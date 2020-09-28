Niger Delta
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls
Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared that against the hope of early local government election in January 2021 when the tenure of the current local government officials shall elapse, council elections will not hold immediately.
Speaking yesterday during the open air Thanksgiving service to mark the second term in office of the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Barr Kingsley Esiso, the governor cautioned aspirants to various positions in the coming polls to slow down and wait for the release of time table by the State Independent Electoral Commission.
He stated further that the party would come up with modalities for the election to minimize expenses from the aspirants, adding that no aspirant should go and sell property because of Council election, stressing that the process for picking the candidates of the party would be so managed that less fund would be expended by contestants.
He congratulated the State Chairman of the party on his re-election which is a vote of confidence in his running of the party in the last four years.
Earlier in his address, Chairman of the Party, Chief Kingsley Esiso thanked the party leaders and members for the support which, he said, yielded appreciable harvest in the Victory of the party in the 2019 general elections.
In another development,Traders and Residents in Asaba-Ase, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State and Ekregbesi community in Uzere Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area have been placed in unforeseen dilemma after flooding cut off access road between the two communities
The flood disaster which took yesterday was said to have occurred on the Asaba-Ase market day of Ndokwa-East when traders from neighbouring villages were in the community market to trade.
While visiting the scene where the ravaging flood cut the link road of the communities, President-General of Isoko Development Union ( IDU), High Chief Iduh Amadhe expressed shock over the incident.
He referred to the incident as a life threatening danger as he urged the state government to embark on rescue mission to save the people and vehicles trapped by the flood.
He expressed worry over the negative impact of the unwelcomed development, saying that people from Isoko, Urhobo, Kwale and Ijaw areas were at the market when the flood suddenly cut across the road.
Dep Gov Tasks Women On Family Planning
The Deputy Governor, Rivers State and National Champion, Family Planning has charged women in the state to embrace family planning, saying that it would do both they and their family good as it would bring about success in their lives.
She gave the charge when the state Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, FPAWG, paid her an advocacy visit to mark this year’s World Contraception Day.
According to her, ‘’embrace family planning, it would do you good, it would do your family good. In everything about life you have to plan to succeed if you don’t plan, you don’t succeed. Contraceptives are safe, when you plan your family, you give them the best, you too, you’ll be happy, and you’ll be strong. My women embrace family planning it is the best for you’’.
Earlier, in her address, the spokesperson of FPAWG who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, FPAWG, Mrs Helen Odeja, thanked the Deputy Governor for granting the group audience and appealed that she used her good offices to lend support to FPAWG missions and to consistently provide family planning commodities to the last mile, supported with consumables.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Chike Princewill says only 19.6percent of married women currently make use of contraceptive.
Princewill, who made this known in a broadcast to mark this year’s World Contraception Day, last Saturday in Port Harcourt said the government was committed to providing women with quality information hampering family planning.
According to him, “In Rivers State, only 19.6percent of currently married women use with modern methods of contraception. This data shows that although some progress is being made, there is more work to be done. The Rivers State Government, through the ministry of Health and its parastatals are committed to providing women with access to quality information and services in their public facilities’’.
In a related matter, a study by the Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey shows that family planning contributes 44 per cent reduction of maternal and mortality.
According to the research , Rivers State presently has 889 deaths out of every 100,000 live births.
Worried about this narrative, Rivers State, in partnership with The Challenge Initiative, TCI has lamented that some cultural and religious barriers hinder the acceptance of family planning services in the state.
Representative of the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, RSFPAWG and Desk Officer, Family Planning, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, RSPHCMB, Mrs. Theresa Timothy, noted that low level of male partner involvement, myths and misconceptions in family planning were some of the major issues that hinder women of reproductive age from accessing family planning.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Agency Cautions Sponsors Of Illegal Taxation In C’River
The Chairman of Cross River State Anti-tax Agency, Bishop Emmah Isong, has appealed to politicians to stop sponsoring touts to molest the poorest of the poor through illegal levies and taxation, saying illegal taxation are impacting negatively on the economy of the state with thousand of businessmen relocating to other states.
Isong, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Presiding Bishop of the Calabar-based Christian Central Chapel Int’l (CCCI), made the appeal, recently in Calabar in a chat with Journalists.
He said that recent development over the matter had shown that powerful politicians were real masterminds and sponsors of the illegal levies, saying the state would benefit more if everyman would join hands with Governor Ben Ayade to end the menace.
“You can now see why His Excellency appointed only Pastors and clerics to handle the anti-tax fight. It never dawned on us what we were brought into until we hit the ground running. We have come to discover that it is Mr. Otu’s goat that ate Mr. Otu’s yam. The touts on the streets oppressing and beating up old market women because of collecting levies are people’s workers.
“They are being sent to those revenue points by people, particularly politicians. The agents are placed in those places as rewards for electoral victories. That explains why activities of illegal taxes and levies surge immediately after elections. His Excellency has also come to discover the political timber and caliber behind illegal taxation in the state. The narrative is that those guys on the streets perpetrating this act are chips of the old block.
“Since we started arresting those violators of anti-tax law, we have been receiving calls from the big and mighty for us to soft-pedal. What we are going to do is that we will hold unto the cubs until the mother lion comes out, but we do hope they’ll repent. I appeal to those sponsoring those illegal tax agents to cooperate with the state government and stop such acts for the interest of the economy of the state.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Charges Civil Servants On Hard Work, Dedication
Bayelsa State civil servants have again been charged to apply the principles of hard work and dedication in the performance of their duties to achieve efficiency and productivity.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrud Jakpo gave the charge during a send-forth ceremony held in honour of a retiring civil servant, Mrs Ebi Florence Kakandar in Government House, Yenagoa.
A statement made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, says the Deputy Governor, identified loyalty, ingenuity, diligence and innovativeness as some of the key factors for organisational and personal growth.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Barrister Alex Dumbo, advised civil servants to eschew laziness, truancy and disloyal behavior that could jeopardize their career progression and other benefits due them.
The Deputy Governor, commended Mrs Florence Kakandar, who also celebrated her 60th birthday for her hardwork, commitment to duty and cheerful nature that helped to bring out the best in other individuals.
He thanked the celebrant for her meritorious service to the Bayelsa State Government and urged other workers to emulate her good works.
“Civil Servants should be ready and willing to put in their best in service because it pays.Mrs Kakandar is a living example. She worked in the office of the Deputy Governor and put in her best and now in retirement we are celebrating her because she is a worthy ambassador of the civil service”, he said.
“I want to encourage Bayelsa workers still in the civil service to perform optimally at all times, bear no grudges, be available and punctual and avoid truancy so that when they are due for retirement, they will be celebrated in a grand style”.
“We remain grateful to Mrs Kakandar for her meritorious service and wish that she enjoys retirement to its fullest because she is a good and hardworking woman”, the state’s number two citizen noted.
Earlier, colleagues of the celebrant and staff of the Deputy Governor’s Office including the Head of Administration, Mr Denis Numupoidei and the Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Paul Clement extolled her virtues which include prayerfulness, good-nature and capacity to inspire others.
Speaking as head of the Deputy Governor’s Media Team, Mr Doubara Atasi described Mrs Kakandar as a good organizer and motivator and prayed God to bless her in all her future endeavours.
Responding, Mrs Ebi Florence Kakandar thanked God for giving her the strength and health to serve the state government up to the retirement age of 60.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
