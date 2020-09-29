News
Break-Up Warning: Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Afenifere, Others Back VP …ACF Cautions Osibanjo Over Utterance
The socio-political groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and the Pan Niger Delta Forum, on Monday, said the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo’s warning that cracks in the country could lead to its break-up should not be taken for granted.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and PANDEF, in separate interviews with newsmen, supported the Vice President, saying Nigerians could not continue to live in denial.
But the northern socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), admitted that there were unhealthy cracks in Nigeria.
It, however, said the Vice-President should not make statements that would worsen tension in the country.
Osibanjo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, at an interdenominational church service in Abuja on Sunday to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, said, “Our walls are not yet broken, but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break, if not properly addressed.”
At the service, the SGF read Osibanjo’s speech.
In its reaction, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, agreed with the Vice President that cracks in Nigeria could lead to its break-up.
The National Publicity Secretary and acting Secretary General of Ohanaeze, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, said the Vice President’s concerns weren’t different from what other Nigerians had been saying.
Achi-Okpaga said government was not making efforts to address the problems, adding that prayers were not enough.
Although he described Osibanjo as a man of unimpeachable character, who knows where the problems of Nigeria lie, he noted that it was not enough to ask Nigerians to pray.
Achi-Okpaga said, “By his pedigree as the Vice President of Nigeria, law professor and pastor, he knows where the shoes pinch the government.
“In so many areas, he is right. You can’t take his words for granted. He has been inside there and he knows where the shoes pinch the government and the people of Nigeria. So, when he drops a word like that you can always know he is serious and he knows the nitty-gritty of what he is saying.
“What he is saying is not even different from what Nigerians are saying. This thing is not rocket science; we are seeing it. Look at the economy, the prices of the commodities have increased. Look at the electricity tariff increase and fuel pump price hike. Is it the gift that the government is giving Nigerians at the heat of this Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged Nigeria economically?
“Look at security; how Fulani herdsmen are ravaging communities and agricultural lands; killing Nigerians every day. The government is aware of this and no effort is being made to stem it.”
On the Vice President’s call on Nigerians to pray, Ohanaeze spokesman said it was apt but noted that there should be a balance of prayers and actions.
On his part, the Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said, “This is a perceptive observation and bold declaration by the Vice President. It is an honest admission better than playing the ostrich. When you admit the problems you can begin to find solutions to them. But when you live in denial, you won’t find solutions to your problems. We hope his admission will.
Also, PANDEF said that what Nigeria needed was restructuring, justice and peaceful coexistence to bring about progress and development.
Spokesman for the group, Comrade Ken Robinson, said on Monday, the Vice President was right that there were cracks in the country.
He stated, “PANDEF feels that the Vice President is partly right that there are cracks, there are disaffections. Nigeria is in a precarious state.
“People are not happy with the way the affairs of the country are being conducted, so various groups are asking for self-determination. There is a Yoruba group that is asking for self-determination.
“There are the IPOB, the Igbo youths and there is general disaffection in the country, with the nepotistic attitude and disposition of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
“So, VP Osibanjo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is right that there are cracks, but the answer is not prayer. We talk too much about prayers in Nigeria, when we know what to do.
“What to do is restructuring of Nigeria to give federating units power. What we need is fiscal federalism. What we need is devolution of powers. There is too much power at the centre.
“The constitution as it is today makes the President the God of Nigeria. This is not right. He can wake up one morning and do whatever he likes and it stands.”
The National President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Porgu, also supported the Vice President’s warning.
Speaking in Jos, Plateau State capital, Porgu, noted that the British Colonial masters brought different nationalities together without recourse to their individual differences.
He lamented that the present regime led by Buhari had continued to promote policies in favour of his Fulani and Muslims to the detriment of the interests of other Nigerians
Porgu said “I think the Vice President said the right thing because we have been talking about the issues bedevilling the country including insecurity, bad governance, structure of the government which needs to be restructured among others. Unless these issues are addressed and urgently too, such that all the components that make up the country are happy with coexistence, things can fall apart.”
