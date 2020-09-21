Business
NSC, NRC, NPA Collaborate To Ease Ports Congestion
Worried by the traffic congestion at the nation’s ports, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have agreed to partner in order to ease traffic congestion and reduce the cost of doing business at the ports.
NSC’s Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja during a briefing, said the three agencies were looking at establishing diversified means of transportation across Nigerian ports.
He said the council was partnering the NRC to ensure that trains were used to evacuate cargoes at ports and reduce traffic.
Bello also stated that the digitalisation of shipping operations at the ports was ongoing to ensure effectiveness and better service delivery.
He said: “Three days ago, we had a meeting with NRC and NPA on the terminals, where we strengthened the issue of the standard operating procedures for rail.
“The most important thing is to make sure that our ports are efficient because when they are efficient, a lot of benefits will be accrued to the government and to Nigerians.
“Many sectors often say they contributed certain amount to the country’s Gross Domestic Product and we want the transportation sector to also be contributing to Nigeria’s GDP.”
Bello said Nigerian ports had been having challenges because of some distortions.
“I will give an example with the roads. Our dependence on roads has cost us a lot, or has stiffened and made it impossible for transportation to make the expected contribution in terms of revenue, employment and infrastructure,” he said.
The NSC boss, however, noted that the government was working hard to address this, adding that if not for the outbreak of COVID-19, “we would have connected the rail to the ports.”
He said: “Now connection of the rail to the ports is significant, because for every trip the train makes, 38 trailers are removed from the ports.”
Bello observed that the Federal Government had made a policy statement that all ports would be linked by rail.
“I hope this will include dry ports and just like I said earlier, if not for COVID-19, the Chinese would have linked not just Apapa port but also Tincan port with rail,” he stated.
On the digitisation of Nigerian ports, Bello said the various stakeholders were working at developing an electronic system that would ensure this.
FRSC To Clampdown On Traffic Offenders In Rivers
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has threatened to clampdown on all those that disregard road traffic rules, particularly those that make phone calls while driving and one-way drive.
FRSC says that making phone calls while driving is a very serious offence, and that those that will be caught from now will be arrested and made to go for Psychological Examination.
The Rivers State Sector Commander of FRSC, Salisu Umaru, who made this known in a media interaction in Port Harcourt Monday, noted that the command was not happy with the way some people disobeyed traffic signs and laws.
According to him, the sector is embarking on the ‘ember’ months enlightenment and enforcement campaign where all the machineries of FRSC will be fully mobilised to work.
“I don’t like the way some people drive in Rivers state. You see people driving one-way, not obeying traffic signs and laws, making phone calls while driving.
“ We want to stop these things in Rivers state. We will arrest and send offenders on psychology examination to ascertain why they do such things.
“ Psychological examination is not the same thing as Psychiatric examination. We are to do preventive enforcement on all Nigerian roads, whether federal or state.
“FRSC is not all about enforcement, but we do corrections.There are times we caution offenders without booking them, and that is official for us”, Umaru said. On why the FRSC made serious checks on vehicle plate numbers, the sector boss explained that the purpose was purely for security, to check criminal activities on vehicle procurement, and also those that used them for crime.
The FRSC sector boss also said that his corps were coming up with some help areas where people that have one problem or the other on the road could be attended to, with ambulance stationed there.
He said that the state government has been notified of the intentions, which according to him, was geared towards safety of lives on the road.
By: Corlins Walter
NIMASA, BPSR Partner On Maritime Transformation
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) are currently in talks on how to implement transformational initiatives in the maritime sector.
Speaking in Abuja during a visit to the Bureau, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, emphasised the importance of efficient and effective public service to Nigeria’s economic prosperity, adding that the agency is committed to collaborate with the ongoing initiative.
Jamoh, who was represented by the agency’s Director, Reform Coordination and Strategic Management, Dr Kabir Murnai, said the partnership would be focused on reform initiatives and development research.
According to him, a sustainable relationship between the two Federal Government agencies was essential for capacity development.
He stated: “We are here to see how we can connect with BPSR in order to clearly understand and key into government’s specific priorities, while still pursuing the respective mandates and goals of NIMASA.
“We desire advisory and technical support services for change management teams, to engender an environment of learning within NIMASA”.
Similarly, Director of BPSR, Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, pledged the Bureau’s commitment to the collaborative agreement for the mutual benefit of the two agencies.
LCCI Pushes For Immediate Implementation Of CAMA 2020
Amidst the controversies surrounding the new Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is now pressing for urgent gazetting of the law, saying delay in gazzetting the law is creating uncertainties in business decision.
Director General, LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, in a statement made available to The Tide yesterday, noted that the delay in gazetting the law is yet another example of how bureaucratic bottlenecks are allowed to impede economic progress.
It would be recalled that CAMA 2020 was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari over a month ago, following which several groups alleged that certain sections of the new law were draconian and could precipitate unwholesome take-over of private entities by the government.
But Yusuf stated: “The legislation and the subsequent assent were widely applauded by the business community”, lamenting that six weeks after the legislation’s presidential assent, it is yet to be gazetted”.
He stated further that, “The implication of this is that the formal copy of the law is not yet available to the public and therefore the law cannot be operationalised. This is yet another example of how bureaucratic bottlenecks could impede the progress of an economy.
“Ordinarily, and in line with the ongoing digital revolution and the E- Government agenda of government, the law should have been uploaded on the Federal Government and National Assembly websites hours after the assent by the President.
“Being a major business legislation, the non-availability of the gazetted copy of CAMA 2020 has stalled many activities in the business environment. These are activities anchored on the new legislation.
“Additionally, the regulations that ought to be issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission on account of the new legislation have equally been stalled because there is no formal document to act upon.
“The situation has created enormous uncertainty in business decisions which require the legislative anchor of CAMA 2020 to progress. As it were, a legislative vacuum has been created. The CAMA 1990 has been repealed, CAMA 2020 is yet to be gazetted , six weeks after assent.
“It is important that the bureaucracy works in tandem with the new normal of leveraging technology so that the desired outcomes of reforms can be achieved, and expeditiously too.
“The implementation of the e-Government programmes should be accelerated to make the public service smarter, efficient and cost effective.
“Given the current wave of digital revolution sweeping across the public and private sectors, the role of the Federal Government Press in the dissemination of official legislations and other publications is at risk of diminishing relevance.
“It has become imperative for electronic copies of official publications to be promptly disseminated to the public to ensure swift activation and access to the benefits and values which such publications offer for the economy and the society”.
