13 Terrorists, 23 Family Members Surrender In Borno
The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that 13 Boko Haram terrorists alongside six women and 17 children from Kodila village, have surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Enenche said the terrorists surrendered due to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.
He said the suspects and their family members who surrendered, last Saturday, had been receiving medical attention at a military medical facility.
According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practices in handling such cases.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute, determined and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations,” he said.
Don’t Rubbish Your Integrity In Ondo, PDP Warns INEC, Security Agents
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies not to lose the credibility achieved in Edo State governorship election to the Ondo State election.
The Ondo State governorship election is billed for October 10, 2020.
The advice was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the party’s campaign council, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, last Saturday, in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and other contenders, to engage in issue-based campaigns, ahead of the election.
The chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the national campaign council, who is also the national publicity secretary of the party, said that the PDP would reject any attempt to rig the Ondo State poll.
He advised INEC and security agencies not to allow any party or candidate rubbish the credibility they had achieved in the September 19 Edo governorship election.
Ologbondiyan said that electoral manipulations and violence would not help in the election.
He said that the people of Ondo State were in dire need of new and purposeful leadership, and appealed to all stakeholders to help make this dream a reality.
Rivers Varsity Suspends Lecturer For Allegedly Impregnating Student
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has suspended a lecturer, Dr. Rowland Igwe, for allegedly impregnating a student of the institution.
It was learnt that the university indicted the lecturer for allegedly intimidating and assaulting the lady before impregnating her.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, confirmed the development in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
The vice chancellor said the undergraduate suffered health complications following the pregnancy, adding that the matter had been referred to the institution’s Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation.
The statement said: “The management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has placed Dr. Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe of the Department of Sociology on an indefinite suspension over an allegation of serial intimidation, sexual harassment and undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her impregnation and other complications.
“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation.”
The Tide gathered that Dr Rowland Ugochukwu Igwe had been linked with various allegations of sexual harassment in the institution, especially among female students in the department where he lectures.
The Tide further learnt that the suspended lecturer’s undue canal knowledge of the female undergraduate had resulted in her pregnancy and other complications, which forced her parents to report the matter to the university authorities for investigation and disciplinary action.
When contacted, Dr Rowland Igwe declined comment on the matter.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Nigeria @60: We May Break Up, FG Admits
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, admitted that Nigeria could be heading for a national break up, if urgent action is not taken, collectively, to mend/address the identified cracks that could fasten the unfortunate break up.
Osinbajo said that, though, the task of mending the cracks could face severe opposition but it can only be achieved and diffused by consistent focus and prayers by Nigerians who desire more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.
The Vice President, who spoke through the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, yesterday, made reference to the story of Nehemiah in the Bible, and his role in rebuilding the broken down walls of Jerusalem.
The service, which was attended by representatives of the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Head of Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries, military officials, members of the diplomatic community and other senior government officials, provided opportunity for prayers, praises and cutting of anniversary cake.
Osinbajo, in his remarks, encouraged Nigerians to study the story of Nehemiah and replicate same in Nigeria for a better country.
“The story should be a challenge to every Christian in Nigeria who is desirous of following the part of Christian way of life.
“It’s only that kind of Nehemiah’s love that will make us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls (Nigeria) today. For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for that Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation building.
“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to break if not properly addressed. Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the Face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls. Because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.
“There’s urgent need for Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desire to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers.”
Osinbajo was, however, optimistic that the 60th Independence anniversary could herald a rebirth of Nigerian nation, and “no group is more prepared for this task than our religious bodies.”
He, thus charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to provide quality leadership to its faithful and properly guide them in making Nigeria a great country that it has been destined to be.
Also speaking in a sermon, CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, stressed the need for justice which, he said, will birth peace, tolerance and love.
He said: “A nation that is religiously plural like ours require love in practice so as to co-exist without fighting one another. What is sane in using the name of God or hide under the cloak of religion to kill a fellow human? If God wants all of us to be of one ethnicity, race or religion doesn’t he have the power to do it? Why do we want to play God and wickedly terminate the lives of others in account of religion?.
“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and material resources located in different parts of this country. This underscores the indispensability of all the regions and ethnic groups.
“For us all to be on the same page, have sense of belonging and be happy, the doctrine of equality, that is equal access to employment, governance and education, must be available to all. The principle of inclusivity must be adopted. Nobody or region must be excluded from the scheme of things in Nigeria.
“We must not allow exclusion in any form to manifest in our national life because that would be dangerous for our pilgrimage or voyage together. All ethnic and religious groups must be given equal opportunity in the way we do things, otherwise, why should I remain where I was not recognized or where I was cheated? Will I not rather go on my own way?.
“Why should I be denied access to build my place of worship in any region of the country by government official?. Why should my child be denied the opportunity to study any particular course in any university after he or she has passed the required examination on account of the child’s religion or ethnicity? Ethnicity is ascribed, it is divinely conferred, not achieved by the individual.
“We must know that there’s mutual suspicion of one another in Nigeria, either along ethnic or religious lines. We have refused to do many things we agree to do at dialogue tables because lack of love and suspicion. We need to do away with lack of trust in order to build a great nation.”
