BECE Examination: Commissioner Optimistic Of Excellent Performance

The embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was removed by the University Governing Board, has briefed a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mike Ozhekhome (SAN), to commence legal fireworks.

Ogundipe through his lawyer would challenge his removal as Vice Chancellor of the university.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja last Thursday by the law firm, which was personally signed by the lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, he said, Professor Ogundipe was unjustly removed from office, saying that, it’s a wrongdoing that will be remedied in Court.

At an emergency meeting, which was held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, the Governing Council headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, had allegedly sacked the Vice Chancellor over alleged misconduct and financial sleaze.

Ozekhome in the statement explained that the constitution was clear on removal of public officers from office, insisting that the manner in which the University of Lagos Vice Chancellor was removed breached all known rules of natural justice.

Part of the statement said: “At an emergency meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, on 12th August, 2020, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was sacked.

“The VC is saying that the council breached all known rules of natural justice and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution in purportedly removing him as Vice Chancellor.

“He was never heard at all, or ever made to face any panel or committee to defend himself against allegations of his alleged unauthorised expenditure of university funds leading to his purported removal from office.

“It would be recalled that even the House of Representatives had on August 17, 2019, completely exonerated him of any wrongdoing after hearing from both the Babalakin-led Council and Prof Ogundipe.

“Breaking news yesterday had highlighted that journalists and cameras were already positioned at strategic places at the NUC before the emergency meeting in what was believed to have been a premeditated done – deal decision to sack the VC.”