Law/Judiciary
Navy Deploys Six Warships In Four States
The Nigerian Navy yesterday deployed troops on board six warships, including 60 gunboats, in a special military exercise to tackle pirates, oil smugglers and other criminalities in the nation’s waters.
Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Calabar, announced the deployment at the flag-off of the exercise in Onne, Rivers State.
It was gathered that the operation was code-named, ‘Exercise Sanga Sung,’ meaning ‘Safe Transit’ in Ibibio dialect.
Adeniran said that the two-day exercise, aimed at consolidating on similar Exercises Bekan Mmon I and II, would hold on the territorial waters of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi and Rivers States, under the ENC.
“Exercise Sanga Sung is one of the numerous operational engagements that the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is currently undertaking to safeguard the nation’s maritime environment.
“The purpose of the exercise is to check the state of preparedness of our fleets and training of our personnel,” said the naval chief.
He said that personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would also participate in the exercise.
Others are the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Customs Service.
“The other security agencies are participating in the exercise knowing that safety and security of our maritime environment cannot be provided by a single security agency.
“Also, there are so many personnel involved in this exercise from our naval headquarters, Defence headquarters, Western Naval Command and Central Naval Command, among others.
Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Two In SCIID Custody Over Murder Of Policeman
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday ordered that two men be remanded in the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) custody over alleged murder of a policeman.
The police charged Rasheed Salaudeen, 35, and Yusuf Alimi, 37, with five counts bordering on conspiracy, murder and assault.
Chief Magistrate, Olaide Hamzat, did not take their plea, over want in jurisdiction.
Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.
He adjourned the matter until October 10, for mention.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that Salaudeen and Alimi, with others at large, on August 26, caused the death of Sgt. Bukoye Oyewole with staff number: No 429733 in the cause of discharging his lawful duty
He alleged that Salaudeen and Alimi, attacked the victim at a checkpoint with sticks and machete.
Olagunju also alleged that Salaudeen and Alimi assaulted Insp. Imeh Samson, causing him bodily harm
He alleged that they also assaulted Sgt. Morufu Asimiyu, who was on duty with others at the check point.
Olagunju said the incident took place when the policemen were on duty at a stop-and-search checkpoint at Orita Ohori/ Budo Musa via Itasa, Iwere – Ile, Oyo State.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 252 and 316 and punishable under sections 319, 324, 356 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.
Law/Judiciary
Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap Pregnant Woman, Nine Others In Nasarawa
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person, abducted a heavily pregnant woman, and nine other persons, even as they injured several others in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.
It was gathered that the armed men came from the Kana hill in Kana community, at midnight of Monday, killed, kidnapped and injured persons, and retreated.
The Kana hill expands to Maraba Udege, Onda, Agwada, Nasarawa Eggon, and to Wamba towns of the LGA.
Kana community is where personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were recently killed and kidnapped while on their way for training in Enugu State.
The Chairman of Nasarawa LGA, Mohammed Sani Ottos, who narrated the incident to newsmen, yesterday, said the assailants numbering more than 20, stormed the place when residents were deeply asleep.
He further disclosed that the gunmen shot sporadically to scare the Kana inhabitants before they started invading homes forcefully.
According to him, properties worth millions of Naira were damaged.
Ottos, who said he had visited the attacked place to sympathise with the people, revealed that men of the Guards Brigade, 177 Battalion, Keffi, were already on ground to avert further attacks.
“It is confirmed that some gunmen have stormed the town of kana town on Monday night, they were well armed, scared the people after they fired several gun shots.
“At the end of their operation, we discovered that one person was killed, 10 were kidnapped while several people sustained various degrees of injuries.
“I was there myself to ascertain the level of damage cause by the gunmen and I condemned the act, I visited the town to sympathise with the families of the slain, abducted and injured victims.
“I commend the Guards Brigade, 177 Battalion, Keffi, who accompanied me to further build the villager’s confidence, and pledged to do all within their reach for safe return of the captives,” Ottos stated.
The relevant security agencies in the state were yet to officially confirm the number of persons killed, abducted and injured, as at the time of this report.
When contacted, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramham Nansel, said that the command was on top of the matter to verify the attack.
“I can’t confirm the story now because I am yet to be briefed on the incident, I will get back to you,” he stated.
Similarly, a traditional ruler in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bulus Chuwang Jang, has been killed by gunmen.
The Chairman of Berom Youth Moulders in the neighbouring Heipang district in the LGA, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos, yesterday.
Tengwong said that the diseased paramount ruler, who is the district head of Foron, was killed by some gunmen, who attacked the community on Monday evening.
Tengwong said, “We just lost one of our paramount rulers in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area through an attack by gunmen. He is the Acting district head of Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. He was shot dead in the evening yesterday (Monday) by some gunmen around Shen community.”
The Deputy Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon Pam Chollom, who also confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler, said that the council had summoned an emergency meeting over the incident.
He said, “Yes, it is true that one of our traditional rulers has been killed in an attack by gunmen. It is very unfortunate and we condemn the incident. Right now, we are currently meeting over the incident as legislators. I will let you know our stand after the meeting.”
The Spokesman for the State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said that the incident had been reported to the command.
According to him, the state commissioner of police had deployed detectives in the council area to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the monarch and apprehend those behind the act.
Ogaba said, “We are aware of the killing of the traditional ruler by unknown gunmen, and investigation into the incident has commenced.
“Already, the CP has deployed some officers in the area to investigate the matter and we are hopeful that those who perpetrated the acts would be fished out and punished accordingly”, he added.
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Urges Group To Sponsor Bills Against Rape
The Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria ( MWAN), Rivers State branch, has been charged to sponsor bills at the National Assembly in order to end rape and other violence against women.
His Majesty, King Leslie Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka gave the charge when the group paid a courtesy call on him at his palace yesterday in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
Eze Eke said the charge became imperative due to the continuous violence against women in the country.
He noted that such bills would help to bring an end to the menace which he said was prevalent in Nigeria.
Another challenge, he pointed out was that of female gentile mutilation which according to him, was still practised in some parts of the state and beyond.
“More laws should be enacted to end the challenge against women. People should also be solution providers, leaving traditional or parochial ways of thinking”, he said.
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, further urged his guests to do more about publicity to create more awareness of the group’s existence that he said would broaden their horizon and as well make them a better contact and reference points in the state.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji also urged the president of the association and her members to be active in any where they found themselves so as to make the people to access them easily.
In her speech, the President of MWAN, Rivers state branch, Dr Vetty Agala, said they were at the Eze’s palace to plead with him on the need to adopt him as their “ Male Champion”.
Agala, noted that it would amount to a fruitless journey, if the group lacked a prominent male character to help in championing its cause as a women group.
She explained how tasking it would be for women to achieve certain goals in absence of a male figure, thus the decision to adopt Eze Gbakagbaka as its Male Champion.
Some of the tasks, she said would be sensitisation of women on the area and importance of accessing the Health Centres for medical attentions among other issues.
TheTide, however, learnt that the group would be 35 years by next month, which would be garnished with an epoch event where Eze Gbakagbaka would be expected to serve as its chairman.
