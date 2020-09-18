Editorial
For Peaceful, Credible Edo Poll
Tomorrow, the people of Edo State will file out in their numbers to elect a governor who would pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years. The stakes are really high, as the people are confronted with a plethora of governorship candidates of not less than 20 political parties to choose from.
Among the motley crowd, is the incumbent Governor of the State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who incidently is the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and the fact that he is gunning for a second term in office, makes him stand out as the man to watch.
The Governor also squares up with another formidable candidate in the person of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The two are no strangers to the political turf in Edo State as they had also contested the governorship poll four years ago on reverse political platforms. This makes tomorrow’s contest not only interesting but fierce. They are unarguably the frontrunners in the governorship race.
Interestingly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that it has thrown everything into the ring to ensure that the election is credible, peaceful, free and fair. The election is another litmus test for the electoral umpire to acquit itself creditably.
Of utmost concern is the fear that the election may be marred by violence, as political tension has apparently risen to fever pitch across the State.
In a bid to douse such fears, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, recently announced that the police hierarchy in Abuja has already deployed over 31,000 personnel to the state who, he said, are battle-ready in terms of providing security and other logistics during the poll.
Just on Tuesday, under the watch of the National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), the candidates of the political parties that are expected to participate in tomorrow’s election, including Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu in particular, signed a peace accord as a way of warding off violence and other electoral malfeasance before, during and after the election. The political parties, during the event, were charged to ensure they work for peace, and also accept the outcome of the results with special emphasis on the two major contenders.
Speaking at the occasion, the former Head of State, said that the peace pact means that the actors have embraced peace, adding that with the assurances from INEC of maintaining neutrality and the IGP assuring adequate security, Edo people should come out on election day to vote for candidates of their choice.
Said Abubakar, “The gubernatorial election in Edo State is just a few days away and maintaining peace during and after the election is a priority and it must be done. We as a people should aspire to see Nigeria where people feel safe to come out of their homes to cast their votes without any fear. As you are aware, the election cannot hold in the absence of a peaceful atmosphere. All contesting parties need to adopt a code of conduct that will remove confrontation among yourselves because by agreeing to sign this covenant of peace, all of you are committing yourselves to ensure an enduring peace in Nigeria and Edo State before, during and after the election and agreeing to look beyond short-term political gains, sectoral interests or narrow party advantage and accepting nothing but for the development of Edo State”.
The Tide agrees no less. This is the right way to go because what is paramount now is the development of the state more than anything else. And there can only be development in the state in an atmosphere of peace.
It would be recalled that as a way of ensuring that the political gladiators in the state play by the rules and ensure a peaceful poll tomorrow, the highly revered Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had recently summoned the major contenders to his palace, and admonished them on the need for peace before, during and after the election.
It is also heart-warming that the candidates of the contending political parties, including Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu, successfully participated in an exciting political debate organised by Channels Television, where they were given an opportunity to espouse not only the manifestos of their parties but what they would do to further advance the frontiers of development in the state if elected, thus, giving Edo people an ample insight into what should influence their choices in tomorrow’s election.
Be that as it may, the political chips are now down. It is the time for the people of the state to choose who should govern them. Thus, there is the need for their votes to count.
To achieve this, we advise all the candidates and their political parties to comply with the terms of the peace accord, and to ensure that the right atmosphere is created for the people of the state to freely make their choice at the poll. Doing otherwise would amount to not only mortgaging the future of the state and her people but also bringing to naught all the efforts, resources and time expended by the various stakeholders towards entrenching a hitch-free electoral process.
It is also important for the people of the state and the candidates for the election to eschew all forms of hate speech at this critical time in order not to unnecessarily heat up the polity. Nothing inflames passion more than unguarded utterances.
Again, Edo people must realise that politics is a game, where winners and losers would emerge at the end of the day. It is never a do-or-die affair. It would definitely do the people of the state no good if the state is set on fire because of this governorship election. Truth is that no ambition of any of the candidates is worth the blood of any Edo man or woman. It is, therefore, incumbent on the political class to play by the rules and allow the wishes and aspirations of the people to prevail. Hence, the political gladiators should heed the good counsel of the Oba of Benin.
