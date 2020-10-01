Niger Delta
BREAKING NEWS: Police Stop Revolution Now Protesters In Rivers
The Police in Rivers State has stopped the Revolution Now protesters from occupying the streets of Port Harcourt.
The officers stopped the protest march led by Ken Henshaw of “We The People” and Enefa Georgewill of the Rivers Civil Society Organization at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt.
The officers led by the Area Command said they got intelligence that the protest may be hijacked by miscreants.
But the Civil Society leaders did not hesitate to express their displeasure over the state of affairs in Nigeria.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Commits To Tackling Environmental Challenges
The Bayelsa State Government, has again reaffirmed its preparedness towards tackling environmental problems facing the state.
Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Iselema Gbaranbiri revealed this to The Tide during an interview in Yenagoa.
Gbaranbiri hinted that his visit to get first hand information on environmental issues confronting some communities in the state during his first few days upon assumption of office was based on the love the Prosperity administration led by Governor Douye Diri has for the state and its people.
He noted that the ministry had since commenced discussions with foreign partners with specialty on solutions to environmental issues on possible ways of containing the challenges facing the state’s environment just as he restated that the government would soon be convening an environment summit for practical solutions to the issues.
He stated that the bane of some communities in the state was the activities of sand dredging, just as he affirmed that if urgent measures were ignored, some of them may soon go into extinction as erosion occasioned by indiscriminate sand scooping had led to massive exodus of both natives and tenants in affected communities.
The commissioner said that following government’s commitment in ensuring a habitable, safe and secure environment, the ministry would soon partner with a firm which he said would recycle waste in the state to wealth, thereby not only solving environmental questions, but as well creating jobs for the citizens of the state.
He warned against illegal oil bunkering and vandalism,saying outside the devastation of the fauna and flora by these twin menaces, it was also incriminating for any one to be involved in these dastardly acts which have graver economic and social implications.
Speaking on the perennial flooding within Yenagoa metropolis, Gbaranbiri reiterated government’s readiness to kick-start the processes of partnership with specialists in finding lasting solutions, noting that the government intend to construct well planned channels to drain the waters into the major rivers across the state for a free onward flow into the ocean.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
EFCC Quizzes 11 For Illegal Oil Bunkering In PH
The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigation of 11 suspected illegal oil bunkerers handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy.
The suspects were handed over to the EFCC last Monday, by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after being arrested for suspected involvement in illegal oil bunkering.
Specifically, Captain B. I Yahuza, while handing over the suspects to the EFCC, for further investigation, disclosed that they were arrested by Naval operatives on September 22, 2020 for conveying 320 drums of product suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).
The 11 suspects are Indonegesit Effiong Mfon; Asuquo James; Samuel Bassey; Blessed Effiong Bassey; Victor Edet Attah; Edet Okon; Nse Jackson Okon; Innocent Effiong; Njok Okon, Uduak Asuquo and Effiong Asuquo.
A Principal Detective Superintendent of the EFCC, Ani Davis Stanley, received the suspects on behalf of the Port Harcourt Zonal Head, Abdulkarim Chukkol.
He commended the synergy existing between the Navy and the EFCC and assured that thorough investigation of the case would be done.
Niger Delta
Rivers Monarch Appeals For Stool Recognition
The Amanyanabo of Abuloma Kingdom in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State, Brig. Gen Bright Ateke Fiboinumama ( rtd), has appealed to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to use his good offices to recognise the ancient stool of the kingdom.
He stated that the stool was an old one but was yet to be given adequate recognition it deserved, saying that he would be happier if the governor does so.
Fiboinumama, made the appeal last Wednesday, when members of Wakirike Practising Journalists Forum (WPJF) paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.
According to him, the people of Abuloma Kingdom will also remain grateful if the stool is recognised.
“I use this medium to appeal to His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, to use his good offices to recognise the ancient stool of Abuloma Kingdom.
“The Abuloma stool was in gazette since 1975 as a third class stool, but it is yet to be given adequate recognition that it deserved.
“I know my people also will ever remain grateful to the governor if he does so,” he said.
He further explained that since he ascended the throne as Amanyanabo, he had made significant impacts on the areas of security, capital and human development.
“I tell you as a retired military man, there is no way you can fully protect your territory completely, but I tell you, I have reduced insecurity in the area to the barest minimum, in line with the security architecture designed by Governor Wike.
“Even as a retired military officer, I am trying my best to ensure that Rivers State indigenes are recruited into various Forces. But I want to say categorically that when I was in service, I had assisted over 100 Rivers indigenes to get into the Nigerian Army,” he stated.
He used the forum to advise the organisation to be objective in carrying out its duties.
Earlier, the Coordinator of WPJF, Miebaka F. Amadi, said the aims and objectives were to promote, project and protect the Wakirikese.
Amadi explained that the organisation would explore the huge benefit of a vibrant media space and evoke national consciousness, new sense of patriotism and love for their motherland.
He thanked the Amanyanabo for receiving the organisation within a short notice.
By: Tonye Orabere
Trending
- News2 hours ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News2 hours ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
- Politics4 days ago
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory
- Politics4 days ago
Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor
- Politics4 days ago
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
- Politics4 days ago
Cleric Challenges Judiciary To Save Nigeria’s Democracy
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls