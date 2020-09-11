online games
Top Casino Tips for Winning
Playing online casino games of chance for the opportunity to win real cash is a great form of adult entertainment. That’s a true statement as long as the person gambling does so responsibly.
The first and most important rule of gambling is the house always has the edge. There is nothing anyone can do to change this because the math and rules are always on the house’s side. With that said, there are things you can do to maximize your chances of winning. There are also things you can do to increase your chances of winning big.
Here are five tips you can put in your back pocket to help you win the next time you decide to hit a landbased or online casino.
1. Learn the Rules of Each Game
If you are playing chess and don’t know the rules of the game, you will lose. The same can be said of playing casino games for real cash. When you hear terms like the house’s edge, that’s the percentage advantage the house has if a gambler plays the game perfectly.
Regardless of which casino games you fancy, you owe it to yourself to learn how to play the game properly. That means you need to invest time reading the rules and watching how good players play a particular game.
2. Place Max Bets on Slots
If you decide on betting 9 masks of fire slot, you usually have a range of coins you can play with each spin. When you do hit a jackpot, the amount you get paid will depend on how many coins you just played.
If you are going to play, you should always bet the highest amount the slot game will allow. Why? There is no worst feeling on earth as a gambler than hitting the right slot configuration, only to not get paid the max because you didn’t bet the max. This is of vital importance when playing progressive slots.
3. Select Online Slots with Best RTP
If you are playing online slots, you should know that each game has been tested for fairness and to determine the game’s “Return to Player” (RTP) percentage. The RTP refers to the percentage of every dollar wagered on the game that gets returned to the player in winnings over a long sample period.
The RTP’s for every video slot is available if you do the research. You should select games with the highest percentages. If you find a game with an RTP of 97%, that’s a good slot. That means you should eventually get back 97% of everything you bet, but will always have the chance of winning.
4. Walk Away a Winner
Winning is not a temporary thing when you are gambling. You can win a hand or spin and still walk away as a loser. The people who win consistently all have something in common. When they do hit a bunch of winning hands, reel spins, or dice tosses, they know when to tuck those winnings away and walk before the house’s edge starts reclaiming their winnings.
5. Come Back Another Day
There will be days when you just can’t seem to hit a winning hand or spin. When this happens, you should be decreasing your bets. Eventually, you might want to think about cutting your losses by walking away and trying another day. You can win money by not losing money. It’s the old adage, “you have to know when to hold’em, and know when to fold’em.” The casino is not going anywhere. It will be there when you are feeling luckier and want to give it another go.
Play your way with these online Blackjack creations
Keep reading to find out some of our top picks for online Blackjack games with a little twist.
Blackjack Switch
Have you ever thought that one hand of Blackjack just isn’t enough? And you don’t quite know what cards you want to see in your hand? Well, Blackjack Switch might just be the perfect game for you. Playtech is back again with yet another exciting twist on a casino classic, with some serious cash prizes up for grabs!
The game will begin once you place a minimum bet of £1, and will prove to be one of the easiest ways to play, with added extras. In this version of Blackjack, you will get to play with two hands at a time, giving you the option of which one you want to play in the moment, to your own benefit. This aspect of the game is so favoured because it allows you to switch and change your cards around, in order to make the best combination. You’ll be allowed to switch the top two cards based on their totals, as well as the strength of the dealer’s face-up card.
There are also some bonus bets hidden in this game. You will get the chance to place a chip or two on the “super match” option, before the hand is dealt, meaning you could win anywhere from 1x to 40x your initial bet, if any of your four cards match those that are pulled out in the bonus feature.
Buster Blackjack
Playing out the same way as the traditional game usually does, the added twist with this game is if the dealer goes bust then you will be rewarded handsomely! The game is presented in a slick and easy-to-use format, suited to both desktop and mobile, so accessible for all, at any time.
In this game, the object is much the same as you’d expect – reach a total of 21 before the dealer, or lay in wait until the dealer goes bust. You also get the chance to play up to five hands at one time, increasing your chances of bagging a win, if Lady Luck is on your side.
