systems.
“Our health intervention programmes have been delivered in many states and our secondary school and university scholarships are continuing to grow. With the support of NNPC and our co-venture partners, we will not relent.”
General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, an NNPC subsidiary, Bala Wunti, who was represented by NNPC’s General Manager, Services, Yahaya Yunusa, charged the state and Ogijo Community to provide effective management of the facility in a manner that will provide the required healthcare services to the people.
“Sustainability should be paramount in the management system to ensure that the facility serves the purpose for which it is meant.”
The facility was the second of its type donated by SNEPCo in recent times.
The company had recently rehabilitated and equipped the Casualty and Trauma sections of the General Hospital Odan, Marina in Lagos State with state-of-the-art medical emergency equipment, and also donated fully equipped custom-made ambulances for easy access different parts of the state.
News
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
Employees of Shell companies in Nigeria have launched free feeding programme in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states under the Shell Employee Care Programme, the General Manager External Relations of Shell Nigeria, IgoWeli, said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Weli said.
The feeding programme, according to Weli, was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, the total amount of which was matched by the companies to make up the N82.6million for the programme.
The programme delivery strategy involves a collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.
Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said, “I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you it’s tasty and meals have been coming in daily.”
So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000.
Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers states to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2012 and 2018, staff and contractors of Shell companies in Nigeria had also made personal cash donation to provide succor to victims impacted by the unprecedented flood and Internally Displaced Persons humanitarian crises in the Niger Delta, Kogi and Anambra States, and North East of Nigeria, as part of the Shell Employees Care scheme.
Shell companies in Nigeria comprise The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo); and Shell Nigeria Gas.
News
As Nigeria Turns 60, Today…
Today, Nigeria clocks 60 years of political independence. It is a major milestone considering the fact that many countries that gained independence from the colonial masters along with Nigeria have since disintegrated. It is not out of place, therefore, if Nigerians across the country as well as those in the Diaspora roll out the drums to celebrate the country’s Diamond Jubilee anniversary with the characteristic pomp and pageantry.
For us in The Tide, 60 years of political independence is, no doubt, a great national achievement. With a sense of nostalgia, we recall that it was on this day in 1960 that the country’s Green and White flag was first hoisted at the historic event marked at the then Race Course, now Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos to usher in the new independent nation following the lowering of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom.
This historical event marked an eventual end to British colonial rule to the ecstasy of the founding fathers of the new nation.
The Independence Day Speech made by the then Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who received the constitutional instruments marking Nigeria’s political independence as a sovereign nation from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Alexandra of Kent, on behalf of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, was full of optimisms and captured the mood of the people on October 1, 1960.
Effusive in his declaration, the new Prime Minister, in his Independence Day Speech, said, “At last, our great day has arrived”.
News
PIB Passes First Reading In Senate
The Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB 2020 (SB.510) was read for the first time on the floor of the Ninth Senate, yesterday.
With the Bill scaling first reading on the floor of the Upper Chamber, it is a clear indication that the Senate has begun the process of legislative procedure for the passage of the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill.
As part of Business of the Day, yesterday, presentation of the Bill is number two in the day’s Order Paper.
The Leader of the Senate, Hon Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi North presented the proposed legislation and the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, read the bill for the first time.
In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan directed the Clerk of the Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan to ensure that all the Senators must start getting the copies by tomorrow and ensure that they all have them on Tuesday next week.
Trending
- News6 hours ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
- Politics4 days ago
Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor
- Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From Edo Poll
- Politics4 days ago
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
- Politics4 days ago
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory
- Issues4 days ago
Mainstreaming Broadcast Media In Educational Dev
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls