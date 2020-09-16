Politics
Be Proactive In Party Activity, Akawor Urges PDP Members
The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged its members to be proactive in activities that would promote unity and development in the party.
The chairman of the party in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor gave the advice, Monday in a meeting with party stakeholders of various local government areas in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the party was embarking on total reconciliation of aggrieved members in various LGAs of the state.
He said the meeting was to rub minds with stakeholders to know if there was crisis in the party at the various LGAs.
The party chairman urged the stakeholders to keep faith with the party, saying that Governor Nyesom Wike had never deviated from involving stakeholders in his stream of development in the state.
Akawor said the party was preparing to take back the government at the centre come 2023, saying that the entire citizens were tired of poor governance of APC in the country.
He advised the PDP members to maintain peace and keep faith in the party by bringing more people into the party.
Speaking to The Tide, a former caretaker committee chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon. Ere Victor said the meeting was to strategise the way forward in the party.
Ere who is also the party chairman in Andoni said PDP in the area was intact, saying that there was no opposition parties in the area
According to him, PDP will continue to win any election in the area.
“There is no opposition parties in my LGA, never in history Andoni is closed to opposition parties right from inception of democracy in Nigeria.
“So we are very optimistic that PDP will continue to win in the area,” Ere said.
Enoch Epelle
Soyinka Backs Obasanjo, Says Nigeria More Divided Under Buhari
Elder statesman and playwright, Prof Wole Soyinka has said that the country is more divided as never before under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Soyinka, in a statement signed from his autonomous residence of Ijegba, Idi-Aba Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday titled, “Between ‘Dividers-in-chief’ and Dividers-in-law,” said though he was not a fan of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo he could not but embrace any accurate reading of this nation as a contraption teetering on the edge of total collapse.
Obasanjo last week said the country was slowly becoming a failed state and more divided under the Buhari regime. But the presidency reacted to the comment by describing the ex-president as a ‘Divider-in-chief.”
Soyinka said: “I am notoriously no fan of Olusegun Obasanjo, General, twice former president and co-architect with other past leaders of the crumbling edifice that is still generously called Nigeria. I have no reasons to change my stance on his record. Nonetheless, I embrace the responsibility of calling attention to any accurate reading of this nation from whatever source, as a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse. We are close to extinction as a viable comity of peoples, supposedly bound together under an equitable set of protocols of co-habitation, capable of producing its own means of existence and devoid of a culture of sectarian privilege and will to dominate.”
The Nobel laureate stated that on Africa Day, May 2019, organised by the United Bank of Africa he similarly seized an opening to direct the attention of this government to warnings by the ‘Otta farmer’ over the self-destruct turn that the nation had taken, urging the wisdom of heeding the message, even while remaining chary of the messenger.
Natasha Akpoti Applauds US Over Visa Ban On Election Riggers
The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 Kogi State governorship election, Natasha Akpoti, has lauded the United States of America for slamming visa ban on those who allegedly rigged Kogi and Bayelsa elections.
The United States on Monday said it has imposed visa restriction on some individuals it considered responsible for rigging during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections in Nigeria.
Reacting to the decision by the American government, Akpoti said: “I applaud the decision of the US government to impose visa ban on those who rigged Kogi election. It is a welcome development.
“I was one of the candidates in that election that was closely monitored by the International Community because I am a woman and because of the interest of the international community to ensure greater female participation in positions of authority.
“This action goes a long way to validate all claims my party and I made at the courts with regards to the gross irregularities of electoral processes amid violence to install Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi State.
“To think the Supreme Court dismissed my petition as being flimsy and lacked evidence whereas all INEC result sheets tendered as evidence had no SDP on them shows the depth of corruption and dishonesty of the Nigerian judicial system.”
She said every act of violence, political injustice and electoral malpractices that took place were all noted down.
“It is a shame that the Nigeria judiciary up to the Supreme Court upheld that election against all visible proven odds.
“Nigeria should realise that as a country, we do not live in isolation. Nigeria does not exist in isolation, it exists among comity of nations hence whatever we do, good or bad, is on record for everyone to watch”.
PFN Harps On Peaceful Conduct Of Edo Poll
President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has urged the electorate to remain peaceful and orderly before, during and after the September 19 governorship election in Edo.
Omobude, who is also the general superintendent, Gospel Light International Ministry (GLIM) – New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC) made the call in a statement issued in Benin, yesterday.
In a statement by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, the PFN president was quoted as saying “the election of any politician is not worthy of the blood or life of any resident of the state.
“My dear good people of Edo State, I identify and join my voice to the many other good citizens of the state to call for peace during this governorship election scheduled for Saturday.
“The contestants have traversed the length and breadth of the state and have told us what they intend to do and can do. It is now our duty to make our choices and then come out boldly to exercise our franchise.
“I want to call on you to do what is right. Don’t give yourself to violence, don’t allow your children to be used for violent activities.
