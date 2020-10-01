Maritime
‘No Plans To Increase Boat Fares From PH To Bonny’
In spite of consistent increase in pump price of petrol, the Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA), says there is no plan to increase boat fare from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island.
The association said the union had not increased the boat fare from N2,200 it was before the advent of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.
A mariner and member of the association, Comrade Johnbull Jackson, disclosed this during an interview with our correspondent.
He noted that although boat drivers fared better when the pump price of petrol was at N140 per litre than at N165, he insisted that BMTA had no plans to increase the fare despite the increment.
Describing Port Harcourt/Bonny route as crucial to the state economy, he appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the pump price in order to cushion the economic effect of Coronavirus on boat operators.
Jackson thanked the Federal Government for deploying the Nigerian Navy and the Marine Police to patrol the route, noting that piracy had reduced along the Port Harcourt/Bonny waterways.
He, however, urged the security agencies to extend surveillance patrol to all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure safety of lives and property.
He appealed to the youths to shun piracy and other forms of criminality along the waterways, urging them to embrace God.
Maritime
Stakeholder Hails Engagement Of 200 Dockworkers At Rivers Port
A renowned dockworker in Rivers State and a trustee of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Waite Harry, has commended the management of Ports Terminal Operators Limited (PTOL) for engaging over 200 dockworkers in the firm.
Harry, who gave the commendation in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said the gesture would reduce unemployment in the state.
He said PTOL had not sacked any of the workers since their engagement, noting also that PTOL pays dockworkers their salaries as at when due without delays.
“The dockworkers enjoy cordial relationship with the terminal operator (PTOL), salaries are paid on time, dockworkers enjoy good working environment”, Harry said.
He urged other operators with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to emulate PTOL in dealing with dockworkers.
Harry expressed happiness at the improvement in maritime activities at the port and lauded PTOL and other operators for bringing more vessels and cargoes to the complex to do business.
“Ships and cargoes are coming on daily basis to the Port Complex now unlike before and such has increased revenues to the state and federal governments,” he said.
Maritime
Customs Accuses Border Communities Of Aiding Smuggling
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has accused some border communities of aiding and abetting smuggling activities in the country.
The Command said no fewer than 13 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.
The Command appealed to youths from border communities to shun smuggling and not to allow their towns to be used by smugglers.
This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Command Coordinator, Joint Border Drill Operations, North Central Zone, Sector 3 Ilorin, Kwara State, Mohammed Garba.
Garba, while accusing the communities in Ilorin, said: “I want to appeal to border communities, most especially Bokoru, Alapa, Chikanda and Babanna axis of Kwara State, to desist from the act.
“Community leaders in these areas should rise up to the challenge and cooperate with the sector to check the activities of those who are into illegal businesses, who use their environs as safe routes and hiding places.
“Smuggling is gradually becoming an industry, a huge industry accepting all comers, attracting the greedy and absorbing the get-rich-quick criminals.
“Our youths today do not see smuggling as a crime. If you ask our youths today to mention the types of crimes bedeviling our society, I bet you, the only thing you will hear is robbery, murder, fraud, kidnapping, and money laundering. You will hardly hear them mentioning smuggling as a crime because some see it as a normal business or a way of life.
“I want to charge the youths not to allow themselves to be deceived by engaging in smuggling activities which could lead to prison if caught, rather consider areas such as agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises where they can make legitimate earnings”, he said.
Garba announced the seizure of 1,212 bags of imported fertilizer with a Duty Paid Value of N16.9 million, and 114 cartons of HIV drugs without National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration number.
Other seizures made from July this year till date include 2,794 bags of rice equivalent to 46 trailers, 55 units of various type of used vehicles,118 bales of second-hand clothing, 22 units of used tyres, 13 bags of foreign sugar, 608 drums of petrol (PMS), 469 jerry-cans of 25 liters of AGO, 17 motorcycles, 81 cartons of foreign juice and 17 cartons of foreign natural water.
Garba also listed other seizures as 20 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 31 bags of local maize and 17 bags of local beans with a total value at N127.3 million.
Maritime
Piracy: Navy Deploys Six Warships, 60 Gunboats To S’ South
In a bid to tackle piracy and other acts of criminality in the South South region, the Nigerian Navy has deployed six warships and 60 gunboats to tackle piracy, oil smuggling and other criminality in the area.
Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Calabar, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, announced the deployment at the flag-off of a two-day ‘Exercise Sanga Sung,’ meaning ‘Safe Transit’ in Ibibio dialect, in Onne, Rivers State.
Adeniran said that the two-day exercise which will hold on the territorial waters of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi and Rivers States, under the Eastern Naval Command, was aimed at consolidating on similar exercises, Bekan Mmon I and II.
Adeniran explained that “Exercise Sanga Sung” is one of the numerous operational engagements that the Eastern Naval Command is currently undertaking to safeguard the nation’s maritime environment”.
The purpose of the exercise, according to him, is to “check the state of preparedness of our fleets and training of our personnel.
He insisted that personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would also participate in the exercise.
Other agencies to participate in the exercise, he said, include the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Customs Service.
“The other security agencies are participating in the exercise knowing that safety and security of our maritime environment cannot be provided by a single security agency.
“There are so many personnel involved in this exercise from our Naval headquarters, Defence headquarters, Western Naval Command and Central Naval Command, among others.
“Physically on ground, we have six major ships that would be going out to sea as well as 60 gunboats participating in Exercise Sanga Sung,” he said.
Adeniran said that Operation “Bekan Mmon” conducted in 2018 and 2019 recorded successes, including the arrest of over 600 suspected oil thieves and pirates and the destruction of over 200 illegal refining sites.
According to him, no fewer than 11,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil as well as over 15,000 metric tonnes of illegally refined diesel were recovered during the exercise.
“In addition, we also intercepted and recovered about 25,000 bags of 50 kilogramme of par boiled rice during Exercise Bekan Mmon I and II.
Adeniran called for the support of stakeholders to ensure a secured and peaceful maritime environment and warned criminals to desist from maritime crimes.
By: Chinedu Wosu
