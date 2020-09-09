Business
LG Boss Harps On Protection Of Investments …Says Security, Council’s Priority
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has reiterated the importance of security to investors.
Hon. Okparaji in an exclusive interview with The Tide at the council recently, said that the protection of investments and the lives of the workers, serve as an attraction point to an average investor.
“An investor cannot invest where there is crisis. An average investor looks for where there is security of investment and that is why security is our priority.
“We have been able to curtail the crime rate because of effective police monitoring. We have robust and effective partnership with security agencies in the state to ensure that lives and property are protected within the LGA”, he said.
On the progress of Eleme Employment Bureau, the Chairman said the committee has concluded the stage of data collection.
He noted that the committee is working hard to meet up their terms of reference, adding that “Eleme is one of the areas that have many unemployed youths.
“There are many companies in Eleme and even outsiders who come to look for jobs in the companies, reside here when they fail to secure the jobs”.
Responding to the challenges in the council, the Chairman said that “every great leader faces challenges”.
He reiterated his focus and determination to overcome the challenges and take the LGA to an enviable height before the end of his tenure.
By: Lilian Peters
Business
FG To Spend $2.3bn On 1st Phase Of Power Initiative
The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Agba, says the Federal Government plans to spend $2.3billion on the first phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) projects aimed at increasing the nation’s power transmission capacity to 7,000MW.
The minister disclosed this during the Nigerian Energy Forum (NEF 2020) Webinar in Lagos, tagged “Energy Solution for Sustainable Recovery”, yesterday.
According to Agba, the various interventions are grouped into phases with the near term objective being to increase the transmission capacity from the current level of just over 5,000MW to 7,000MW.
“The PPI is structured into various three phases, aimed at increasing power delivered to Nigerians to 7GW in first phase, 11GW in the second phase and 25GW in third phase.
“The project is to be executed at the cost of $2.3billion forms the phase 1 of the PPI and is funded by a loan from a consortium of German Banks for 85 per cent of the contract sum; while 15 per cent counterpart funding is provided by the Federal Government.
“A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called FGN Powerco is in the process of being set-up following Mr President’s approval.
“The SPV will warehouse the project’s contingent liability for accountability.
“We have also constituted the Nigerian Project Management Office (PMO) with the sole responsibility of providing project management of the project on behalf of the government,” he said.
Agba said that the government was also implementing the Transmission Enhancement Programme with key development partners to improve the sector.
“The World Bank, AfDB, JICA have raised $1.6billion for Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP), which is ongoing now with major projects as follows: ‘The Alaoji-Onitsha, Delta Power Station-Benin and Kaduna-Kano at $410million and $29million is intended to build a 330kV Double Circuit 62KM line between Birnin Kebbi and Kamba.
“The Lagos/Ogun Transmission Infrastructure Project (JICA) with $200million, Abuja Transmission Ring Scheme (AFD)- $170million and Northern Corridor Transmission Project (AFD & EU) with $274million,” he said.
The minister commended the NEF team for its tenacity and vision in building the platform into a credible vehicle for the exchange of knowledge, skills, ideas and proffering solutions towards the development of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).
Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr John Momoh, said the new tariff put in place would address the challenge from stakeholders in power sector.
Business
Nigerian Economy’ll Be 21% Digital By 2021, FG Boasts
The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has forecasted that the Nigerian economy would be 21 per cent digital by 2021.
The minister, while speaking at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 2020 Graduates’ Induction and Prize Award’s Day, yesterday, said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of the digitalisation in the growth of any country’s economy.
Pantami noted that there has never been a more urgent time to fast track digital transformation in Nigeria, saying that the digital economy drive was aimed at rapidly enhancing digital identification, broadband penetration, how bank accounts are run, etc.
While stressing the need for professionals to develop more innovative digital tools and competencies, the minister said activities in the banking, customs, and ports sectors, including revenue collections are being digitalised.
He further noted that broadband penetration at the end of July rose to over 43 per cent an almost 10 per cent increase in less than a year.
The minister said compared to the usual two per cent penetration witnessed in the years before, this is a remarkable step in the digital direction.
Pantami went on to disclose that the ministry was working to ensure that indigenous digital solution providers and entrepreneurs get preference, saying that the current administration was committed to consuming what it produces.
“The latest Quarter Two (Q2) 2020 report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed that the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector contributed about to 17.83 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from 13.85 per cent in the same period of 2019.
“Yet, the digital economy was not included in the disclosed figure. If the digital economy was added, it would have risen well above 45 per cent to GDP,” Pantami added.
Also speaking, the President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi, in his speech, charged professionals to take advantage of the digital economy to shape the future of the banking industry.
