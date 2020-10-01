‘No Plans To Increase Boat Fares From PH To Bonny’

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has accused some border communities of aiding and abetting smuggling activities in the country.

The Command said no fewer than 13 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Command appealed to youths from border communities to shun smuggling and not to allow their towns to be used by smugglers.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Command Coordinator, Joint Border Drill Operations, North Central Zone, Sector 3 Ilorin, Kwara State, Mohammed Garba.

Garba, while accusing the communities in Ilorin, said: “I want to appeal to border communities, most especially Bokoru, Alapa, Chikanda and Babanna axis of Kwara State, to desist from the act.

“Community leaders in these areas should rise up to the challenge and cooperate with the sector to check the activities of those who are into illegal businesses, who use their environs as safe routes and hiding places.

“Smuggling is gradually becoming an industry, a huge industry accepting all comers, attracting the greedy and absorbing the get-rich-quick criminals.

“Our youths today do not see smuggling as a crime. If you ask our youths today to mention the types of crimes bedeviling our society, I bet you, the only thing you will hear is robbery, murder, fraud, kidnapping, and money laundering. You will hardly hear them mentioning smuggling as a crime because some see it as a normal business or a way of life.

“I want to charge the youths not to allow themselves to be deceived by engaging in smuggling activities which could lead to prison if caught, rather consider areas such as agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises where they can make legitimate earnings”, he said.

Garba announced the seizure of 1,212 bags of imported fertilizer with a Duty Paid Value of N16.9 million, and 114 cartons of HIV drugs without National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration number.

Other seizures made from July this year till date include 2,794 bags of rice equivalent to 46 trailers, 55 units of various type of used vehicles,118 bales of second-hand clothing, 22 units of used tyres, 13 bags of foreign sugar, 608 drums of petrol (PMS), 469 jerry-cans of 25 liters of AGO, 17 motorcycles, 81 cartons of foreign juice and 17 cartons of foreign natural water.

Garba also listed other seizures as 20 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 31 bags of local maize and 17 bags of local beans with a total value at N127.3 million.