The buster side bet is what keeps players flocking back to this game. You will get paid out double your initial wager if the dealer goes bust with three or four cards in their hand. Your bonus winnings will increase even further if the dealer ends up going over 21 using more than four cards. The biggest prize comes forward when the dealer goes bust and your hand equals Blackjack, across the first two cards. This could have you walking away with an astonishing 2,000x your wager!
Online Casino – Entertainment for Everyone
Online casino development
In the beginning, online casino sites were not very impressive. They used to be poorly designed with just a few game options. Not very functional, too. Also, users regularly had issues with the connection, glitches and other unpleasant malfunctions. All that is in history now.
Modern gaming websites are masterpieces. You can find all the new technologies implemented. Hundreds of well-designed features complement the picture and make you feel like you’re on the right spot. Furthermore, graphics and sound effects are amazing. Many providers partner with other entertaining companies in order to use their intellectual property. For example, one of the leading game developers NetEnt is working closely with Universal Studios and already launched several amazing slot titles.
In addition, you can benefit from many additional services available in online casinos. Such as the extremely useful customer service department. You no longer have to waste hours trying to find information about certain questions you have. Most reputable companies are proud to offer a 24/7 available help desk. It could be live chat or hotline and is usually free of charge.
Moreover, the payment procedure is extremely simplified. You can make a deposit or cash out your winnings instantly. Also, by using many different payment methods. Besides bank cards and wire transfer, every reputable online casino offers trendy mechanisms like cryptocurrencies, Neteller, MyCitadel, Apple Pay or Android Pay and many others.
What’s inside?
Casino players love slots. And every gaming website offers dozens of brilliant titles for them to enjoy. You can find every possible genre from classic fruit spins to fascinating jungle or space adventures. It all depends on your personal taste.
Furthermore, there are many built-in features like wild or scatter symbols. When they appear bonus games are triggered. Thus you will get extra spins and better winnings.
When we are talking about online gambling we can’t miss all-time classics like poker, blackjack and real money roulette. Table games have been attracting gamblers for decades. Today, they are more immersive and exciting than ever. New technologies allow you to sit on your coach but feel like you are in a real Las Vegas lounge. All major obstacles were removed with the implementation of the live casino opportunity.
Moreover, new amazing variants of all live games have been already developed. Multihand Blackjack, Speed and Double-ball Roulette are just a small piece of them. Basic rules are the same but new versions are widening your horizons and allow you to get more at the same price.
Let’s not forget the eternal poker. That legendary game with all of its variations can lead you to a real fortune. Most live casinos provide paths to tournaments’ qualifications and finals. You can play for fun but if you have skills can get a wild card and seat on the high table. In addition, you have the chance to win big money. A good example is the World Series of Poker with a massive prize pool of over 80 million dollars.
Online casino promotions and incentives
Casino bonuses are another thing to consider before choosing our online casino. Most of the gambling platforms are trying to attract new players by offering juicy welcome packages and additional free spins. In addition, there are VIP programs if you decide to keep on one platform only. That is how companies are fighting for their existing customers. Competition in the sector is very tight and they can’t count on new players only. So it might be a good idea to make some online research before deciding where to make an account.
Remember though, the casino bonus scheme is lucrative but serves mostly the gambling industry. Wagering requirements are usually too heavy and in most cases, you will not be able to make a withdrawal. However, that’s an opportunity to try for free different titles and find each one suits you best.
Final words
Online casino games are truly an amazing opportunity. While we are busier than ever that’s a quick way to relax and why not make some extra money. Mobile applications put them right in your pocket. You get instant access with just a few clicks.
Sports fans can benefit even more because most online bookmakers offer both opportunities. You can enjoy the online casino section while waiting for the final score of the football match you bet on. Anyway, remember to be responsible and play for the fun in the first place!