But the ACF cautioned Osibanjo against comments capable of creating further tension in the land.
The northern body acknowledged that the cracks in the country were unhealthy, but noted that the nation would overcome such.
The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe while reacting to the Vice President’s comment, cautioned other Nigerian leaders, to “watch their words.”
The ACF’s spokesman said, “The cracks are unhealthy but we expect the Vice President to calm nerves and not make a pronouncement that will aggravate the situation.
“The ACF is hopeful that Nigeria will overcome its current travails as it did in the past and even overcame a fratricidal war to break up Nigeria. To do this, Nigerian leaders like Osibanjo should watch their words.”
News
Wike Advocates New Re venue Sharing Formula To Favour States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advocated a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more money for development.
Wike made the suggestion when he received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The governor pointed out that the states bear more development burden and would require more money to cater to the needs of the people.
“There cannot be a Federal Government without the states. So, we advocate a new revenue formula that should take more revenue out of the Federal Government and given to the states.
“This is because the burden is more on the states than the Federal Government. So, the states should have more revenue to cater for the people,” he said.
The governor described as unfortunate comments by the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri over ownership of Soku Oil Well.
Wike said Soku Oil Well belongs to Rivers State, and urged the commission to continue to ensure the payment of the accruing revenue to the state.
“It is unfortunate that the Bayelsa State governor told you when you visited him that you should not pay us revenue from Soku Oil Well.
“The matter was at the Supreme Court when the National Boundary Commission admitted that they made an error in their 11th edition publication by situating Soku Oil Well in Bayelsa State.
“They were therefore, directed to correct the error in their 12th edition publication. When they also failed to effect the correction, we had to go back to the Federal High Court. The court, in its wisdom directed that all revenue accruing from Soku Oil Well should be paid to Rivers State.
“That is the position. For Bayelsa State governor to come up to say that you should not pay us our money is unfortunate.
“If they have filed a matter at the Supreme Court, it is not an injunction to stop the implementation of the subsisting judgement”, he stated.
The governor commended the commission for taking the bold step to correct fraudulent practices adopted by some states in order to gain financial advantage.
He assured that the State would continue to interface with the commission to make their work easy.
Wike reiterated his determination to deploy all resources received for the development of the state.
Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Usman said they were on an advocacy and sensitisation tour to the state.
He said their 2018 verification exercise was characterised by fraud because some data supplied by some states were very spurious.
According to him, such over inflated figures were to make those states get money that they do not deserve and deny others.
Usman said the visit would afford them the time to sensitise the relevant financial officers in the state on the importance of providing correct data to the commission.
News
FG Launches Digital Nigeria Portal, Mobile App
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, on Monday, launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme, kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the minister’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, who stated that the portal is part of the Federal Government’s initiatives to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with requisite skills to thrive in the emerging digital economy.
The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions, including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.
News
36 States Drag FG To Supreme Court Over Executive Order
Governments of 36 states of the federation have dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Executive Order Number 10 of 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the funding of the courts.
In the suit, the states argued that the president, by virtue of the Executive Order signed on May 20, had pushed the Federal Government’s responsibility of funding both capital and recurrent expenditures of state High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeals and Customary Courts of Appeal to state governments.
They also prayed the court to hold that the Executive Order 10 was issued in clear violation of Sections 6 and 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution which placed the responsibility of funding the listed courts on the shoulders of the Federal Government.
The 36 states, who filed the action through their respective attorneys general, also sought an order of the Supreme Court to quash the Executive Order for being unconstitutional.
The states further pressed for an order of the apex court to direct the Federal Government to make a refund to them for funding these projects.
The suit was filed on their behalf by a consortium of nine Senior Advocates of Nigeria, led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN).
It listed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as the sole defendant.
