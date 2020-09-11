Olamide Celebrates New Album, Eru In Style

Some youths of Elele-Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area Rivers State, under the auspices of Wike Solidarity Movement recently held a thank you party in honour of the local government Chairman, High Chief Tom Aliezi, for his developmental achievements and restoration of peace and security in various communities in the local government area.

Speaking with The Tide Entertainment at the event, the organiser of the party and former welfare secretary of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Elele-Alimi in Ward 9, Jacob Obinna Hon.Uche Okemini said : “The purpose of the party is to thank our able local government chairman, High Chief Tom Aliezi for restoring peace and harmony in the local government area and eradicating cult related activities in the communities.

“We also want to thank him for putting a stop to the nefarious activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements along the Emohua axis of the East-West Road through his security network as well as his developmental projects in various communities which include construction of roads, provision of electricity and health care delivery in Alimini, Ndele, Rumuji, Obelle, Rumuodogo 1 and 2, among others.

He stated that it was based on these laudable achievements that the youths of the community are appealing to him to contest for a second tenure so as to take the local government area to the next level of development and prosperity.