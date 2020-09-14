Projects’ Funding Not Problem, Wike Assures

…Says It threatens Nigeria’s Food Security

…As Buhari Meets Govs, Others Over Upsurge In Food Prices

The Presidency in Abuja, yesterday, lament that the recent upsurge in food prices was gravitating to a food crisis that could threaten Nigeria’s food security.

The Presidency also said that though many factors were responsible for the increasing food prices, information from stakeholders within the agricultural sector showed that there was a decline in recent days.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who raised the alarm on the hike of food prices in his remarks at the National Food Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, said that his office, last Wednesday, met with the agricultural commodity association, to ascertain the root causes of the recent spike in food prices.

He also said that the meeting was to adopt a strategy that could bring a solution to the potential crisis.

Gambari expressed optimism that with determination, coordination, and hard work, the administration would weather the storm and ensure stability and improvement.

According to him, “The recent surge of national food prices is gradually evolving into a food crisis with the ability to threaten the nation’s food security.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), my office as the secretariat of the National Food Security Council, met with the all Agricultural Commodity Association, to ascertain the root causes of the recent spike in food prices and craft mitigating strategies to what could be a potential crisis.

“Although various concerns were raised of the root cause of an increase in commodity cost, we have been informed that prices are actually on the decline as new grains have been introduced to the market.

“For example, new maize which was previously sold for N25,000 per bag is now being sold between N12,000 and N17,000 and it is expected to fall between N7,000 and N8,000 per bad by November, 2020.

“According to the various leaders of agricultural commodity association, the price decline has also been experienced in millet, beans, and sorghum. The hike, therefore, is to be seen as a transient situation.”

He said that with President Muhammadu Buhari being presented at the meeting and also being somebody who knows about farming and agriculture more than many of them at the meeting, his presence was very instructive in addressing not just the hike and transient nature and pricing of foodstuff but also to underscore the importance the administration placed on national food security.

He said, “However, it is important to note that the most prevailing concern of the various leaders of the agricultural commodity association, was their demand that there should be better coordination, synergy, and cooperation across the sector.

“This has been largely accounted for the gross misinformation and nationwide speculation which is being experienced.

“Not disregarding the impact of other value triggers such as the clinical off-season period phenomenon, the Covid-19 pandemic, and infrastructure challenges, the importance of collaboration can still not be overemphasized.

“As I welcome all participants to this crucial gathering, I urge that we all work hand in hand to ensure the protection of our nation’s food basket.

“Agriculture is a major priority for this administration and the crucial driver for the development of the nation. Therefore, the growth of the sector leaves no room for complacency and there is still a long arduous road to go before achieving those goals.

“However, with determination, coordination, and hard work, we have the capacity and will therefore demonstrate the wherewithal to exceed our expectations.”

In his remarks, President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that the situation was transient, saying his administration has already begun looking and putting in place measures to ameliorate the situation.

He said: “While Providence has been kind to us with the rains and as such an expectation that a bumper harvest would lead to crashing of food prices and ease the burdens on the population, government’s concern is that the exploitative market behaviour by actors has significantly increased among traders in the past few years and may make any such relief a short-lived one.

“This year has indeed tested us in ways that globalization has never been tested since the turn of the century.

“These challenges have disrupted lives and supply chains all over the world, and Nigeria has not been spared.’’

Buhari also frowned at the activities of those he described as “corrupt middlemen’’ whom he said had further compounded the situation.

“But of all these problems, the most worrisome are the activities of “corrupt” middlemen (with many of them discovered to be foreigners) and other food traders who serve as the link between farmers and consumers found to be systematically creating an artificial scarcity so that they can sell at higher prices.

“In dealing with these problems, the administration has, in line with its ease of doing business mantra, avoided imposing stockholding restrictions, in order not to discourage investments in modern warehousing and cold storage.’’

The meeting was attended by President Buhari, six governors each from the six geopolitical zones, and some key government functionaries.

Others who attended the meeting include the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); and some ministers, among others.

Governors who attended the meeting are Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is also the Vice Chairman of the council; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Darius Ishaku of Taraba; and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi.