News
N’Delta In Danger Of Abandonment After Oil Era, NNRC Warns
The Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC), weekend, warned that unless issues of environment protection are taken seriously, the Niger Delta might suffer immense negative consequences and abandonment when global attention shifts away from fossil fuel.
In a presentation in Abuja, at a webinar titled: ‘Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Amendment Bill: Reducing environmental degradation through improved oil spill response,’ the NNRC also disclosed that the Niger Delta region is currently suffering from poor response to oil spill.
The Programme Coordinator of the NNRC, Ms Tengi George-Ikoli, stated that NOSDRA, the agency set up to address some of the grave consequences of oil exploitation, mandated to respond to oil spills, was currently hampered by an almost debilitating lack of capacity.
According to her, there was currently a poor response to oil spills because of NOSDRA’s lack of capacity.
However, she explained that the capacity gaps in NOSDRA were not due to a lack of expertise but instead lack of funding and punitive powers.
George-Ikoli lamented that oil exploitation had always presented a huge negative impact on the ecosystem of the Niger Delta region, giving rise to intense land degradation, rapid agricultural decline, fisheries depletion, rampant and destructive oil spillages, continuous gas flaring and toxic water contamination, among others.
This, she added, had negatively affected the health, environment and livelihoods of the Niger Delta people.
She said: “Oil exploitation is now ongoing in the Lagos-Badagry region and now we have discoveries in the Northern part of Nigeria. All over Nigeria, oil exploitation grows, but we must note that as the benefits grow, the resultant negative externalities grow as well.
“The oil age like the coal age and the stone age will at some point set. States that contributed to the coal age in Nigeria are now left to their devices with the shift to oil.
“What happens to the Niger Delta region with the shift towards alternative energy sources or to other regions in Nigeria where oil is being exploited? The Niger Delta will be left with its diminished livelihoods, health and environment.
“This is no longer theoretical, as we saw with the Covid-19 health crisis that swept the globe. The Niger Delta concerns were not as high on the priority list. This is the reality that the Niger Delta will face with the zero oil scenario.
“In April, 2010, the entire world watched in awe as the 4.9million barrels of oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico after an explosion on BP’s Deepwater Horizon drilling rig unfolded.
“The seriousness of the issue was underlined with the numerous visits of the former United States President, Barack Obama and Congressmen to the spill sites.
“In less than two months after the spill, the American government was able to extract a huge sum of $20billion from the spiller to mitigate the immediate impact of the spill on the environment.
“However, there were spirited efforts to clean the environment and stronger indications that the $20billion may only be preliminary appeasement.
“What would be and what has been the computation of the penalties for similar spills in Nigeria? Will NOSDRA be able to address similar large scale spills effectively?”
She further called for the speedy passage and assent to the reviewed NOSDRA Amendment bill, stating that the Bill would ensure that NOSDRA was well equipped to tackle all tiers of oil spillages in the Nigerian environment in line with global best practices.
“As we seek to understand the NOSDRA Amendment bill, President’ concerns, the address of those concerns, we will encourage the government to collaboratively resolve any outstanding issues to ensure the interests of the Niger Delta people and all other exploited regions are protected,” George-Ikoli appealed.
On his part, a lecturer in Environmental Management and Pollution Control, Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Dr. Sam Kabari, stated that the country needed a NOSDRA which functions as an environmental regulator in the issuance of guidelines and standards and able to address all manner of spills, noting that at the moment, NOSDRA can only detect oil spills but cannot respond.
He further stated that at present, NOSDRA lacked powers to respond to Tier 3 spills, which is between 250 barrels onshore and 2,500 barrels offshore; was dependent on oil companies for logistics, among others.
Kabari said: “As a nation completely dependent on oil and gas, we need an environmental management umpire. The current regulatory framework restricts NOSDRA from achieving that function.
“The NOSDRA Amendment Bill will empower NOSDRA to respond to all manners of spills within Nigeria. We have to empower NOSDRA now, or live with pollution even after oil.”
News
Nigeria Owes World Bank N3.96trn -DMO
Nigeria’s highest external debt stock to a single multilateral or bilateral financial institution in history now stands at $10.46billion (N3.965trillion at the official rate of N379/$).
Giving this revelation in its latest indebtedness figures in Abuja, at the weekend, the Debt Management Office of the Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed that the Federal Government was owing the total sum to the World Bank Group.
An analysis of the country’s external debt stock as of June 30, 2020, showed that Nigeria’s indebtedness to the International Development Association and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development were $10.05billion and $409.51million, respectively, the DMO said.
The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association are both organisations of the World Bank Group.
Other organisations of the multilateral financial institution include the International Finance Corporation, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.
The World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group are two prominent multilateral institutions that lend to the nation.
Nigeria’s total indebtedness to the multilateral institutions during the period under review was put at $16.36billion, representing 51.97 per cent of the country’s total external debt stock.
The DMO put the country’s indebtedness to the AfDB Group at $5.896billion.
The external debts of Nigeria to African Development Bank, Africa Growing Together Fund and African Development Fund are $1.325billion, $140,000, and $921.91million, respectively.