While we call on INEC to exhibit a high sense of neutrality in the conduct of tomorrow’s election, there is the need for security agencies deployed for the poll to be professional in the discharge of their duties. The rank-and-file of the Police in particular must be unbiased and incorruptible. INEC must also ensure that COVID-19 safety measures are adhered to during the election because this is the first election of this magnitude it is conducting since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Everything said and done, Edo people deserve a peaceful, credible, free and fair governorship election.
Editorial
RSG’s Ban On Keke
Given conspicuous traffic hazards on some roads in Rivers State, the State government has taken a bold step to impose a total ban on the use of tricycles popularly called “keke NAPEP” on major roads in the Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.
This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Transport, Mr Soni Ejekwu, in Port Harcourt. The decision followed the observed devil-may-care attitude that seems to portray the peculiarities of keke operators along some major roads and the serious endangering of the lives of Rivers people.
Ejekwu, invoking Section 74 Sub-Section 1 (h) of the Rivers State Road Traffic Law No. 6 of 2009, prohibited the tricycles operators from plying Trans Amadi Road from Port Harcourt Zoo to Garrison, the entire Aba Road, Ada George Road, Ikwerre Road and old Port Harcourt township. Others are Oginigba-Artillery Road, Eastern Bypass, Oil Mill-Elelenwo, Old Aba Road, Iloabuchi, Elekahia, Gulf Estate and Waja to Nkpogu.
Directing that the order be enforced immediately, the Transport commissioner added a caution that any tricycle running within the affected areas would be impounded and the driver sanctioned. He said: “Any keke NAPEP found operating in these areas would be confiscated and its owner prosecuted.”
We hold that crime and safety considerations simply stand at the centre of this law. This is because the State government has the primary obligation to protect the lives of people within its jurisdiction. It is true that keke tricycles are not as safe as they should be on Port Harcourt roads.
No responsible government will fold its arms and watch tricycle operators skate on thin ice by jeopardising the lives of its people. One life is exceedingly important than all the economic benefits to be made if keke operators were authorised to proceed on major roads. Though we understand that investments are overly critical, keeping people alive and safe is more pertinent.
That is why The Tide firmly backs the measures taken to restrict tricycles to the designated inner-city roads and keep them off the highways. Clearly, the operators of this mode of commercial transport show no deference for traffic and road use regulations and, therefore, actively aggravate gridlocks in the metropolis.
So, there is a great need for the State government to appoint some officials of the Transport Ministry or engage the police to fully implement the law and possibly eliminate favouritism or corruption during its enforcement. In other words, the law has to be executed round the clock to frustrate more and more persons from taking up similar enterprises on the prohibited routes.
There are those who assume that the measure is far-reaching and beyond a norm. The truth is that the action of the government is not unprecedented in the country. For example, the Abuja city authorities have since outlawed such vehicles. Likewise, successive governments of Imo State have prohibited tricycles as well as Lagos State, among others.
But we must emphasise that a viable alternative and practical means of transport be promptly put in place on the affected roads to reduce the impacts of the restriction considerably. Failure to do so might not only result in the attainability of disproportionate success but is likely to cause an outright bankruptcy of the policy.
Nonetheless, for the most part, the strict controls on tricycles on specific roads in the “Garden City” are vital even though they are incompatible with many at the moment. We have to understand that there is a high velocity of crime in the State aided by tricycles that are often used as get-away means by criminals. This renders the law unavoidable. This is an arduous task that must be achieved if Port Harcourt is to become the kind of city Rivers people so much desire.
Port Harcourt is unarguably one of the most significant business cities in Nigeria and unquestionably in West Africa. The more habitable it is, the more it can attract businesses and ancillary activities to make it thrive. The current undisciplined behaviour of most of its inhabitants, especially in traffic matters, public hygiene, and sanitation, all contribute to making the “Garden City” less glamorous than it should be, hence, the necessity for restrictions.
If there is a State that should be well structured, well organised, and strict in its traffic regulations, it is Rivers State with two seaports, an international airport, a few million in population, and home to diverse multi-trillion naira businesses. As can be seen, Port Harcourt ought to be like a 21st-century megacity and this demands that laws controlling traffic be made and decisively enforced.
