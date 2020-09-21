Politics
Obaseki’s Victory: Edo People Rejected Bullion Van Democracy – Bode George
Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George has commended the people of Edo State for having spoken loud and clear by voting Governor Godwin Obaseki and rejecting bullion van democracy.
George maintained that Edo people had spoken without ambiguity, without equivocal expression. He stressed that they were bold and brave for rejecting the bullion van democracy, pointing out that they stood against outside interlopers.
The former deputy national chairman said that Edo people were firm and committed to the purity of the democratic process and in the end, their willl prevailed. They made their choice in the person of Governor Godwin Obaseki who himself had braved all odds and all the dark schemings and intrigues of the undemocratic forces. He has triumphed over what seemed a great hurdle.
While congratulating Obaseki, the Atona Odua of Yoruba land stated: “I congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki for this well deserved victory. I congratulate our party managers who pulled through this victory by ensuring that the right things were done at the right time.
“The election was peaceful, fair and just. The Security operatives were much alert to their responsibilities. Independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC) too conducted itself in a worthy manner. It was apparently neutral and committed itself to the fairness doctrine which is the hallmark of democracy itself.”
Politics
Rivers PDP Boss Tasks Women On Peace, Unity
Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has charged women in the state to pray fervently for a peaceful and smooth transition come 2023.
Addressing women leaders of Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) from Degema Local Government Area on a solidarity visit to the new executive at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, Ambassador Akawor told them not to allow 2023 governorship ambition of any individual to tear them apart.
The State PDP Chairman, who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron, warned them against associating with any individual alleged to be nursing governorship ambition.
“The only support you can give this executive and the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is your prayers, we need the prayers of women to keep the state peaceful and united”, Akawor said, urging all PDP members to continue to have faith in the party and exercise patience in order to reap the fruits of their labour.
He thanked the women leaders for the visit, saying that they were the first women group to visit the PDP Executive since their inauguration and enjoined the GDI delegation to continue to support the new executive.
According to Ambassador Akawor, “ GDI has been supportive to PDP in its activities, GDI was instrumental to PDP election victories in 2015 and 2019, your support was not in vain because Governor Nyesom Wike has done very well and made the state proud.
Speaking earlier, the leader of GDI Degema chapter, Mrs Agiriba Bibi, said their visit was to identity with the new leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state and congratulated them.
Politics
Gov Wike Ensures Victory In Edo
Governor Nyesom Wike had severally expressed fear that the APC is a desperate party and would use security agencies to intimidate it’s political opponents in it’s effort to manipulate the Saturday election as was done in Rivers State during the 2019 general elections.
“They will come with federal might. But do not fear because we have the electorate on our side.
“They did same in Rivers State. The people resisted them by protecting their votes”, he said and advised Edo people to stand firm against any move to manipulate the election against the will of the people.
Giving the charge at a meeting for leaders and elected representatives of PDP in benin City last week, Governor Wike stressed the need for the people to work together to liberate the state from godfathers who were frustrating development in the state.
Not convinced by the promise made by the Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wike, during the PDP mega rally last week said: “ use Edo election to end godfathers . Make sure you vote and be vigilant too.
“ I agree with the Independent National Electoral Commission that the election will be free and fair. Even the Inspector General of Police has promised that nobody will rig the election. But do not leave the polling unit after casting your votes.
“Repeat the Rivers State Model. Let everywoman wear jeans on election day, cast and defend your votes”.
The PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for Edo 2020 Governorship Election, Chief Wike had during a radio interview programme monitored from Port Harcourt, last Thursday, said no politician will cause violence if INEC and police do not compromise.
“Complete manipulation of the electoral process causes violence. No politician will cause violence if the police and INEC do not compromise”, he said.
Another major issue last week in Government House, Port Harcourt was the redeeming of Rivers State Government promise of N30 million bounty to anybody with useful information that could lead to the arrest of one Bobosky, a notorious criminal in Ogoni.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Governor presented a cheque of N30 million to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan.
“ I want to thank the police officers under your command for the gallantry displayed in arresting that deadly criminal. Let me also thank the informant who had confidence in you and also trusted Government”, he said.
Issues bordering on the last week gubernatorial election in Edo State dorminated affairs in Government House, Port Harcourt last week.
This is as the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, who played the strategic role of the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council, Edo State 2020 Governorship Election, was involved in finishing touches to the election.
In discharging his role as the PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for the election, Governor Wike’s life was threatened during the Saturday election as information filtered into the state that the hotel he was staying was under siege by over 300 armed policemen.
The release signed by the Honorable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, raised the alarm, and said the policemen led by DIG Leye Onyebanji had been very audible with threats that Governor Wike should leave Edo State.
The release said: “ We want to be place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19th 2020 Edo State Governorship Election.
“ This is a legitimate constitutionally recorgnised appointment in the electoral rules, guidelines and processes of our country”.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
What Happened In Lagos Couldn’t Happen In Edo – Onuesoke
Former Delta State Gover
norship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has told Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that what happened in Lagos State could not happen in Edo State, hailing the re-election of Mr Godwin Obaseki, who defeated his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Onuesoke said the declaration of Mr Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of the Edo gubernatorial electon shows that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-travellers have failed.
He had repeatedly counselled that Edo State remains Edo State and cannot be likened to Lagos State that has remained under the grip of few persons over two decades.
Onuesoke, in a statement yesterday, after the declaration of the election results by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, reiterated that his wise counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain to refrain from getting involved in the moves to foist an unwelcomed candidate as governor for the good people of Edo fell on deaf ears.
He said: “the failure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to heed my counsel, has further dampened his already dwindling political relevance in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.
“Edo State can never be Lagos State that few persons have pocketed for selfish gains as the people of Edo State are strong-willed and know when to say no to bad governance, bad leadership and autocracy.
“With a clear lead in 13 local government councils in Edo state, the people are celebrating their victory over despotic and unwanted elements whose only purpose and intent of contesting the governorship was to impoverish the state and people of their resources through fraudulent means.
“It would have been very unpatriotic for anybody or group to foist a leader on the good people of Edo State who have taken a collective decision to return Godwin Obaseki and Phillip Shaibu back to the office to finish the good work they started in 2016”.
Trending
- Business5 days ago
The inflation rate in Nigeria on an all-time high
- Entertainment4 days ago
Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike, Denies Dating Regina Daniel’s Husband
- Politics5 days ago
Edo Election: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To LGAs
- Sports4 days ago
Ahmedu Charges NBBF To Make Bold Statement
- Sports4 days ago
Ibah Explains NFF’s Position On Delta FA Crisis
- Entertainment4 days ago
Nigerian Lesbian Movie Set For Release, Dares Censors Board
- Politics4 days ago
YYP Condemns Violence Ahead Of Ondo Election
- Politics4 days ago
House Of Reps Pledges Adequate Funding For North East