News
Buhari Seeks Stronger Synergy To End Corruption
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, sought stronger collaboration among the three tiers of government to fight corruption in the country, saying that his administration was determined to end the menace of corruption in all sectors.
Buhari stated this in his remarks at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption with the theme, “Together against corruption” and launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The event was organised by the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC), as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the ICPC.
In his remarks, Buhari called on all Nigerians to join the government in fighting corruption, so as to return the country to its good values of honesty and integrity.
He said: “As military Head of State, I fought corruption headlong and held public officers who abused their office or misused public funds to the account. Furthermore, I introduced the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), one of whose cardinal objectives was the promotion of our cherished culture of ethical conduct, integrity, and hard work.
“I recognized in 1984 as I do even more now that corruption poses a clear danger to Nigeria, so, we cannot relent in efforts to eradicate it from our society. As I have often reminded Nigerians, ‘If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.’
“In my Inaugural Speech in 2015, I affirmed the determination of this administration to rebuild and reform the public service to become more effective and serviceable.
“I charged public servants to apply themselves with integrity to stabilize the system and solicited the cooperation of the Legislative arm to maintain their brief of making laws and carrying out oversight functions.
“We must all join hands together to fight corruption and return to our traditional values of honesty and integrity. I hereby use the opportunity of this Summit to launch the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as a fresh roadmap to return Nigeria to these critical national values.”
The President, who underscored the significance of establishing the ICPC, also called for a reform of the country’s Judiciary, to boost the fight against corruption.
According to him, “This year marks two significant hallmarks in the history of our country. A few days from now, we will, by the grace of God, be celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary as an independent sovereign nation.
“This summit also commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC). The commission emerged as part of the measures that successive administrations in Nigeria have put in place over the years to fight corruption.
“In my inaugural speech in 2015, I called for the reform of the judicial system and for the Judiciary to act with dispatch in cases, especially cases on corruption, serious financial crimes, and abuse of office.
“I believe that it is when the three arms and the three levels of government work together that the government will be enabled to serve the country. We will also see the positive impact of our efforts reaching all and sundry across the country.
“Bearing this critical factor in mind, I am happy that the theme of this year’s Summit by ICPC is ‘Together Against Corruption’. I am aware that this theme derives from the theme of our 60th-anniversary celebration. Together as a nation, as a people, the three arms and three tiers of government working together, we can attack corruption and realize the vast potentials of our country.”
He advised public officers to imbibe the culture of honesty in all their dealings, in order to project the country in good light, adding that there will always be a reward for honesty and hard work.
He said, “The National Ethics and Integrity Policy projects government’s aspiration for the rediscovery of our cherished traditional ethical values of honesty, integrity, hard work, truth and justice, unity, faith, and consideration for one another irrespective of status or background.
“Corruption and corruptive tendencies are abhorrent to these core ethical values.
“I am particularly pleased by the recognition and participation of young Nigerians and non-state actors, especially the media and civil society at this event because nobody must be left behind and all hands must be on deck in the fight against corruption.
“I wish to reiterate the role of preventive measures and public education and enlightenment against corruption. This government through the Open Treasury initiative, TSA, GIFMIS, BVN, and many more is implementing different corruption prevention measures to track and retain government revenue for the use of the people.
“As I mentioned earlier, the importance of the public service to our anti-corruption effort cannot be over-emphasised. I am, therefore, extremely delighted to recognize and present the 2020 Public Service Integrity Awards to two honest public servants who have demonstrated the will to look away from graft and corruption.”
Also speaking, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Mohammed Tanko said the Judiciary was ever ready to contribute its own quota in the fight against corruption.
“The Judiciary is ever poised to deploy every relevant legal tool at its disposal to whittle down the strength of corruption in our mindset. No nation can survive with corruption at the centre of her conscience.”
The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to Chikezie Favour, winner of the Junior Secondary School essay competition; and Matilda Daniels, winner of the Senior Secondary School essay competition.
A Chief Superintendent of Police, Francis Erhabor of the Nigeria Police and Hamza Adamu Buwai of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, were both recognized and acknowledged as worthy Nigerian public servants for turning down bribes worth millions of Naira.
News
Wike Advocates New Re venue Sharing Formula To Favour States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advocated a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more money for development.
Wike made the suggestion when he received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The governor pointed out that the states bear more development burden and would require more money to cater to the needs of the people.
“There cannot be a Federal Government without the states. So, we advocate a new revenue formula that should take more revenue out of the Federal Government and given to the states.
“This is because the burden is more on the states than the Federal Government. So, the states should have more revenue to cater for the people,” he said.
The governor described as unfortunate comments by the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri over ownership of Soku Oil Well.
Wike said Soku Oil Well belongs to Rivers State, and urged the commission to continue to ensure the payment of the accruing revenue to the state.
“It is unfortunate that the Bayelsa State governor told you when you visited him that you should not pay us revenue from Soku Oil Well.
“The matter was at the Supreme Court when the National Boundary Commission admitted that they made an error in their 11th edition publication by situating Soku Oil Well in Bayelsa State.
“They were therefore, directed to correct the error in their 12th edition publication. When they also failed to effect the correction, we had to go back to the Federal High Court. The court, in its wisdom directed that all revenue accruing from Soku Oil Well should be paid to Rivers State.
“That is the position. For Bayelsa State governor to come up to say that you should not pay us our money is unfortunate.
“If they have filed a matter at the Supreme Court, it is not an injunction to stop the implementation of the subsisting judgement”, he stated.
The governor commended the commission for taking the bold step to correct fraudulent practices adopted by some states in order to gain financial advantage.
He assured that the State would continue to interface with the commission to make their work easy.
Wike reiterated his determination to deploy all resources received for the development of the state.
Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Usman said they were on an advocacy and sensitisation tour to the state.
He said their 2018 verification exercise was characterised by fraud because some data supplied by some states were very spurious.
According to him, such over inflated figures were to make those states get money that they do not deserve and deny others.
Usman said the visit would afford them the time to sensitise the relevant financial officers in the state on the importance of providing correct data to the commission.
News
FG Launches Digital Nigeria Portal, Mobile App
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, on Monday, launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme, kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the minister’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, who stated that the portal is part of the Federal Government’s initiatives to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with requisite skills to thrive in the emerging digital economy.
The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions, including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.
News
36 States Drag FG To Supreme Court Over Executive Order
Governments of 36 states of the federation have dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Executive Order Number 10 of 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the funding of the courts.
In the suit, the states argued that the president, by virtue of the Executive Order signed on May 20, had pushed the Federal Government’s responsibility of funding both capital and recurrent expenditures of state High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeals and Customary Courts of Appeal to state governments.
They also prayed the court to hold that the Executive Order 10 was issued in clear violation of Sections 6 and 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution which placed the responsibility of funding the listed courts on the shoulders of the Federal Government.
The 36 states, who filed the action through their respective attorneys general, also sought an order of the Supreme Court to quash the Executive Order for being unconstitutional.
The states further pressed for an order of the apex court to direct the Federal Government to make a refund to them for funding these projects.
The suit was filed on their behalf by a consortium of nine Senior Advocates of Nigeria, led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN).
It listed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as the sole defendant.
