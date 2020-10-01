Politics
Don’t Allow Your Ethnic Bias Destroy Our Unity – Bamgbose
National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG and a chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Olusegun Bamgbose, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to brace up and follow the footsteps of great heroes of the country who fought for its unity.
He called on Buhari to shun any form of ethnic bias and work assiduously to keep Nigeria as one indivisible nation.
Bamgbose noted that there was nothing as good as living in an independent and self-sustaining nation but insisted that the leaders must eschew bias and embrace togetherness.
He noted that the hard-earned independence Nigeria enjoys today was made possible by great Nigerians, who were nationalists.
“They were united in agitating for our independence. They are seen today as our heroes, they include Enahoro, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Tafawa Balewa, just to mention a few. They gallantly fought for united Nigeria. In essence, our unity as a nation, is sacred and sacrosanct,” the senior lawyer said this during a chat with our source yesterday.
“It will be very unfortunate to allow any form of bias to destroy our hard-earned unity, as we celebrate our 60th Independence Anniversary. We urge President Buhari to brace up and follow the footsteps of our great heroes, who were great Nationalists.
“He should note that, history and posterity are waiting to judge him after stepping down from power come 2023. He should eschew all forms of ethnic and religious bias, because they are capable of destroying our national unity.
“He should always see himself as the father of the nation, not a particular section of the country. This is what can make our independence worth celebrating. We have been grappling with Biafra agitations, now we have Oduduwa Republic agitators.
“It’s most likely that in a couple of months, some groups in the North could equally come up with agitation for Arewa Republic. These agitations will certainly not be in the best interest of the nation.
“These agitations could be the direct results of the attitude of our leader vis-a-vis other regions in the country. Nigeria will certainly need a highly detribalised and devoted leader to take over power in 2023.
Politics
2023: Chidoka Denies Presidential Bid With Tambuwal
Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has said that a poster, circulating on social media, purporting that he would run for the vice presidential position with Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal as his presidential candidate, is false.
Chidoka dissociated himself from the posters, saying that he neither authorised anyone to produce them on his behalf, nor was he involved.
In a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka said: “I did not produce any poster nor did I authorise anyone or group to produce any on my behalf.”
“I did not directly or indirectly authorise anybody or group of persons to produce or circulate any posters for any campaign,” he said.
Chidoka is the Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP),Prince Uche Secondus.
Politics
Independence Day: PDP Govs’ Forum Seeks National Dialogue
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has insisted that a national dialogue is needed as the way forward for the country.
The Forum stated that a national dialogue has become imperative for the various interest groups and leaders in Nigeria to brainstorm and chart a new course for the benefit of all.
The PDP Governors, in an Independence Day message to Nigerians by its Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, said the country cannot continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting citizens.
The opposition governors cautioned that the worsening social economic challenges in the country must not be allowed to destroy the country.
“We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people. Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.
“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide. Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.
“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.
“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity.
“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all,” the Forum said.
The opposition governors, while expressing appreciation to the National Assembly for the various alterations of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) so as to strengthen the country’s democracy, noted that ‘given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly, should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.”
They paid tribute to the Nigerian founding fathers for their immeasurable contribution to the country’s Independence.
“Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved Independence from British colonial domination.
“On this special occasion of the nation`s Diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of,” the governors stated.
Politics
Miniko Writes Akeredolu Declares Stand On Preferred Candidate
Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has declared that he would not support either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election, despite pressures from both parties.
He says he remains committed to the course of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Mimiko, who wrote an open letter to Akeredolu, the APC governorship candidate, said he would not change his stand on the choice of his preferred candidate, despite his friendship with him (Akeredolu).
According to the letter obtained by The Tide source which could not be verified from the former governor, Mimiko chastised Akeredolu’s government for hiking the tuition of tertiary institutions in the state and for abolishing some of the programmes he initiated while in the saddle of governance.
The letter reads in part: “I have got to discuss certain issues with you, absolutely relating to your struggle to go for a second term as governor of Ondo State, the withdrawal of my earlier intention to support you and your very slim chances of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state come October 10, this year.
“Please, note that this letter would not have been necessary if you have been picking up my calls. Well, I am really not worried about that because to become a governor is not easy at all.
“Now, as you already know, I am not supporting you this time. I am supporting my party, the Zenith Labour Party, and its candidate, Mr Alfred Agboola Ajayi, who also, by God’s exceeding gracious mercies, doubles as your deputy”.