It is rather sad that some past governors of the State failed woefully to limit the operations of tricycles. During their reigns, tricycle operators held sway on our major roads while they remained helpless and proved consistently inconsistent in keeping them away. The Wike administration should reverse this trend by making it a top priority to sustain the ban.
In the circumstances, we deem it entirely appropriate for the government to give careful thought to a total and more sustainable elimination of all undesirable transport modes in Rivers State principally motorcycles and tricycles by collaborating with the private sector to introduce portable and affordable buses and cars.
Editorial
No To Petrol Price Hike
The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), penultimate Wednesday, announced a new ex-depot price of N151.56 per litre for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.
The new price was, however, reported to have been overridden by the N147.67 per litre price later announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which claimed that the earlier announcement by its subsidiary was premature and unauthorised.
Following the PPMC’s announcement, petroleum products marketers had warned that the litre price of petrol might rise to between N162 and N165. But with the NNPC’s announcement of a lower ex-depot price, they were said to have adopted a band of N148-N150 per litre pump price.
Before the latest price increase, the ex-depot price of petrol was stated at N138.62 per litre with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) approving a pump price band of N140.80-N143.80, even though the product retailed largely at N145.
Coming a day after the government announced a similar hike in electricity tariff, many Nigerians were livid and expressed their disappointments while reacting to the development.
President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said that Nigerians and the NLC were shocked by the increase, especially coming at a time when the masses were passing through very precarious times.
“The increase in the price of petroleum (sic) has happened now more than three times in three months. Only yesterday (September 1), they hiked the tariff of electricity. To compound it, they also reduced the interest rate on savings which affected mostly the poor and the vulnerable.
“While rejecting this in the strongest terms, I think Nigerian government is taking Nigerians for granted,” he said.
According to Wabba, NLC’s Central Working Committee is currently discussing the next line of action.
The main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was equally swift in demanding a reversal of the petrol price increase in order to avert a national crisis.
In a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party warned that “The increase will result in upsurge in costs of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship being faced by Nigerians who are already impoverished and overburdened by APC-imposed high cost of living in the past five years.”
In his reaction, the Acting Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ambrose Oruche, said that the poor and small businesses that depend on petrol to power their electricity generators would be hard hit.
Oruche, in an interview with newsmen, advised government to reduce the impact by ensuring that power generation and distribution improve significantly so as to enable people get at least 20 hours of light in a day to reduce their dependence on petrol.
But even with the growing public outcry over the new fuel cost, the Federal Government has continued to justify its action while insisting on a non-reversal.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had, while addressing newsmen a day after the new price announcement, blamed the situation on the government’s inability to raise N1 trillion annually for fuel subsidy payments.
The Tide wishes to join other well-meaning Nigerians in calling on the Federal Government to rethink the current hike in petrol pump price so as to reduce the negative impact on the masses.
We recall the spontaneous mass revolt in 2012 when the President Goodluck Jonathan administration attempted an increase in fuel price which forced the government to quickly rescind its policy. That, we think, is the mark of a listening administration and commends itself to succeeding regimes.
Again, given the ravaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians, the current hikes in the prices of such essential commodities as petrol and electricity appear to be ill-timed and capable of portraying the government as both wicked and insensitive.
We are equally appalled by government’s reluctance to vigorously pursue a rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries in order to reduce the cost of petroleum products on consumers. No matter how well the government’s argument may sound against petrol subsidy, we still think that its withdrawal should have come after a full repair of the refineries.
Need we also remind government at all levels that the time calls for more pragmatic efforts at diversifying Nigeria’s economy to curtail the dependence on oil revenue for national development. It is sad that not much, if anything, appears to be happening in the solid minerals sector.
Furthermore, we think it is high time the nation’s leaders took serious steps to cut down the cost of governance by checking profligacy and corruption in the system.
Editorial
That Nigerian’s Appointment In Canada
About a fortnight ago, Nigeria’s often bashed image in international circles got a lift following reports that a Nigerian, in fact, a Canadian of Nigerian descent, had been appointed Justice Minister in the North American country.
