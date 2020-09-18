City Crime
NPFL: Plateau United Signs Adetunji
Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has secured the signing of Sunday Adetunji to their ranks ahead of the 2020/21 league season.
Adetunji, who has been linked with five different teams, put an end to the speculation about his future when he revealed that he has signed a deal with the 2017 league champions via his social media handle on Wednesday.
Adetunji was linked with Abia Warriors, Rivers United, Shooting Stars, and Kano Pillars, but he later put pen to paper for a two-year contract after strong negotiation involving the player and his management team.
“I’m happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club, Plateau United.
The former Shooting Stars and Enyimba striker will replace Tosin Omoleye who left the club for the Aba Elephants.
Adetunji will add quality to Plateau United’s attack, who are expected to help Plateau United challenge for the league and Champions League title next season.
Return Our Oil Wells Or Settle Us Properly, Bakassi LGA Tells FG
The Executive Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon Iyadim, Amboni Iyadim has called on the Federal Government to either return the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom State or settle his people properly.
Iyadim also asserted that he did not understand why Bakassi was ceded so fast, adding that what happened in 2003 had never happened anywhere in the world, citing the case of America and Mexico amongst others.
He made the call during the thanksgiving ceremony/100 days in office at the Bakassi Council headquarters at Ekpri Ikang, yesterday.
He said it was unfortunate that the people of Bakassi were still displaced, neglected and on transit 23 years after the ceding of their territory to Cameroon.
He noted that the untold hardship that the loss of their heritage and land had caused them was irreparable adding that the loss of 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom has not only deepened the sufferings of the people of Bakassi alone but Cross River as a whole.
His words: “We want our 76 oil wells back. We have lost everything. How come we lose our territory yet our oil wells were still given to Akwa Ibom. We can barely pay workers.
“The people of Bakassi have been abandoned, neglected and have been on transit for over 20 years, we have suffered a lot because we lost those oil wells and our territory due to national interest.
“The federal government should settle the people of Bakassi properly or return our 76 oil wells, we have suffered enough for the collective interest of this country and yet we have nothing to show for it.
“In all the similar cases, none has been so hastily granted like that of Bakassi, our land was hastily handed over in a political way, they should return our territory or settle us as agreed,” Iyadim lamented.
2021 Rivers Council Poll: PDP Endorses LG Boss For Second Term
Following the sterling performance of the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Engr Samuel Nwanosike in office, stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward four, Elele, have endorsed the council chairman for a second term in office.
The endorsement was made during an extraordinary stakeholders meeting of the Ward in Elele.
The motion for the endorsement of Nwanosike was moved by the councillor representing the ward, Hon. Amadi Jacob and seconded by Hon. Innocent Worusa.
Speaking, Hon. Jacob said the Ikwerre council chairman had done beyond expectation and so deserved a second term in office.
Hon. Jacob who is the Deputy Leader of Ikwerre Local Government Legislative Assembly, said Engr Nwanosike has done well and so deserved a second tenure in office.
Also speaking, Sir Worusa Innocent urged the entire party faithful in the ward to support the re-election of Nwanosike to enable him accomplish his development programme in the area.
Earlier, the Ward four party Chairman, Enyinda Benson said that the chairman had performed exceptionally well in the areas of security and human empowerment, saying, projects spread across 13 wards in the local government, speak volumes of his achievements.
Also, the leader of Ward four, Elele, Sir Mike Elechi endorsed the resolution of the party at the ward.
Sir Elechi affirmed that the council Chairman had delivered people-oriented projects that should earn him a re-election.
Over 200 signatories were collected from members of PDP in the Ward four.
By: John Bibor
Kidnapping: Female Lawyers, Health Workers, Others Protest In Calabar
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Holy Child Old Girls Association, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Presbyterian Women, and others yesterday staged a peaceful protest against kidnappings in Calabar.
During the protest organised by the Medical Women Association in the state, the women went around major streets in Calabar.
Speaking, President of MWAN in the state, Dr Bassey Nakanda, said the protest was organised to draw the attention of the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to the need to rise up and end cases of kidnapping in the state.
Nakanda said medical women had continued to suffer incessant kidnappings in the state with the recent case being that of Dr Vivien Otu, who was kidnapped on August 28, 2020, in Calabar and released on September 3.
“Medical women and others have become victims of kidnapping in Calabar and this act is totally condemnable.
“When it comes to kidnapping, the trauma that women go through lives with them forever; they are beaten, raped, and humiliated.
“We are all aware that there have been several cases of kidnapping in Calabar and as women, we need to stand up, speak, and fight for ourselves.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria but we are now living in fear. We need to visit the government, royal fathers, and security agencies to register our complaints,” she said.
While at Watt market roundabout, she called on the state government to provide security for all residents in the state.
“The government owes us a responsibility of security and they have to rise up to that responsibility,” she said.
She called on all residents in the state to always report suspicious movements of persons around them to security agencies.
A member of the Holy Child Old Girls Association, Mrs Agnes Otu, also called on the state government and security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents in the state.
