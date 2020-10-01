Cleric Predicts Osinbajo’s Removal Before 2023

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has insisted that a national dialogue is needed as the way forward for the country.

The Forum stated that a national dialogue has become imperative for the various interest groups and leaders in Nigeria to brainstorm and chart a new course for the benefit of all.

The PDP Governors, in an Independence Day message to Nigerians by its Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, said the country cannot continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting citizens.

The opposition governors cautioned that the worsening social economic challenges in the country must not be allowed to destroy the country.

“We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people. Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.

“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide. Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.

“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.

“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all,” the Forum said.

The opposition governors, while expressing appreciation to the National Assembly for the various alterations of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) so as to strengthen the country’s democracy, noted that ‘given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly, should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.”

They paid tribute to the Nigerian founding fathers for their immeasurable contribution to the country’s Independence.

“Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved Independence from British colonial domination.

“On this special occasion of the nation`s Diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of,” the governors stated.