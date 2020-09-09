Business
Why We Chose Siemens For 25,000MW Grid Expansion –FG
The Federal Government has explained why it chose the German firm, Siemens AG, to expand Nigeria’s power grid, saying the company was best qualified to rehabilitate the dilapidated electricity infrastructure in Nigeria.
Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who disclosed this in series of tweets via his official Twitter handle, on Monday, explained that the Siemens deal would expand Nigeria’s power grid capacity to 25,000 megawatts.
The Tide reports that Nigeria’s power generation on the grid currently hovers between 4,000MW and 5,000MW.
Mamman noted that not all Nigerians had access to power, while those who had suffer irregular power supply.
“So the Siemens project is here to upgrade the national dilapidated infrastructure. The deal is monumental for this sector because the early phases of delivery will improve the grid’s operational capacity,” he stated.
The minister added, “It will open up corridors for evacuation that will greatly reduce the burden of delivered capacity, which is costing the sector so much.
“Investors will be more confident to participate in the sector as the grid achieves more functional operational capacity. This will also reduce financing cost in the evacuation process.”
Speaking on the timeline to complete the project, Mamman said it would be for five years, as implementation would take place in three phases, which, according to him, had already commenced.
He said, “First and foremost, let me state that Siemens was chosen because they are the best in the business and have already undertaken similar initiatives elsewhere in Egypt and Iraq.
“Furthermore, they have experience operating in the local environment, which means we will have no issues in the implementation process.”
The minister said phase one of the project was focusing on measures to increase end-to-end operational grid capacity to 7,000MW.
He said phase two targets to expand the capacity of the transmission and distribution system and to enable evacuation of up to 11,000MW of electricity to end users.
“Phase three targets expanding the power grid to 25GW capacity through further expansion of the generation, transmission and distribution systems,” Mamman stated.
In order to ensure the completion of the deal, the minister said the government had to institutionalise the project and approved an institutional framework that consists of a government sponsored special purpose vehicle (SPV).
He said, “The SPV is capitalised by the ministry of finance to among others, serve as a regulator and guarantor of the project, representing the Federal Government in the Presidential Power Initiative negotiation.”
On July 29, 2020, the Federal Executive Council approved the payment of €15.21million (N6, 940,081,465.20) offshore and N1.708billion onshore as part of Nigeria’s counterpart funding for the power deal with Siemens AG.
The total amount approved by FEC in July this year for the deal was N8, 648,081,465.2.
Business
Protests Rock Ibadan, Osogbo Over Fuel Price Hike
Students, workers, and civil society organisations yesterday hit the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to reject the latest hike in the price of petrol and electricity tariff.
The protesters, who carried placards with different inscriptions to convey their disapproval while chanting anti-government songs, gathered at the Awolowo Junction area of Bodija in the state capital.
They condemned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s policies describing the price hike as wicked and one that lacks sound judgment.
The Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, said students in the state totally reject the increment in the prices of petrol and electricity.
His words: “We are out on the streets to register our grievances and show our displeasure at the wicked policies and unjust treatment of Nigerians by the Federal Government.
“We say no to fuel price hike and electricity tariff increment at this period when many people have lost their jobs, many have not even been paid salaries for the past six months.
“Prices of food, other goods and services have continued to increase while salaries are either being slashed into half for so many while others don’t even get at all.
“But despite these hardships, the government has continued to increase prices of commodities. The consistent show of ineptitude and cluelessness on the part of the President and his cabinet is worrisome,” Opakunle said.
The immediate past chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, also condemned the increment, saying “it would further impoverish the masses.”
Meanwhile, the #RevolutionNow movement and National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Osun State chapter also yesterday protested the hike in petrol price, electricity tariff and cable TV subscriptions among others.
The Federal Government last Wednesday, through the Petroleum Pricing Marketing Company (PPMC), increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N138 to NN151.56 per litre, forcing marketers to increase pump price from N148 to N162 per litre.
The protesters, who converged on the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Old Garage in Osogbo, marched to Ola-Iya junction.
Business
NIESV To Undertake Housing Study In Rivers
The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, says it has concluded plans to undertake a housing study that would make available, data of residents for planning and development.
Newly elected Chairman of the chapter, Hamilton Odom revealed this in a media parley, weekend.
He stated that the study, which would commence before the end of 2020 would span a period of six months.
Odom noted that prior to this time, there were no basic information on data regarding the number and type of households in the state, which explained would come in handy in planning and emergencies.
According to him: “There was no basic information on data to assist government in the distribution of palliative, because if we know that on Olu-Obasanjo Road, there are 50 houses, you can tell the number of households we have on Olu-Obasanjo Road. The study would tell you that you have 10 blocks of flats and each block has four flats. Assuming they are all blocks of four flats, you know you have forty households from the 10 blocks of flats. It would tell you how many dethatched houses you have, it will tell you how many semi-dethatched houses you have and so on. So you can actually estimate the number of households you have on each street which would be very useful in times of emergency, not just for planning, but also in times of emergency.”
The NIESVs chairman expressed optimism that the study would be of immense assistance to the National Population Commission when completed.
He observed that the study was important, especially now, given the extent of urban drift.
He said: “Port Harcourt is expanding on all frontiers every day. Those of us who were born here, we knew that before now Port Harcourt did not exceed the Rainbow Town and perhaps somewhere around Mile 4/Mile 5 down to Rumuokoro, those were the outer fringes of Port Harcourt, but you can see now that with urbanisation and rapid growth in the city, you can see Port Harcourt has stretched up to Iguruwta, Choba down to Akpajo even heading towards Eleme, and to parts of Okrika from the Old Port Harcourt Township.”
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Stakeholders Fault Fuel Subsidy Removal …Want FG to Fix Refineries
In spite of reasons given by the Federal Government for the recent withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products, some stakeholders have faulted the government’s claim, and urged the federal authority to fix the nation’s refineries.
Some of the stakeholders who spoke to The Tide on the matter expressed disappointment over the Federal Government’s inability to fix the refineries over the years.
According to a public affairs analyst, Mr Anyakwe Victor, the non resuscitation of refineries by successive administrations in the country has made things difficult for the masses in terms of availability of petroleum products.
“We have heard several promises from our leaders on how they will fix refineries and make things to work in the country during their campaigns, but they turn out doing another thing when they get into the office.
“It appears the Federal Government is not sincere with the fixing of the refineries as they keep on with the importation of petroleum products to the country, which only put huge sum of money to some private pockets”, he said.
For Mr Solomon Anosike, a social commentator, the issue of subsidy in Nigeria is a fraud and should be removed from the system.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Reject FG’s Anti-People Policies, HURIWA Tells Nigerians
- Politics3 days ago
Plateau: Sen Gyang Commends PDP On Free, Fair Senatorial Primaries
- Politics3 days ago
CAMA Crisis: CUPP, Opposition Lawmakers Move To Cure Offensive Clauses
- Politics3 days ago
Ex-Deputy Gov, Alamieyeseigha’s Kinsman Win APC Senatorial Primaries
- Opinion3 days ago
Rejigging Our Many Potentials
- Education3 days ago
Group Conducts Extramural Classes For Exit Students In Adamawa
- Politics3 days ago
Alor Community Protests Against Ngige, Supports Monarch
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Stateholders Laud Governor Ayade’s Project Interventions In Communities