He said it was in recognition of the important role the banking and finance industry plays in the growth and development of the economy that the Institute decided to x-ray the topic, “Digital Economy: The Role of Professional Bankers.”
According to him, Covid-19 accelerated the pace of the digital revolution, making it imperative for Nigeria to rethink its approach to the digital economy, which has become the new normal.
He maintained that technology has caused significant disruption in the financial sector, noting that the implication of the revolution to the institution was that professional bankers need to acquire new skills, to be able to combine digital awareness with great people skills.
His words: “I believe that highly qualified, knowledgeable, skilled, dedicated, customer-focused banking professionals will shape the future of banking, as much as the new technologies that are transforming the financial-services industry will.”
Also, Olugbemi disclosed that about 1,864 candidates were admitted into the various categories of membership of the Institute, with 899 admitted into the ACIB, 41 into Chartered Banker MBA, 22 into MSc/ACIB, and 902 into Microfinance Certification programmes, cutting across countries like Nigeria, The Gambia, Ghana, Rwanda, and Sierra-Leone.
Business
Deregulation: Nigeria To Earn Over N1trn Annually, FG Confirms
The Federal Government has explained its decision to fully remove subsidy from petrol, saying that the country stands to rake in over ¦ 1trillion annually which would be deployed to fund other critical components of the economy.
The Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, disclosed this, yesterday in Abuja, in an interview with some political correspondents.
He said; “I believe that this discussion around subsidy has been a vexed issue that has captured the imagination of this country for a long time now. Successive administrations have attempted to deregulate. But sometimes, some administrations lacked the political will and at other times, the time was not good for it. And why did I say the time was not good for it? Does that imply the time is good for it now?
“The problem around deregulation is that people must understand first, that the product we are talking about is a derivative of crude oil. It is refined from crude oil. Therefore, it has a direct relationship with the price of crude oil. If the price of crude oil goes up, then you expect that it would reflect in the price of the derivative.
“So, the best time to achieve this we looked at was the time when crude oil prices are low so that Nigerians will get the benefit of those low prices. In March, when we announced the deregulation, the prices were low and that advantage was transferred to the consumer.
“So, we brought down the price of petrol. The unfortunate thing is that when we brought down the price of petrol, nobody reacted in the market place. The prices were the same. Nobody reduced their prices because the price of petrol had reduced.
“Even bus fares, taxi fares were the same. It did not go down when we reduced the pump price of petrol. We thought that those people in the market; transport drivers and transport owners would reduce their price. But nobody reduced their prices. But anytime there is even a kobo increase in the pump price of the product, you see that people will increase their prices triple fold and fourfold.
“At this moment, let Nigerians not be fooled; there are people who are ready to take advantage of every situation to create anarchy and chaos. And it is these people that are at work now. Is anybody saying that this policy direction is a wrong policy direction?
“That is the discussion we should be having. If it is a wrong policy direction, why has every successive government attempted to do the same thing? Because it is something that is unsustainable! The subsidy is unsustainable.
“Let us look at it: Subsidy means that you buy the product at a certain price and then you reduce the price and sell it at a loss to the people.
“It is something that is good to do. It is something that our president would like to do so much because of his love for the common man. But is it something that can be sustained in perpetuity? You get the product and sell it less at the pump. And that is not the only subsidy.
“You also subsidise the effects that are used to import the product. So, in the end, the subsidy is going in two ways. It is like burning your candle from both ends. How long can that candle last? So, in the wisdom of the President and all of us, we felt that it was time because this subsidy is something that cannot be sustained in perpetuity. It is time for Nigerians to face reality and do the right thing.
“What is deregulation going to do? It is going to free up a lot more money. At least, from the very beginning, it will save us up to a trillion and more every year. Already, we have taken up the budgetary provision for the subsidy which is about N500billion in the budget.
“Also, we have taken off the excess forex price, that special rate that was given to NNPC which also came at a cost. So, all the money that we used to defend the Naira at that time to subsidise the dollar will now be freed up for development.
“And, I believe that going forward; we will begin to see a lot more developments, a lot more money available to the government that will be put into critical infrastructure instead of being burnt in our cars”.
Sylva added that the subsidy regime was very fraudulent as only a few benefitted from it at the expense of the public.
“Let us look at subsidy critically. Who are the beneficiaries of subsidy? When a few years ago you had this subsidy scam all over the place, all the monies that were taken by all the subsidy thieves, and so on, how many poor people were among those people?
“Subsidy only provides an opportunity for rich and unscrupulous Nigerians to steal and enrich themselves at our expense, at your expense. So, ladies and gentlemen, deregulation is actually a policy direction that is good for the common Nigerian”, he added.
