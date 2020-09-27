Politics
APC Govs Vow To Support Zulum End Boko Haram
Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, yesterday, commiserated with the government and people of Borno State, over the attack on the convoy of Governor, Babagana Zulum, which led to the death of security personnel and other innocent citizens.
They urged the Federal Government to provide additional support for security agencies working to end the Boko Haram insurgency.
This was contained in a statement titled “Attack on Governor Zulum’s Convoy: PGF Commiserate with the People and Government of Borno State,” which was signed by the Chairman of the PGF, Abubakar Bagudu.
The governors expressed their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack on governor Zulum’s convoy on Saturday, September 26, 2020 along Maiduguri/Baga Road of Borno State.
The statement read in part “As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.
“We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives. In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite the peacebuilding process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North-East.
“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State Government to return citizens in the State back to normal life. We must rise in support of the people and government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that funds their heinous activities.”
Politics
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the ambush on the entourage of Umar Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State as an orchestrated sabotage against the long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.
Our source reported earlier that the attack led to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.
This was the second attack on the Governor’s convoy by the Islamic terrorist group.
In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the President’s Spokesman, and made available to newsmen at the weekend, Buhari said the attack “was an orchestrated sabotage against long planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.”
The President noted, “with deep sympathy, the loss of lives of security men on the convoy, ahead of the return of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, commiserating with their families and loved ones.”
Buhari further called on the state government, working with security and intelligence agencies, to remain firm in their determination to restore normalcy to all communities liberated from Boko Haram terrorists.
The Nigerian leader urged security and intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to check sabotage, sanitise the roads, venues and locations well in advance of returning IDPs, while working closely with local communities.
The President commended the gallantry of service personnel who repelled the deadly ambush, as well as the sincere determination of Governor Zulum, who has been working with Armed Forces to end the menace of terrorists, rebuild homes and return IDPs to regular life.
He prayed that God will grant the souls of the departed security men and operatives of Civilian-JTF eternal rest, and comfort their families.
Politics
Cleric Challenges Judiciary To Save Nigeria’s Democracy
A cleric in charge of First ECWA Church, Lokoja, Kogi State, Rev Dr Frank Paul, has called on the judiciary to shun dictatorship and save the country.
He said they should be firm and resolute in their decisions to save the nation’s democracy from collapse.
Rev. Paul made the call yesterday during the special church service to open the 2020/2021 legal year organised by the Kogi State Judiciary.
According to him, Nigeria needs a surgical operation, stressing that, “Only the judiciary can do this surgical operation effectively and not medical experts”.
According to him, Nigeria needs a system where everyone would be equal before the law, adding that the people were tired of oppression.
“We know that the judiciary are facing some challenges amounting to executive and legislative interference. They have to be prepared to overcome those challenges. Their legal calling is a golden opportunity to rescue Nigerian from dictatorship, and collapse. They must come together to unite against disintegration of the country,” he emphasized.
In his remarks, the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Olusuyi said the Kogi State judiciary under his leadership would continue to administer justice with the fear of God.
“We are mere mortals. We have no other God but him. As a critical arm of government, we have come to humble ourselves before God as we prepare ourselves for this new legal year. We know that God Will see us through,” he said.
Politics
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has described the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the worst ever in the state, saying he (Akeredolu) was a disappointment to the people of the state.
Speaking at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state over the weekend during the campaign tour of Zenith Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, the former governor described Akeredolu’s government as anti-people.
He hinged his claims on the cancellation of free healthcare services and astronomical hike in tuition of all state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.
Mimiko, who worked with three governors before becoming governor for eight years, emphasised that the Akeredolu-led administration had failed the people of the state in all critical sectors affecting the well-being of the people.
Dismissing Akeredolu’s performance claim as falsehood by all indices, Mimiko said: “There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.”
