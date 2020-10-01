Featured
Queen Of England Hails Nigeria At 60
Her Majesty, The Queen of England, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, October 1, 2020.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in a statement he issued in Abuja, yesterday, said the message was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria.
According to the message, “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.
“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”
Nigeria got her Independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960.
Wike Hosts Nigeria At 60 Grand Finale, Today
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will today, host the grand finale of the nation’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary celebration in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, yesterday, indicated that the event will feature parade and release of pigeons.
The ceremony, which will begin at 10am, at the Government House Lawn, Port Harcourt, will be graced by eminent Rivers people, politicians, top government officials, among others.
According to the statement, due to the COVID-19 Protocols, attendance will be strictly by invitation.
Consequently, the government has advised all those invited to the event to ensure they arrive the venue, at least, 30minutes before the arrival of the host, and the eventual commencement of activities.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
2021 National Budget To Be Presented, Next Week –Senate
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has revealed that the 2021 National budget would be presented to the joint session of the National Assembly, next week.
Lawan stated this on Tuesday after over two hours’ executive session behind close doors.
Giving a hint on what was discussed upon resumption of plenary after a two-months’ annual holiday, the Senate President explained that the 2020 implementation of Nigeria’s annual budget has been disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic.
He expressed the readiness of lawmakers to expeditiously deal with the proposed 2021 budget which would be submitted next week, advising that head of agencies of government should make themselves available for budget defence for seamless budget passage.
“As we make effort to attend to the expeditious passage of 2021, I want to advise Chief Executives of agencies of government to make themselves available to defend their budget on time.”
He expressed fears that the impact of Covid-19 against the nation would be devastating if nothing was done to mitigate such, saying that all arms of government should hastily rise to the occasion of ensuring that the economy was prevented from going into recession.
More so, he revealed that Senators have agreed behind close doors that the electoral act be reviewed to ensure free and fair elections.
According to him, the chamber has taken note of time constraints in view of the general election, hence it would be treated with dispatch.
He also decried the high level of insecurity in Nigeria, stating that lawmakers will attend to the challenge.
“The country is bedeviled with enormous insecurity and the Senate would do all it could to address the ugly trend.”
Edo 2020: Wike Commends Oba Of Benin’s Apolitical Stance
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II for his apolitical stance during the Edo State Governorship election.
Wike made the commendation, Tuesday, when he led his counterparts from Edo, Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Oyo, Engr Seyi Mankinde; and Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; on a thank you visit to the Oba at his palace in Benin.
The governor, who was the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo election, stated that the visit was in fulfilment of the Party’s promise to visit the royal father if they win the election.
He thanked the Oba for his prayers for peaceful elections and assured him of the party’s continued respect for the traditional institution.
“We made a promise when we came on a courtesy visit during the flag off of the PDP campaign in Benin that by the grace of God if we win the election, we will come back again to say thank you.
“On the 19th of September, 2020, the Edo State Governorship election was conducted and on the 20th, our candidate, Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.
“You made a promise that as a father to everybody you will be apolitical and will pray with your chiefs and Edo people for peaceful elections.
“Indeed, you gathered Edo people and prayed and God crowned your prayers with a peaceful free and fair elections.
“Having fulfilled your promise, it will be unfair for us not to come and fulfil our part.
“That is why we are here today on behalf of the PDP to fulfil our promise by thanking you and the palace chiefs”, he stated.
He urged the Oba to continually pray for Governor Obaseki for God’s guidance and protection to administer the state for the overall good of all.
Responding, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II thanked the governors for the visit in fulfilment of their earlier promise.
Oba Ewuare II noted that he was apolitical during the election as a father to all the candidates in the election, and thanked God for the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the polls.
He appealed to the Edo State governor to forget the past and extend the Olive branch to the opposition to join hands with him for the development of the state.
The Benin monarch also urged PDP not to encourage godfatherism in the party after kicking against the trend in Edo State.
He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free and fair elections in the state.
The Oba also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for the smooth process that characterized the election.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a symbolic bronze statue to Governor Wike by the Oba for his leadership role during the Edo State Governorship Election.