The man, Kaycee Madu, who was born and raised in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and moved to Canada in 2005 was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.
It is historic because Madu is the first African-born provincial minister in Canadian history; he is also the provincial Secretary and keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta. Moreso, he is the first black man to occupy either provincial or federal justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the country.
Indeed, it was one of the rare occasions that the country was thrust in positive international light and media discourse. The import of the development cannot be ignored or simply waved away. That is why we think that it is a momentous development that should serve to be a bastion, not only for the Nigerian government, but the citizenry and Nigerians in diaspora as well.
Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly congratulated the new Canadian Justice Minister. Describing the development as “landmark and historic”, the President said that it has once again shown people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life. According to him, “Madu has written himself into history book”; he urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad to remain good ambassadors of their country. Other Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar weighed-in with their own messages with Abubakar believing that the appointment has the capacity to impact the world.
The Tide also joins eminent and other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate Madu on his appointment. However, while we rejoice and commend the Canadian Justice Minister, we urge Nigerians, particularly leaders and the political class to reflect on the significance and import of the development for Nigeria, a country where an individual from a different state or community would hardly be afforded the opportunity to hold an elected position in another state or community or even allowed a service space.
We think that with Madu being so appointed in Canada, coupled with other handful of Nigerians in diaspora occupying sensitive positions and helping to drive the wheels of other countries, Nigerians at home should begin to adopt the doctrine of meritocracy in considering professionals/technocrats for positions.
It is time we begin to eschew primordial sentiments in making appointments and allowing every eligible individual a level playing ground in political contests, no matter the person’s ethnic or religious background. If Madu, who the Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, described as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice first-hand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role”, could be trusted with the sensitive appointment, then, Nigerians should begin to break the barriers of mutual ethnic and religious bigotry and distrust that have held the country hostage over the years.
In addition, while Nigeria celebrates the recognition accorded Madu, we urge Nigerians to see the development as a challenge and motivation to aspire to be the best they can be. This is because hardwork, integrity and professionalism can always put one in good stead for top recognition no matter how low or otherwise the person’s background may be.
Indeed, despite the tendency for the world, especially Europeans and Americans to, often times, paint Nigeria and her citizenry in bad light, the country is blessed with geniuses and achievers in different walks of life. We have the capacity to rub shoulders with the best the world has to offer, only if we can stay focused and exploit our God-given potentials maximally.
Madu’s case should also serve to teach other Nigerians in diaspora that being a resourceful and responsible citizen has its reward, no matter where you find yourself. They should not only strive to be good ambassadors of their country, but valuable members of their host communities, state and country.
For the new Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada, the appointment calls for more hardwork and sacrifice. We urge him to make maximum use of the opportunity to further prove himself and endear himself to the people of Canada, which will directly or indirectly rub off on Nigeria and Nigerians, his mother country.
We believe that positive acquittal of his responsibilities would buoy confidence on the abilities and savvy of more professionals of Nigerian descent to deliver on responsibilities on the international stage.
It is, indeed, glorious for Nigeria to be associated with the type of events surrounding Kaycee Madu in Canada. However, while we celebrate the positive mileage this has secured for the country, the lessons therefrom must not escape us. We expect our leaders at various levels and capacities to begin to enthrone values and practices that would domesticate such development in order to ensure that a square peg is fitted into a square hole at all times for the development of our communities and country.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Electoral Malpractice Allegation: Igini’s Classmates Tell Edo APC To Call Members To Order
- Politics4 days ago
Ondo Deputy Gov Blasts APC Over Comments On ZLP’s Campaign Kick-Off
- Politics4 days ago
‘Rivers PDP Won’t Support Non-Performing Council Chairmen For Re-Election’
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Police Nab Notorious Armed Robbery, Kidnap Suspect In Rivers
- Politics4 days ago
Presidency Accuses Obasanjo Of Dividing Nigeria
- Politics4 days ago
RSG, Labour Resolve Issues
- Editorial4 days ago
No To Petrol Price Hike
- Politics4 days ago
Controversy Trails Suspension Of Minister’s Aide By Enugu APC