Safest Banking Methods to Use With Online Casinos
The Popularity of Online Casinos
As more and more of us begin to spend time online, the need for entertainment online has increased. Whether it be the reduction of online gaming platforms such as Steam or the growth in the number of online casinos, we have seen a huge surge in the popularity of online casinos in recent years. With a total of 14.4 billion pounds generated in the gambling industry alone in the UK in 2018-2019, this is proving a highly popular form of online entertainment. However, as this popularity increases, could we see another sudden surge of online casino games of this type? Or will the novelty begin to wear off with games of this type?
The Need for Secure Payment Methods
As this type of payment method has increased in popularity there have been some teething issues. One of the biggest issues has been the transactions of cash from online platforms. This is not only a pressing issue in terms of the operations of platforms such as this, but it is also important when it comes to the pressing issue of online security. As the number of people using these platforms has expanded, this has, therefore, become an issue that many online banking providers have been working to resolve.
What Are Options for Banking Methods with Online Casinos
When playing casinos online, you may be hesitant at first to share your bank details due to the risk of a security breach. This is, of course, a wise way to think when it comes to staying safe online. With most well known banks providing secure online deposit methods, many of us use these on a daily basis. There is no reason why online casinos should be any different. Most, have a prominent sections on their websites on how to deposit money safely using these methods whilst ensuring it is as secure as possible. Safe payments is a common concern among internet users and this has led to an increased number of secure deposit methods coming onto the market. To help you choose the right one for you, we have compiled a list of our top choices to help you deposit money and withdraw funds safely when online.
Pay Pal
Pay Pal is one of the most secure ways that you can both make secure deposits and withdraw funds. This can be assigned straight to your online casino account allowing a seamless connection between your banking information and your online casino account in a secure way.
However, there is a negative to this in the form of transaction information. As with most banking applications, there is a slight delay in the recording of deposits and withdrawals. Because of this, it is important to monitor your spending as this will ensure that you are not overspending in the long term. This is a simple solution to this common problem.
Visa
As an established company, Visa has been highly popular for those using several online casinos. This is because it has a number of benefits including fast set up, security, credit availability and convenience. However, with these benefits come some negatives to the service.
One of the biggest negatives to this service is the process of anonymity. When using this service every payment will have your name and personal information within it. This is something that may not cater to a majority of users as this can be a problem when it comes to online security. In addition to this withdrawing money is not always achievable. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you have an online casino available that can facilitate this form of online payment method.
Mastercard
Another popular form of deposit system is Mastercard. Much like Visa, this is a simple system that can be set up quickly. In addition to this, there are a total of four options that work with online casinos. Whether it is a credit card, debit card, pre-paid card or a gift card, these can all work with online casinos allowing for secure deposits with ease. There is a vast amount of security with this and many of ways to deposit and withdraw funds at every stage.
Apple Pay
Another payment method that has proved highly popular is Apple Pay. This can be used on a number of online casinos as well as casinos accessed on mobile devices. However, due to the nature of the payment method, it is restricted to just Apple devices. These types of casinos are limited at this time; however, they are beginning to grow in popularity. This, therefore, means that we will be seeing many more people beginning to take advantages of casinos such as this.
Bitcoin
Another form of deposit method that we are seeing increasing in popularity if the use of cryptocurrency. Though this is only in the beginning stages for some online casinos, this is perhaps the most secure way of making deposits. With a vast amount of encryption as well as private wallets, this is one of the most secure deposit methods out there. Not only does it keep your funds safe, but it also allows for all payments to be completely anonymous. Another key benefit of this is the speed of each transaction that is made. With a low cost per transaction and the fast transaction speed, this can lend itself well to the fast-paced nature of online casinos.
However, the biggest negative to this is the lack of casinos using this technology at this time. This can have a profound effect on the future of the industry, however, there are very little online casinos that can facilitate this at this time. However, as technology increases, we are likely to see several bitcoin casinos emerge.
With this in mind, several technologies are emerging at this time that can help to improve the security surrounding online transactions and the speed of each deposit. As these technologies continue to emerge, this will cater to a number of us using these online platforms, whilst helping to restrict these payment methods and ensure security at this time.
