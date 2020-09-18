Politics
Protect Party Interest, Akawor Urges Former CTC Chairmen
Former Caretaker Commitee Chairmen of local government areas in Rivers State have been charged to ensure that party unity, and interest are protected at all times.
The charge was given by Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, when he played host to the ex-CTC chairmen in his office.
Akawor urged them to be vanguards in the promotion of security, peace and development of the state.
Ambassador Akawor also urged them to use their privileged positions to galvanise support for the party at the grassroots level.
The State PDP boss said as former council chairmen and members of the party, their interest should be to work for the unity of the party in the state.
“For you to have served the party at that grassroots level for that period, you remain part of the same vessel where everybody is trying to move to a particular direction”, Akawor noted.
Recalling their strategic position in conveying the programmes and policies of the party to their people at the grassroots, he told them to feel free to come to the party secretariat at any time, assuring that the party’s doors remained open to them.
“For you to have come, it means you have singled out yourself as someone who is ready to defend and work for the growth of the party at any point in time”, he said.
Ambassador Akawor said the state was lucky to have a governor who started as a local government chairman and has today become the symbol of party politics in the country.
Politics
House Of Reps Pledges Adequate Funding For North East
The House of Representatives Committee on the North East Development Commission (NEDC), yesterday pledged adequate budgetary allocation to the commission to tackle humanitarian challenges in the region.
The Chairperson of the Committee, Khadija Bukar-Abba, made the pledge in Maiduguri during a two-day oversight tour of the NEDC’s activities.
Bukar-Abba said that the committee had taken note of challenges facing the people of the Northeast zone.
She said that given the quantum of work that needed to be done, it became imperative that the commission should be provided with more funding to enable it effectively carry out its mandate.
The chairperson said the committee had gone round some of the projects being prosecuted by the commission in displaced communities and IDP camps, noting that a lot of people needed life-saving assistance.
“We have visited some of the IDP camps and had a firsthand experience of the depth of suffering people are going through, especially the women and children.
“We have also seen the impressive works that the NEDC has achieved in such a short period of a year since it began operation.
“But we have observed how overwhelming the work that the NEDC needed to do has been, and how their progress may be affected due to lack of resources.
“We visited Ngwom village in Mafa Local Government, about 18km outside of Maiduguri, and we have seen the 1,000 housing projects that the NEDC has embarked on; we are excited that the project would be concluded before the end of 2020.
“At the IDP camps, we have seen many women and children, and old persons who needed food more than anything else to survive, and we felt the challenges are overwhelming and the NEDC is underfunded,’’ she said.
Bukar-Abba commended the commission for achieving so much in the last one year, noting that rather than being accused of misappropriation of funds, “the NEDC is grossly underfunded ’’.
Politics
Obaseki Hails Buhari’s Call For Peaceful, Transparent Edo Election
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a peaceful and credible governorship election in the state is a re-assuring tonic that will boost voter turnout tomorrow.
Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to the Governor, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said this in an interview with journalists, yesterday in Benin.
According to him, the governor thanks the president for his wise counsel, saying this will make all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supporters and voters to troop out.
”We thank the president for his quick intervention, urging the security agencies to maintain neutrality in the discharge of their duties on election day and that INEC will also be balanced in its conduct of the election.
”Although the people have been apprehensive but President Buhari’s directive to that effect has doused the tension.
”It has helped to boost the peoples’ confidence to massively troop out on Saturday to vote for Governor Obaseki’s second term.
”The president is the leader of the All Progressives Congress but he is first president and father of all.
”His call for safety and security of everyone before, during and after the governorship election is the assurance that will ginger the people to massively come out on Saturday.
”Reassuringly, Governor Obaseki’s achievements in his first tenure will also propel the people to want to come out and support him with their votes to enable him to sustain the ongoing growth and development of Edo,” he said.
Politics
Handle Political Issues With Care, Oyo CAN Tells Members
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has advised its members to handle political issues with care while actively participating in politics.
The state Chairman of CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.
Akinyemiju also said that the members should avoid actions and utterances that could heat up the polity.
The chairman advised the members to pray more for the country to overcome novel coronavirus pandemic and other challenges.
He urged them to continue to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 prevention protocols during church services and all other times.
On some provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020, being criticised by religious groups and non-governmental organisations for allegedly being repressive, Akinyemiju urged the members to refrain from talking about it as directed by the CAN National Headquarters.
He noted that the Federal Government had directed that CAN should make a presentation to the National Assembly on what it would want regarding the Act.
“President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo have called on CAN to go through its lawyers, identify all grey areas of the law, to be sent to the National Assembly and presidency for necessary amendments”.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Electoral Malpractice Allegation: Igini’s Classmates Tell Edo APC To Call Members To Order
- Politics4 days ago
Ondo Deputy Gov Blasts APC Over Comments On ZLP’s Campaign Kick-Off
- Politics4 days ago
‘Rivers PDP Won’t Support Non-Performing Council Chairmen For Re-Election’
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Police Nab Notorious Armed Robbery, Kidnap Suspect In Rivers
- Politics4 days ago
Presidency Accuses Obasanjo Of Dividing Nigeria
- Politics4 days ago
RSG, Labour Resolve Issues
- Editorial4 days ago
No To Petrol Price Hike
- Politics4 days ago
Controversy Trails Suspension Of Minister’s Aide By Enugu APC