Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls

The Deputy Governor, Rivers State and National Champion, Family Planning has charged women in the state to embrace family planning, saying that it would do both they and their family good as it would bring about success in their lives.

She gave the charge when the state Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, FPAWG, paid her an advocacy visit to mark this year’s World Contraception Day.

According to her, ‘’embrace family planning, it would do you good, it would do your family good. In everything about life you have to plan to succeed if you don’t plan, you don’t succeed. Contraceptives are safe, when you plan your family, you give them the best, you too, you’ll be happy, and you’ll be strong. My women embrace family planning it is the best for you’’.

Earlier, in her address, the spokesperson of FPAWG who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, FPAWG, Mrs Helen Odeja, thanked the Deputy Governor for granting the group audience and appealed that she used her good offices to lend support to FPAWG missions and to consistently provide family planning commodities to the last mile, supported with consumables.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Chike Princewill says only 19.6percent of married women currently make use of contraceptive.

Princewill, who made this known in a broadcast to mark this year’s World Contraception Day, last Saturday in Port Harcourt said the government was committed to providing women with quality information hampering family planning.

According to him, “In Rivers State, only 19.6percent of currently married women use with modern methods of contraception. This data shows that although some progress is being made, there is more work to be done. The Rivers State Government, through the ministry of Health and its parastatals are committed to providing women with access to quality information and services in their public facilities’’.

In a related matter, a study by the Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey shows that family planning contributes 44 per cent reduction of maternal and mortality.

According to the research , Rivers State presently has 889 deaths out of every 100,000 live births.

Worried about this narrative, Rivers State, in partnership with The Challenge Initiative, TCI has lamented that some cultural and religious barriers hinder the acceptance of family planning services in the state.

Representative of the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, RSFPAWG and Desk Officer, Family Planning, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, RSPHCMB, Mrs. Theresa Timothy, noted that low level of male partner involvement, myths and misconceptions in family planning were some of the major issues that hinder women of reproductive age from accessing family planning.

By: Tonye Nria-Dappa