Entertainment
Youths Hold Thank You Party For LG Boss
Some youths of Elele-Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area Rivers State, under the auspices of Wike Solidarity Movement recently held a thank you party in honour of the local government Chairman, High Chief Tom Aliezi, for his developmental achievements and restoration of peace and security in various communities in the local government area.
Speaking with The Tide Entertainment at the event, the organiser of the party and former welfare secretary of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Elele-Alimi in Ward 9, Jacob Obinna Hon.Uche Okemini said : “The purpose of the party is to thank our able local government chairman, High Chief Tom Aliezi for restoring peace and harmony in the local government area and eradicating cult related activities in the communities.
“We also want to thank him for putting a stop to the nefarious activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements along the Emohua axis of the East-West Road through his security network as well as his developmental projects in various communities which include construction of roads, provision of electricity and health care delivery in Alimini, Ndele, Rumuji, Obelle, Rumuodogo 1 and 2, among others.
He stated that it was based on these laudable achievements that the youths of the community are appealing to him to contest for a second tenure so as to take the local government area to the next level of development and prosperity.
Entertainment
MI Abaga, Vector To Feature On Hennessy’s Docu-Series
Mi Abaga and Vector are billed to perform on Hennessy’s docu-series, “The conversation, the show will air every Tuesday from September 15, 2020.
On September 9, 2020, luxury lifestyle brand Hennessy released a teaser for the up-coming serialised show. The Conversation. The docu-series will feature warring Nigerian Hip Hop heavy weights, Mi Abaga and Vector the viper
The documentaries will air every Tuesday from September 15,2020.this teaser has been posted on MI Abaga And Vectors tweeter pages and it is already getting a lot of attraction.
Between August and September 2019, MI Abaga and Vector the viper finally acted their decade old music based squabble with a full on five track beef. The last track between them was ‘Judas the Rat’ by Vector AQ also released ‘Distractions 2’ as part of the conversation.
Entertainment
Olamide Celebrates New Album, Eru In Style
Olamide returns with a brand new single titled ‘Eru’his first since Tesinapot featuring Jaido P. The single is a well written number that sees Olamide use sexual innuendos to highlight his indestructibility as well as his power AMD wealth.
Will it be sufficient to crack the international market ? At this time it doesn’t look like it, is not near as self destructive or avante garde enough for western /European genz/millenial audiences.
How ever, it has all the ingredients to truely succeed in Nigeria and be a hit. It is so good, its arguably the best single Baddo has released since ‘Wolce.’
The album was released in September 8,2020 under YBNL /Empire label. The genre is Afro pop, while the video director is Clarence Peters, the album was produced by P-Prince.
Entertainment
Prophetess Celebrates With Church Members At Birthday Bash
Members of Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry were last Sunday treated to a series of activities by the founder of the ministry, Prophetess Mercy Lawrence Bekwelle.
The occasion was the birthday celebration of Prophetess Mercy which held at the ministry’s premises, Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.
The celebration which attracted dignitaries from all walks of life featured special presentations from children, women group, football competition, cutting of birth day cake and dancing.
Speaking with newsmen, Prophetess Mercy said celebration and thanksgiving are the cornerstone of Christianity.
She said Christianity as a religion is filled with thanksgiving, adding that the birthday celebration was to give thanks to God for His marvellous works in her life.
The woman also said Mercy Ground Deliverance Ministry was founded since 2015 to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ with a view to bringing more people to the Kingdom of God.
According to her, since 2015, a lot of healings and miracles had taken place in the church while more souls have been won for Christ.
On the level of insecurity in the society, Prophetess Mercy is blamed it on lack of fear of God, adding that time has come for Nigerian leaders at all levels to cultivate the fear of God.
She also advised the youths to desist from involvement in anti-social behaviour by drawing closer to God.
