Niger Delta
Rivers LG Boss Donates 500KVA Transformers To Communities
The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Barrister Philip Okparaji, has handed over brand new 500KVA transformers bought by the council to Korokoro and Ollube communities of Aleto and Onne.
In a brief handover ceremony at the Local Government Secretariat in Agbonchia, Okparaji, stated that the transformers were part of the rural electrification project of his administration, adding that with the new transformers, artisans and business owners in the area would grow their businesses, boost youth employment and contribute to the peace and development of the area.
The LG chairman, who also holds doctorate degree, stated that more communities, including Eteo would get new transformers soon to promote social and economic activities in the communities.
He disclosed that a bigger step-down transformer would be purchased to connect the local government council secretariat to the national grid, adding that he would continue to work for the development of Eleme LGA in line with the mandate given to him by the electorate in the area.
Presenting the transformers on behalf of the LG Council to Korokoro and Ollube communities, former member representing Eleme in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Josiah Olu, thanked Okparaji describing him as a man with listening ears, and applauded him for heeding to the cries and yearnings of the people.
Calling on the communities to ensure the safety of the transformers, the former lawmaker stated that the major work of government had been carried out.
He pointed out that the council had been assured that the transformers have a lifespan of, at least, 30 years, charging members of the communities to ensure the protection of the transformers from vandals.
Receiving the transformer on behalf of Ollube community of Onne, Chief Ollor Oluka, explained that the community did a formal letter presenting their plight and requesting the donation of a transformer from the council, and conveyed the gratitude of the community to Okparaji for identifying with their plights.
Oluka pointed out that their long nights and days of darkness had come to an end with the provision of the new transformer by the council and added that they would continue to support his administration to succeed.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Fire Ravages Filling Station In PH …As Youths Stone Fire Service Men
Fire has ravaged Heritage Oil Filling Station (formerly AP) located at Iwofe axis in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The Tide gathered that the fire started at about 6:45am, yesterday, when one of the tankers was discharging fuel at the filling station.
No lives were lost, and there were no reported cases of injuries.
The fire continued with explosions, but for the intervention of the youths who risked their lives to put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby gas plant in the filling station.
An eyewitness said that the youths struggled with the fire, and eventually succeeded in minimising the negative impact of the incident before the state fire service men came by 8.15am.
The angry youths, the eyewitness said, pelted pebbles at the fire service men and chased them away for responding two hours after the commencement of the blaze.
Another witness, who gave his name as Samuel Alaja, said, “though the boys did not do well in stoning the fire service men but quickly added that the problem of late response in times of emergency has to be dealt with in the state and Nigeria as a whole.
“A situation where fire will start by 6.45am, and the youths will battle with fire and explosion till 8.15am before the fire service men will come is unacceptable.
“If not for the boys, the fire would have entered the gas plant, which would have definitely affected Onava Oil close to Heritage Oil and the many houses surrounding the filling station”, he said.
He reiterated the need for government to set up active fire services at close proximity, stressing that the existing state fire service has never responded on time to any fire incident in the capital city.
Alaja added that the stoning of the fire service vehicle was a product of anger from previous late response whenever duty calls.
Another eyewitness, who pleaded anonimity, commended the quick and selfless response of the boys in putting out the fire, saying that “when people work together, challenges can be put under control quickly’’.
All efforts to reach the owner of the filling station proved abortive.
By: Lilian Peters
Niger Delta
Banigo Extols Wike Over Obaseki’s Victory …Hails Rivers HoS On Birthday
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has described the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike as a Master Strategist and an Astute Political Icon.
Banigo stated this in reaction to the resounding victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State.
In a statement from the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, Banigo said it was gratifying to note that under the watch of Wike as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the September 19, 2020, Edo State Governorship Election, Obaseki recorded a landslide victory over his rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
While congratulating Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election, Banigo said Wike has continued to demonstrate great capacity and leadership in the Peoples Democratic Party as a committed party man, and expressed the hope that the Peoples Democratic Party would take over the reins of governance at the federal level in 2023.
In another development, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, as he celebrates his Birthday, yesterday.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described Danagogo as a seasoned administrator who always brings to bear his administrative acumen in the discharge of his duties, as a former chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, former commissioner for urban development, former minister of sports, and presently, Secretary to the Rivers State Government.
Banigo said Danagogo’s peaceful disposition and his flair for mentoring young politicians stands him out as a complete gentleman.
The deputy governor prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep him in good health.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Emphathises With Communities Over Water Hyacinth Menace
Bayelsa State Government has empathised with communities along the Epie Creek for the hardship they are suffering following the blockage of the creek by water hyacinth.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who expressed government’s concern over the situation, assured the Epie people of the present administration’s commitment toward finding a lasting solution to the problem.
Speaking in his office in Government House, Yenagoa when he played host to some community leaders of Epie kingdom, the deputy governor noted that hyacinth had over the years had negative impact in the Epie creek,which serves as the major river for fishing and other agrarian activities.
He said the government was not unaware that the presence of the flower had impeded the livelihood of the people,urging them to cooperate with government to address environmental challenges in their area.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated that government was not only aware of the problem caused by the water hyacinth but had been taking steps over the years to address them, assuring that plans are underway to find a permanent solution to the problem.
He hinted that timing was key to the clearing of water hyacinth in order to achieve the desired result and called for patience and understanding on the part of the affected communities.
While acknowledging the right of the people of Onopa to express their grievances through the recent protests,the Deputy Governor advocated dialogue as a means of resolving issues,just as he cautioned the people against taking laws into their hands in the course of demanding for their rights.
“while we empathize with the communities over what has happened, it does not mean that we are not willing to do something about the water hyacinth. The water hyacinth on your river has become a source of embarrassment both to you and to us”.
“We do not believe that the first solution to a problem is to block roads because the right of the roads is a right that everybody enjoys. So if you now block the roads, while you have a right to protest, you are blocking the rights of other people of freedom of movement”.
“I also need to let you know, even before the flood, I and Honourable Oforji have been working together to clear water hyacinth since 2012. It was only last year we couldn’t do so because of the demands of election.Already, we have a paper before us on how to remove this water hyacinth. I have also sent it to the appropriate quarters, so it is not a question of government not being mindful of the problem you are facing”, the deputy governor restated.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
