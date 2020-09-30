News
Nigeria @60: FG Declares October 1, Public Holiday
The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.
The minister congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s Diamond Jubilee, and assured them of government’s unwavering commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the country.
The minister, in a statement said, “our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.”
He added, “a country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious DIAMOND that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope”
The minister said further that though, celebrating sixty years of independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, but with the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced all nations in the world to think and act cautiously, we cannot avoid the imperative of a low-keyed celebration at this time.
While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.
He, therefore, called on all Nigerians ,to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he noted, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.
“WE MUST TOGETHER MAKE NIGERIA GREAT”, Aregbesola concluded.
News
Buhari Seeks NASS’s Approval To Reimburse Five States With N148.13bn
The Senate on Tuesday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the sum of N148,141,969,161.24, as promissory notes to five states for Federal Road projects executed by the states.
The states are: Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Osun.
Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated August, 13, 2020, and read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.
It reads: “The Senate May wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its meeting of June 3, 2020 approved the reimbursement of N148,141,969,161.24 through the issuance of Promissory notes to the Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, and Osun State governments for Federal Road Projects executed by the states.
“The approval by FEC was subsequent to the recommendation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee which reviewed the requests for reimbursement made by the state governments for the projects.
“The committee reviewed the documents submitted and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects in the respective states before making its recommendation to FEC.”
Out of the sum of N148,141,969,161.24, Bayelsa State is expected to be reimbursed N38,404,564,783.40; Cross River State, N18,394,732,608.85; Ondo, N7,822,147,577.08; Osun State, N4,567,456,673.63; and Rivers State, N78,953,067,518.29.
News
Senators Reject Buhari’s Nominee As PENCOM D-G
The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek the Senate’s approval for the appointment of Aisha Umar, as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission, has caused a division among the senators.
Some senators, on Tuesday, vehemently protested the nomination as soon as the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter, seeking Umar’s confirmation as the substantive DG of the agency.
The letter also named Oyindasola Oni as chairman of the agency.
six nominees for appointment as chairman, Director General, and Executive Commissioners of the National Pension Commission.
Others nominated as commissioners are Hannatu Musa (North-West); Clement Oyedele Akintola (South-West); Ayim C. Nyerere (South-East); and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhale (South-South).
Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved senators, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, declared that Umar, from the North-East, should not have replaced the former DG, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, who is from the South-East.
Abaribe said Buhari’s action was a flagrant breach of the Act that established PENCOM.
Section 20(1) and section 21(1) and (2) of the National Pension Commission Act 2014, states, “in the event of a vacancy, the President shall appoint a replacement from the geopolitical zone of the immediate past member that vacated office to complete the remaining tenure.”
Abaribe argued that Anohu-Amazu successor should come from the South-East.
He said, “I recall that the tenure of the incumbent was truncated therefore the new letter from the president that has now moved the Chairman of the Commission to another zone may not be correct.
“it is against the law setting up the National Pension Commission and the Federal Character Commission.
“Before you (Lawan) send it to the appropriate committee tomorrow (Wednesday), I wish to draw the attention of the committee to it. ”
The Senate President rejected Abaribe’s point of order and observation.
He said, “That is for me to interpret because I interpret the laws here. If there is any petition to that effect it should be sent to the committee.”
News
P&ID: Court Orders Release Of $200m Back To Nigeria -Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has expressed appreciation as the Commercial Court in London ordered that the $200million used as a deposit by Nigeria in the P&ID case be returned to the Nigerian government.
Malami, in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister, Dr Umar Gwandu, said he is glad over the victory in addition to the multiple successes recorded so far by the ministry.
“The recent judgment on the Nigeria’s cases against P&ID demonstrated an outcome of strong commitment and determination of the present administration through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to tackle fraud, corruption, non-compliance with the due process.
“Since the minister took over the coordination of the case, it has been a matter of success upon success,’’ he added.
According to him, `as a result of the determination of the Attorney-General, the following successes, relating to the matter, were recorded:
“Order for stay of execution of the arbitral award was granted, Nigeria recorded tremendous success challenging the order for cash deposit of $200million to bank guarantee.
“Success was equally recorded for having an order for the extension of time to challenge award and agreement, Nigeria was successful as the court award payment of legal cost of €1.5million in favour of the country.
Other successes include, the court order for the release of bank guarantee in favour of Nigeria, award of payment of €70,00 to Nigeria as further legal cost relating to the issue and Nigeria obtaining multiple positive rulings to obtain information from banks abroad which helped in establishing fraud.
Trending
- Issues3 days ago
Mainstreaming Broadcast Media In Educational Dev
- Editorial3 days ago
Lessons From Edo Poll
- Politics3 days ago
Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor
- Politics3 days ago
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
- Opinion3 days ago
X-raying Indecent Dressing
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls
- Politics3 days ago
Bad Governance Responsible For Insecurity In Nigeria – CAN President
- Politics3 days ago
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory