City Crime
FG Urges Resident Doctors To Suspend Strike
The Federal Government yesterday, urged the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to suspend its ongoing industrial action across the country.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said this in a statement signed by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Head, Press and Public Relations in Abuja.
Ngige said that it was imperative for NARD to suspend the industrial action as government had already addressed six out of the eight demands listed by the association.
He said government will reconvene a conciliation meeting between NARD and Federal Ministries of Health, and Finance, Budget and National Planning on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to avert the ongoing strike.
According to Ngige, by Labour Laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions, when issues are being conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party; in this case, your employers, the Federal Ministry of Health.
He, therefore, appealed to NARD to respect the country’s laws and suspend its industrial action, while noting that a high percentage of the Association’s demands had already been addressed.
“This is coupled with the existence of a pending case in the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) instituted by two Civil Society groups against NARD, the Attorney -General of the Federation, and the Ministers of Health, and Labour and Employment”, he said.
“NARD had no reason to embark on an industrial action, “he said.
He also stated that the groups, Citizens Advocacy for Social Rights (CASER) and Association of Women in Trading and Agriculture (AWITA), had also asked for an interlocutory injunction against further strike by NARD.
He added that all the parties had already appeared and exchanged court processes.
Ngige said that in spite of lean resources occasioned by the effect of COVID-19 on oil output, the federal government had already spent N20 billion on the Special Hazard and Inducement Allowances for Medical and Health Workers for April, May and June 2020, with a few outstanding payments to some health workers for June 2020.
He also said that the federal government has expended N9.3 billion as premium for Group Life Insurance for Medical and Health workers, as well as for all civil and public servants in federal organisations that are Treasury funded, to run from March 2020 to March 2021.
He disclosed that the federal fovernment have appropriated the sum of N4 billion in the Special Intervention COVID-19, while N500 billion in 2020 appropriation for the funding of Medical Residency Training and intended to do same in the ongoing 2021 Budget.
The minister further stated that N4 billion has been processed for payment.
Ngige also said that the matter between NARD and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has been resolved, while the resolution of the issue of State Governments not addressing the consequential adjustment to the new minimum wage, and low patronage of Residency programme were ongoing.
He said plans were on for the conciliation meeting between NARD and Federal Ministries of Health, and Finance, Budget and National Planning to be held on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.(NAN)
City Crime
Return Our Oil Wells Or Settle Us Properly, Bakassi LGA Tells FG
The Executive Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon Iyadim, Amboni Iyadim has called on the Federal Government to either return the 76 oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom State or settle his people properly.
Iyadim also asserted that he did not understand why Bakassi was ceded so fast, adding that what happened in 2003 had never happened anywhere in the world, citing the case of America and Mexico amongst others.
He made the call during the thanksgiving ceremony/100 days in office at the Bakassi Council headquarters at Ekpri Ikang, yesterday.
He said it was unfortunate that the people of Bakassi were still displaced, neglected and on transit 23 years after the ceding of their territory to Cameroon.
He noted that the untold hardship that the loss of their heritage and land had caused them was irreparable adding that the loss of 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom has not only deepened the sufferings of the people of Bakassi alone but Cross River as a whole.
His words: “We want our 76 oil wells back. We have lost everything. How come we lose our territory yet our oil wells were still given to Akwa Ibom. We can barely pay workers.
“The people of Bakassi have been abandoned, neglected and have been on transit for over 20 years, we have suffered a lot because we lost those oil wells and our territory due to national interest.
“The federal government should settle the people of Bakassi properly or return our 76 oil wells, we have suffered enough for the collective interest of this country and yet we have nothing to show for it.
“In all the similar cases, none has been so hastily granted like that of Bakassi, our land was hastily handed over in a political way, they should return our territory or settle us as agreed,” Iyadim lamented.
City Crime
2021 Rivers Council Poll: PDP Endorses LG Boss For Second Term
Following the sterling performance of the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Engr Samuel Nwanosike in office, stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward four, Elele, have endorsed the council chairman for a second term in office.
The endorsement was made during an extraordinary stakeholders meeting of the Ward in Elele.
The motion for the endorsement of Nwanosike was moved by the councillor representing the ward, Hon. Amadi Jacob and seconded by Hon. Innocent Worusa.
Speaking, Hon. Jacob said the Ikwerre council chairman had done beyond expectation and so deserved a second term in office.
Hon. Jacob who is the Deputy Leader of Ikwerre Local Government Legislative Assembly, said Engr Nwanosike has done well and so deserved a second tenure in office.
Also speaking, Sir Worusa Innocent urged the entire party faithful in the ward to support the re-election of Nwanosike to enable him accomplish his development programme in the area.
Earlier, the Ward four party Chairman, Enyinda Benson said that the chairman had performed exceptionally well in the areas of security and human empowerment, saying, projects spread across 13 wards in the local government, speak volumes of his achievements.
Also, the leader of Ward four, Elele, Sir Mike Elechi endorsed the resolution of the party at the ward.
Sir Elechi affirmed that the council Chairman had delivered people-oriented projects that should earn him a re-election.
Over 200 signatories were collected from members of PDP in the Ward four.
By: John Bibor
City Crime
Kidnapping: Female Lawyers, Health Workers, Others Protest In Calabar
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Holy Child Old Girls Association, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Presbyterian Women, and others yesterday staged a peaceful protest against kidnappings in Calabar.
During the protest organised by the Medical Women Association in the state, the women went around major streets in Calabar.
Speaking, President of MWAN in the state, Dr Bassey Nakanda, said the protest was organised to draw the attention of the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to the need to rise up and end cases of kidnapping in the state.
Nakanda said medical women had continued to suffer incessant kidnappings in the state with the recent case being that of Dr Vivien Otu, who was kidnapped on August 28, 2020, in Calabar and released on September 3.
“Medical women and others have become victims of kidnapping in Calabar and this act is totally condemnable.
“When it comes to kidnapping, the trauma that women go through lives with them forever; they are beaten, raped, and humiliated.
“We are all aware that there have been several cases of kidnapping in Calabar and as women, we need to stand up, speak, and fight for ourselves.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria but we are now living in fear. We need to visit the government, royal fathers, and security agencies to register our complaints,” she said.
While at Watt market roundabout, she called on the state government to provide security for all residents in the state.
“The government owes us a responsibility of security and they have to rise up to that responsibility,” she said.
She called on all residents in the state to always report suspicious movements of persons around them to security agencies.
A member of the Holy Child Old Girls Association, Mrs Agnes Otu, also called on the state government and security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents in the state.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: Etsakor Group Endorses Obaseki, Deputy
- City Crime3 days ago
Coronavirus Cases Increase Anxiety, Depression
- Politics3 days ago
Constitution Review: Women, Youths Want Deadline For Memoranda Extended
- Politics3 days ago
How Politicians Destroyed NDDC -Ex-Director
- Politics3 days ago
Ondo: Pro-Ajayi Lawmakers Accuse Akeredolu Of Maginalisation
- Editorial3 days ago
Polio-Free Africa
- Politics3 days ago
Rep Member Set To Unveil Constituency Office
- City Crime3 days ago
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols