Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium To Host Rivers Utd, Others
As football clubsides gear up for the resumption of league and other activities, post COVID-19, the Rivers State Government has taken steps to ensure that Rivers State football clubs have a standard and comfortable home ground for their matches.
To this end, the imposing mainbowl of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium has been slated to host Rivers United’s continental and domestic engagements as well as other state-owned teams, particularly, Rivers Angels Football Club.
Speaking to sports journalists last week after a tour of the stadium and the Elekahia camp of Rivers United, Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye said, “As you are all aware, our former ground for home matches, Yakubu Gowon Stadium is currently being used as Isolation Centre for COVID-19 since March when the pandemic struck.
“We have moved our home ground to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. Our dear governor, Chief Nyesome Wike has graciously approved and released money for the upgrading of facilities at the stadium,, particularly, the football pitch, which is being regrassed. “I am highly impressed with the level of work going on there, in a few weeks, that job would be completed.
“Also, the Rivers United camp at Elekahia is undergoing massive renovation to make it more modern and comfortable. Work is going on there at the moment and we need to push the contractors to deliver on time so that the team would be at their based as soon as possible. We want to make sure that the camp is ready as we hope to resume regular camping activities at the place as soon as restriction on sports and sporting activities are lifted,” said the commissioner.
The tour to the facilities revealed massive renovation and upgrading works. At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, both the mainbowl and training pitches have been regrassed with modern water sprinkling technology to keep the pitches green at all times.
It is expected that the mainbowl’s pitch would be ready for use by the end of next month.
“We want to appreciate the governor for approving the money to renovate the facilities and his commendable commitment to sports development,” added Iyaye.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Adesanya Retains UFC Middleweight Belt
Israel Adesanya defeated Paulo Costa to retain his UFC World Middleweight Championship in the early hour of yesterday.
The Nigerian-born New Zealand martial artist knocked out the Brazilian in the 2nd round to extend his records inside the Octagon to 20 bouts unbeaten.
Adesanya started the bout strongly and was aiming kicks to the thigh and knee of Costa, who was waiting for the opportunity to counter.
Adesanya continued to aim kicks at as Costa seemed to become more preoccupied with taunting Adesanya into a brawl than working.
Adesanya took the first round as Costa failed to land any significant punch all through the round.
The Nigerian nightmare continued to dominate the second with series of kicks at Costa’s leg before both fighter traded punches and it, Adesanya, who dropped Costa to the mat with a powerful left hook.
Adesanya then swarmed with punches and elbows into the back of Costa’s head and the referee decided to stop the fight to save the Brazilian from further punishment.
Adesanya has now extended his record to 20-0, while Costa suffered his first loss in 13 fights.
“I told you guys. Anderson Silva left a great legacy, and I said I want to do service to the middleweight division,” Adesanya told broadcaster Jon Anik after the fight.
NFF, CAF, Others Celebrate Babangida At 47
The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has celebrated former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida who turned 47 yesterday.
The Nigeria Football Governing Body sent birthday wishes to the 1996 Atlanta 96 Olympic gold medalist.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and his former Club, Ajax Amsterdam also sent birthday greetings to the Kaduna-born Babangida.
CAF and Ajax also took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the pacy winger.
“Happy Birthday to the former Nigerian international Tijani Babangida! “Have a nice day!,” CAF wrote.
“Happy birthday, Tijani Babangida,” Ajax Amsterdam also wrote.
Babangida signed for Ajax in 1996 and played 29 league games, scoring four goals in his first season.
He made his Super Eagles debut in 1994 and was member of the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2000 and 2002 African Cup of Nations.
He also featured at the 1998 World Cup in France, and he scored in only goal in the tournament in Nigeria’s second round 4 – 1 loss to Denmark.
S’Eagles: ‘There Is Hope For NPFL Players’
Heartland FC of Owerri midfielder, Chijioke Akuneto, has said that he remains optimistic home-based players will get a look in from Coach Gernot Rohr once football activities resume in the country.
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, omitted the home based players from his 25 man squad that will face Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire in next month’s friendlies in Austria, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers.
Akuneto said he was disappointed that the homeboys missed out on the list and he added that lack of league action is the country is the major reason for their omissions from the list.
“I feel so bad that none of us in the NPFL made it again for the friendly games next month in Austria; not even goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was considered because our league is yet to resume due to the coronavirus.
“I believe by the time our leagues start probably, two to three players will be part of another friendly game. The non-invitation of the home-based players was not the fault of the players,” he told Tidesports source.
