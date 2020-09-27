Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko

A cleric in charge of First ECWA Church, Lokoja, Kogi State, Rev Dr Frank Paul, has called on the judiciary to shun dictatorship and save the country.

He said they should be firm and resolute in their decisions to save the nation’s democracy from collapse.

Rev. Paul made the call yesterday during the special church service to open the 2020/2021 legal year organised by the Kogi State Judiciary.

According to him, Nigeria needs a surgical operation, stressing that, “Only the judiciary can do this surgical operation effectively and not medical experts”.

According to him, Nigeria needs a system where everyone would be equal before the law, adding that the people were tired of oppression.

“We know that the judiciary are facing some challenges amounting to executive and legislative interference. They have to be prepared to overcome those challenges. Their legal calling is a golden opportunity to rescue Nigerian from dictatorship, and collapse. They must come together to unite against disintegration of the country,” he emphasized.

In his remarks, the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Henry Olusuyi said the Kogi State judiciary under his leadership would continue to administer justice with the fear of God.

“We are mere mortals. We have no other God but him. As a critical arm of government, we have come to humble ourselves before God as we prepare ourselves for this new legal year. We know that God Will see us through,” he said.