Nigeria’s debt to other organisations of the AfDB Group such as the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, European Development Fund, Islamic Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development, are $5.88million, $52.52million, $30.22million and $201.68million, respectively.
Further analysis of the country’s external debts showed that Nigeria’s total indebtedness to bilateral organisations, which in this case include foreign nations, was $3.948billionn as of June 30.
This represents 12.54 per cent of the country’s entire $31.477billionn external debt stock during the period under review.
For the bilateral organisations, the country’s indebtedness to China (Exim Bank of China) was $3.24billionn, while its debt to France (Agence Francaise Development) was $403.65million.
The country’s debt to Japan (Japan International Corporation Agency) was $76.69million, while Nigeria owes India (Exim Bank of India) $34.87million.
Nigeria also owes Germany the sum of $192.7million.
Still under Nigeria’s external debt stock as of June 30, the DMO put the country’s Eurobonds at $10.87billion, while its Diaspora Bond was $300million.
Eurobond and Diaspora Bond are commercial external debt stock and account for $11.168billion, representing 35.48 per cent of the country’s external debt stock.
News
FG Bans Alcohol In Sachets, Polythene …Shifts Talks With NLC, TUC, Others To ’Morrow
The Federal Government has indicated plans to completely phase out high concentration of alcohol in sachets and small Polyethylene Terephthalate and glass bottles in the country.
The moves are contained in a statement by the Director-General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, last Saturday titled: “NAFDAC Cautions On Alcohol Abuse”.
She said, “NAFDAC under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Health, once again, wishes to bring to the attention of the general public, concerns relating to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets, small volume glass and PET bottles.
“These concerns relate to negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption on public health and on the safety and security of the public, alcohol being a toxic and psychoactive substance with dependence producing properties.
“Uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles has been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society.
“The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that alcohol consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people.
“NAFDAC with full support of the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exercise its regulatory responsibilities by ensuring that all alcoholic beverages and other regulated products approved by the agency meet set standards of quality, safety and wholesomeness.
“The Federal Ministry of Health is concerned about the high incidence of substance and alcohol abuse in the country and NAFDAC, being the competent authority and working with relevant stakeholders, is increasing efforts to stem this.
“With regard to alcohol, major stakeholders have been engaged at the highest level and are already sensitised to the issue. To this end, several interventions jointly agreed upon by major stakeholders are being undertaken and as a first step, no new products in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles above 30 per cent ABV will be registered by NAFDAC.
“Furthermore, to reduce availability and curb abuse, effective January 31, 2020, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and glass bottles are to reduce production by 50 per cent of capacity prior to January, 2020. The overall goal is a complete phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets and small PET and glass bottles in line with the agreed roadmap or earlier.”
Meanwhile, the peace talks between the Federal Government, organised labour and the civil rights groups on the recent hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs would now take place tomorrow in Abuja.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Friday but had to be postponed to enable as many interest groups as possible to take part in it.
The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, confirmed the development in a text message, yesterday.
He said the meeting will come up at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Labour and Employment Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, first informed reporters of the talks, last Friday, as he emerged from a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ngige said the meeting, called on behalf of Buhari, would provide the government team an opportunity to open its books to organised labour and explain why it took recent decisions.
President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, had told newsmen moments after the minister’s announcement that the notice of the meeting went out late, and that labour leaders from different parts of the country would not be able to reach Abuja under 24 hours for the talks.
He said labour had proposed that the meeting be rescheduled.
Akpan, confirming the meeting’s postponement, last Saturday, said the leadership of organised labour and other civil society organisations were not likely to be available in one fold.
He said: “The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 15, at 10 am. Venue is Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa. This is to accommodate all participants.”
In a separate interview, last Saturday, Wabba said organised labour would soon come out with a position on the recent increases in prices of various essential commodities, including petrol and electricity.
He said organised labour would not protest until the Central Working Committee (CWC) had met and agreed on appropriate action.
“Labour takes one battle at a time; it does not make announcement without backing its action,” the labour leader said.
Wabba noted that NLC had remained consistent on neo-liberal policies, and would take appropriate action in respect of the increases in order to achieve desired result.
He also said that it was high time Nigeria started refining products locally to solve importation challenges.
On the suspended planned protest against the Rivers State Government, Wabba said that there was the need to mend fences between the state government and labour to ensure harmonious relationship.
According to him, the will of the people should not always be taken for granted “as injury to one is injury to all”.
The NLC president called on other state governments to take appropriate steps toward addressing labour issues so as to avoid the wrath of the organised labour.
“We will take up any state that undermines the rights of workers. Workers should be conscious of their rights.
“There is synergy and we will confront recalcitrant employers to respect the law so that we don’t give room for sudden situations to rise,” Wabba said.
He further said that the Rivers State Government and labour had concluded negotiations on minimum wage, and the enabling circular would be released for a collective bargaining agreement to be signed.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), had increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to N151, 60 per litre from N145 with effect from September 2.
Also, electricity tariff was increased effective September 1, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from N30.23 per kwh to N62.33 per kwh.
