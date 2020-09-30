Featured
Edo 2020: Wike Commends Oba Of Benin’s Apolitical Stance
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II for his apolitical stance during the Edo State Governorship election.
Wike made the commendation, Tuesday, when he led his counterparts from Edo, Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Oyo, Engr Seyi Mankinde; and Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; on a thank you visit to the Oba at his palace in Benin.
The governor, who was the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo election, stated that the visit was in fulfilment of the Party’s promise to visit the royal father if they win the election.
He thanked the Oba for his prayers for peaceful elections and assured him of the party’s continued respect for the traditional institution.
“We made a promise when we came on a courtesy visit during the flag off of the PDP campaign in Benin that by the grace of God if we win the election, we will come back again to say thank you.
“On the 19th of September, 2020, the Edo State Governorship election was conducted and on the 20th, our candidate, Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.
“You made a promise that as a father to everybody you will be apolitical and will pray with your chiefs and Edo people for peaceful elections.
“Indeed, you gathered Edo people and prayed and God crowned your prayers with a peaceful free and fair elections.
“Having fulfilled your promise, it will be unfair for us not to come and fulfil our part.
“That is why we are here today on behalf of the PDP to fulfil our promise by thanking you and the palace chiefs”, he stated.
He urged the Oba to continually pray for Governor Obaseki for God’s guidance and protection to administer the state for the overall good of all.
Responding, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II thanked the governors for the visit in fulfilment of their earlier promise.
Oba Ewuare II noted that he was apolitical during the election as a father to all the candidates in the election, and thanked God for the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the polls.
He appealed to the Edo State governor to forget the past and extend the Olive branch to the opposition to join hands with him for the development of the state.
The Benin monarch also urged PDP not to encourage godfatherism in the party after kicking against the trend in Edo State.
He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free and fair elections in the state.
The Oba also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for the smooth process that characterized the election.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a symbolic bronze statue to Governor Wike by the Oba for his leadership role during the Edo State Governorship Election.
2021 National Budget To Be Presented, Next Week –Senate
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has revealed that the 2021 National budget would be presented to the joint session of the National Assembly, next week.
Lawan stated this on Tuesday after over two hours’ executive session behind close doors.
Giving a hint on what was discussed upon resumption of plenary after a two-months’ annual holiday, the Senate President explained that the 2020 implementation of Nigeria’s annual budget has been disrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic.
He expressed the readiness of lawmakers to expeditiously deal with the proposed 2021 budget which would be submitted next week, advising that head of agencies of government should make themselves available for budget defence for seamless budget passage.
“As we make effort to attend to the expeditious passage of 2021, I want to advise Chief Executives of agencies of government to make themselves available to defend their budget on time.”
He expressed fears that the impact of Covid-19 against the nation would be devastating if nothing was done to mitigate such, saying that all arms of government should hastily rise to the occasion of ensuring that the economy was prevented from going into recession.
More so, he revealed that Senators have agreed behind close doors that the electoral act be reviewed to ensure free and fair elections.
According to him, the chamber has taken note of time constraints in view of the general election, hence it would be treated with dispatch.
He also decried the high level of insecurity in Nigeria, stating that lawmakers will attend to the challenge.
“The country is bedeviled with enormous insecurity and the Senate would do all it could to address the ugly trend.”
S/Court Justices: Senate Receives Buhari’s Request For Confirmation Of 8 Nominees
The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The request which was contained in a letter dated August, 31, was read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
According to President Buhari, the request for the confirmation of the eight Justices to the Supreme Court was carried out in line with the provisions of section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution and the advice of the National Judicial Council.
The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council.
“I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted Eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to their ranking of seniority at the Court of Appeal.”
They are: Justices Lawal Garba, North West, Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West;Addu Aboki, North West, I. M. M. Saulawa, North West, Adamu Jauro, North East,Samuel C. Oseji, South South, Tijjani Abubakar, North East, and Emmanuel A. Agim,South South.
In another request to the Senate dated September 14, Buhari requested the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman, and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.
The letter reads:
“In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),
”I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of 12 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.
The appointees are: Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), Chairman; Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti); Garba A. G. Zakar (Jigawa); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara); Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).
In a third request, President Buhari sought the confirmation of Ambassador Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusuf Yunusa as Non-Career Ambassador-Designates.
The request, according to the President, was made in accordance to Section 171(1),(2)(c) and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Buhari noted that the appointment of both nominees serve as replacement to his earlier submission, wherein he nominated Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana (Rtd) and Alh. Yusuf Mohammed, from Niger and Yobe States, respectively.
Wike Advocates New Revenue Sharing Formula To Favour States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advocated a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more money for development.
Wike made the suggestion when he received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The governor pointed out that the states bear more development burden and would require more money to cater to the needs of the people.
“There cannot be a Federal Government without the states. So, we advocate a new revenue formula that should take more revenue out of the Federal Government and given to the states.
“This is because the burden is more on the states than the Federal Government. So, the states should have more revenue to cater for the people,” he said.
The governor described as unfortunate comments by the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri over ownership of Soku Oil Well.
Wike said Soku Oil Well belongs to Rivers State, and urged the commission to continue to ensure the payment of the accruing revenue to the state.
“It is unfortunate that the Bayelsa State governor told you when you visited him that you should not pay us revenue from Soku Oil Well.
“The matter was at the Supreme Court when the National Boundary Commission admitted that they made an error in their 11th edition publication by situating Soku Oil Well in Bayelsa State.
“They were therefore, directed to correct the error in their 12th edition publication. When they also failed to effect the correction, we had to go back to the Federal High Court. The court, in its wisdom directed that all revenue accruing from Soku Oil Well should be paid to Rivers State.
“That is the position. For Bayelsa State governor to come up to say that you should not pay us our money is unfortunate.
“If they have filed a matter at the Supreme Court, it is not an injunction to stop the implementation of the subsisting judgement”, he stated.
The governor commended the commission for taking the bold step to correct fraudulent practices adopted by some states in order to gain financial advantage.
He assured that the State would continue to interface with the commission to make their work easy.
Wike reiterated his determination to deploy all resources received for the development of the state.
Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Usman said they were on an advocacy and sensitisation tour to the state.
He said their 2018 verification exercise was characterised by fraud because some data supplied by some states were very spurious.
According to him, such over inflated figures were to make those states get money that they do not deserve and deny others.
Usman said the visit would afford them the time to sensitise the relevant financial officers in the state on the importance of providing correct data to the commission.
