Sport
Ikhana Makes Case For Former Falcons’ Players
Former Super Falcons Coach, Khadiri Ikhana, has stated that one of the former Super Falcons players should be given the job to coach the women’s senior national team.
Ikhana told Tidesports source in a chat that the former Falcons players were all brought up in Nigeria with the experience to guide these younger players, and also have the technical ability for the role.
“Most of the players that grew up from the female team are brought up in this country,”
“They have the experience, the woman experience to guide these girls because they know what they are up to”.
“They have the technical ability, they’ve played the game to a stage whereby, even without going for coaching course, they can become a coach.”
“They have good managers, you know, I can make mention of their names but, this is not the time we all know them you know, we have so many of them you know, that can do the job so, why not call three or four of them to handle the job. “Ikhana concluded.
Ikhana was appointed manager of the Nigerian women’s national team in April 2012, before resigning in November 2012.
Sport
Imminent Return Of Sports Excites Captain
Abia warriors Captain and home-based Super Eagles defender, Austin Obaroakpo has stated that the imminent return of sports is a good development for every player and all stakeholders of sports.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Obaroakpo said it’s a thing of joy for footballers that have been out of action in the last six months and the accompanying effects of the Lockdown which inhibited players from been able to travel abroad for trials and other opportunities.
It’s a thing of joy not just for only me but for the entire Nigeria Football Federation because we are resuming football after been out of football for close to six months. So it’s a thing of joy for everybody. And those traveling outside and those traveling abroad for trials it will be a good one for them and for everybody. It’s a good development and for sports in general.
Sport
Continental Engagement Is A Rush Programme – Musa
Kano Pillars boss, Ibrahim Musa has expressed delight in the lifting of restrictions on contact sports but stressed that the continental engagement is now a rush programme for himself and other league teams expected to campaign on the continent.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Musa said the lockdown period has robbed his team and other continental bound teams in the Nigeria Premier league of quality preparation time and will now have to simply rush through this period to be able to get set for continental onslaught.
“I’m happy and very well appreciate the Federal Government and the Football Federation after lifting the ban. We coaches in Nigeria especially those of us that have continental engagements have to be very careful because it’s like an outstanding debt because we should have been training since five months ago but we didn’t do anything no training, no friendlies no anything and now we get the opportunity and we start continental very soon, so we need to enter some pre season tournaments. “
Sport
RSG Unveils Real Madrid FC Football Academy
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, while inaugurating the academy, also unveiled the ultra-modern football training facility.
This was done in the presence of officials of Real Madrid Football Club and Rivers Government at the occasion.
Makinde, while speaking, said the Academy would groom the next generation of stars.
He said: “this project will allow the early discovery and harnessing of football talents in Rivers.
“There has always been great football talents from Rivers. Great players like Taribo West, George Finidi and Joseph Yobo. This project will create more stars”
Makinde said sports remained one of the greatest unifying factors in Nigeria, adding that by developing the Real Madrid Academy, the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike was promoting national unity.
He commended Wike for his commitment to the development of Rivers State.
In his address, Governor Wike said the unveiling of the Real Madrid Academy was one of the happiest events of his life as it marked the beginning of a new football era.
“Today is one of the happiest days of my life. Today, our dream has come to fruition by the help of God,’’ he said.
The governor said the state government resolved to construct a school and hostel in addition to current facilities at the Academy.
Wike said that 70 per cent of the students of the Academy would be from Rivers, while other Nigerians would form 30 per cent of the school’s intake.
“The money used to execute this project is from Rivers State. Therefore, Rivers money is for Rivers people. Seventy per cent of the students will be indigenes of Rivers, while the remaining 30 percent will be from other states.
“All Rivers indigenes to be trained in the Academy will school here free of charge,’’ he said. Wike said the people of Rivers deserved the best, and this was why his administration was committed to initiating and executing quality projects for the people.
Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, Inigo Vallejo, assured the state government that the club would continue to support the Academy’s sustained development. He said after series of engagement with Governor Wike on the Academy, the club has keyed into it and would help drive the project.