News
Health Workers Begin Nationwide Strike, Today
Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) have directed their members to withdraw their services from September 13, by 11.59 am, due to Federal Government inability to meet their demands.
The strike followed the expiration of the 15-day ultimatum by JOHESU to the Federal Government to meet its demands or it would down tools.
The demands of the aggrieved workers include; the review of the defective implementation of Covvid-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance; the payment of all withheld salaries of JOHESU members, including the withheld April and May, 2018 salaries; and the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as was done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) since 2014.
Others listed in the letter to the Federal Ministry of Health with the reference number HQ/JOHESU/ADM/FMoH/VOL.II/55 are the implementation of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (ADR) Consent judgment and other court judgments as well as the call to address the structural and infrastructural decay in the health sector.
Already, the union has written to the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in fulfilment of Trade Dispute Act.
It would be recalled that the leadership of JOHESU had met with Ngige, who is the Conciliator General for the country, last Thursday, over the threat to embark on strike if the government failed to address their grievances.
But after its expanded National Executive Council (NEC), meeting, last Saturday, the union said that the meeting with government did not address their demands.
The letter to the minister read: “You would recall that at the end of the meeting held in your office on Thursday, 10th September, 2020, JOHESU demanded that the outcome of the meeting between JOHESU and the Federal Government be reported back to our expanded NEC meeting and give feedback to the Federal Government within 48 hours.
“In the light of the above, the meeting of our expanded NEC was held today, Saturday, 12th September, 2020.
“At the end of the meeting, which was held both physically and virtually, it was unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the said meeting with the Federal Government, that the strike notice is still germane and alive.
“Therefore, the 15-day ultimatum still subsists and with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September, 2020, our members shall withdraw their services due to Federal Government inability to meet their demands.”
The letter was signed by the President of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, the union’s Secretary-General, Dr. Silas Adamu; President, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), A. A. Adenij; and the General Secretary, A. A. Shettima.
Others were, President, Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), Dr. A.B. Akintola; and the General Secretary, Dr. Ezekiel Popoola; President, Nigerian Union of Allied, Health Professionals (NUAHP), Dr. O. Ogbonna; the General Secretary, Martin Egbanubi; National President, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Hassan Makolo; and General Secretary (NASU), Comrade Peters Adeyemi.
The Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari, last Friday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had expressed optimism that JOHESU would suspend the planned strike.
Briefing State House correspondents, the minister said, “We engaged the Joint Health Sector Unions, they served notice of withdrawal of services on their employer, the Federal Ministry of Health. This Joint Sector union comprises of Nurses and Midwives Association, Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria, Radiotherapists Union and Medical and Health Workers Union, everybody in the health sector.
“So, there were five points demand from the ultimatum and we discussed every point there… and gave some assignments. They and NARD had complained that special hazard being paid, that there were some areas of hiccups and roughages, that some of their members were omitted, doctors and health workers and that some didn’t get the right percentage.
“If you remember, we did an MoU and a Memorandum of Action too by which we are giving 50 per cent of their pay as special Covid-19 Allowance for three months of April, May, June.
“They said some of their people were not captured, so have addressed it. Part of the reason why some people didn’t get the money was that we had a budget of N20billion which got exhausted by the time we were paying April and May, and we had another N2billion left to pay part of June.
“So, the President graciously approved another N8.9billion and this has been applied, the mandate has gone to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for disbursement through the IPPIS platform, so we hope that the issue of non payment of June will be a settled matter in a question of days.
“While as we have been able to get NARD to call of their strike, we have not been able to get JOHESU to give us a withdrawal of their ultimatum which is what we need in industrial relations because what they served was what we call trade dispute notice, so they need to cancel that trade dispute notice for their employers, they promised to go back to their executive and reach back to us as government side.
“I am a conciliator actually but I am in government. So, they reach me for transmission to their employers that they have accepted or they have not accepted. But we are optimistic that they will accept because we trashed every issue that was brought on the table.
“We also thank them for the resilience they have shown so far, they are like our soldiers in the health warfront, this is not fighting terrorism but it is also the same kind of fight where you expose yourself to risk. We also clarify for them the issue of group life insurance which the Federal Government paid N9.3billion to cover all the health workers and even we extended it to all workers in federal ministries and parastatals, they are treasury funded those who are not treasury funded like NNPC, PENCOM, NCAA, etc take care of themselves because they are revenue-generating.
“So, they have been aligned now to the appropriate method for putting up their claims through their various institutions and we put a timeline for the Federal Ministry of Health to handle that matter.”
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites
- Politics4 days ago
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
- News4 days ago
$10bn P&ID Judgement: FG Makes U-Turn On Negotiation …Inaugurates Nigerian Law Reform Commission
- Politics4 days ago
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
- Politics4 days ago
Edo Deputy Gov’s Wife Petitions Police, Alleges Threat To Life
- Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: Benin Monarch Wants Protection Of Corps Members …As Parties Sign Peace Accord
- Politics4 days ago
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
- Business4 days ago
Nigerian Economy’ll Be 21% Digital By 2021, FG Boasts