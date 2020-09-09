Politics
Delta Lawmakers Attend Capacity Building Workshop
A two-day capacity building workshop for members and selected key management staff of the Delta State House of Assembly has opened in Asaba with a call on lawmakers and participants to avail themselves of the opportunity to enhance their work.
The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the workshop, said the importance of training and re-training could not be overemphasised as legislators.
Oborevwori recalled that as members-elect, the House had in 2019, had the privilege to be engaged by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation, the organisers of the workshop, where a request for more engagements was made.
While saying that the workshop was a follow up to that request as well as another made during a seminar with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in Abuja, he noted that the gains from that encounter impacted positively in the legislative works of the State House of Assembly.
He said he was very confident that at the end of the workshop members would have gained lessons that will greatly help to advance their legislative duties.
The Speaker explained that from the topics available in the two-day workshop there was no doubt that they would be very impactful, saying that members of the seventh Assembly would ever remain grateful to the foundation for taking them through such incisive orientation.
The Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, commended the purposeful leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that the on-going developments in the state confirm the pro-active character of the State House of Assembly.
Sulaiman stressed that there was an increasing need to strengthen the capacity of the legislature at the sub-national level in order to hold the executive to improve transparency and accountability in governance.
The Director-General appreciated the commitment of the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori towards strengthening the institutional capacity of the State House of Assembly in achieving his vision for a robust Assembly.
The Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation, Dr Vladimir Kreck, said the mandate of the foundation was to promote Democratic good governance as well as foster good relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and its host countries.
Kreck said the foundation believes that the State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria should play a more decisive role in governing their states, hence the reason it has been supporting democratic governance at the state level.
He explained that the foundation would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders, including the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies to elevate its services to a new quality.
Several topics are expected to be addressed at the workshop, including Legislative Agenda and Benchmarking the State Houses of Assembly, Overview of Legislative Practice and Procedures, Committees in the Legislature, Essence, Power of Oversight and Limitations in Budget Tracking, and Financial Autonomy of State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils in Budget Management Process.
Others include Management Models of Parliaments and State Houses of Assembly Commission, Civil Society Organization and Public Engagement in the legislative process, Legislative Code of Conduct and Ethics as well as How to improve the Conduct of Members and enforce high ethical standards in the state Houses of Assembly.
Politics
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the outcome of elections must be decided by ballots and not by courts.
Jonathan stated this while speaking on The Osasu Show Symposium 2020.
According to him, electronic voting is the only way to get to credible elections in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
“For elections to be democratic, that means that the outcome of the elections must depend on the ballot, not any other institution, not even the court.
“If the ballots don’t decide who wins, then we are not practicing democracy.
“And if we are now in a situation where people use force of arms and thugs to win elections, then we can’t say we are practising democracy,” he said.
Politics
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had perfected plans to further inflict pain on the people of the state through the Internal Revenue Service Building, he (Tinubu) commissioned last week Saturday.
He again urged the electorate not to allow Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the APC in the October election to win.
Giwa said the body language of people of the state had rejected Governor Akeredolu and his party.
According to Giwa, rigging is the only machine left for Akeredolu and the APC.
“Anywhere you see money, you see Asiwaju Tinubu. You can’t take your possessions to the grave, impossible!,” Giwa said in a statement to newsmen, yesterday.
“Should governor Akeredolu rig himself to power again, the people of Ondo State must prepare to pay taxes heavily to Chief Tinubu through the newly inaugurated internal revenue.
“They have concluded plans to further inflict pain on the people. Can’t you see how their government has jacked up fuel price and electricity tariff?
“Has Tinubu talked?, No, he cannot because he is one of the beneficiaries. It’s just a matter of time, we shall know where we are heading to.
“Ondo people must defend their votes; they must know their right hands from the left. We must do everything to avoid errors in the past.
“How much was the hospital card for patients before governor Akeredolu took over, and how much is it now?
“This government increased tuition fees from N25,000 to N150,000, N180,000 outrageously. This time around, they have perfected plans to make the people suffer”, he warned.
Politics
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa said partnership with the military and other security agencies will sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state to achieve the stronger Delta agenda of his administration.
The governor made the statement when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin on Wednesday, at Government House, Asaba.
Okowa who affirmed that the Delta government had enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies, enjoined the Army to sustain the current peace and security in the oil bearing Niger Delta region.
He commended the Army formations for co-operating with other security agencies to ensure peaceful co-existence in Niger Delta.
“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta and we pledge the support of the South-South states to ensure protection of oil installations in the region.
“I assure you of our co-operation at all times because we have had very warm working relations with the division since inception.
“The military and other security agencies have worked quite a lot with us to ensure peace within the state. There is still a lot to be done but we have done quite a lot,” he said.
“I appreciate your division, the brigade and other military formations for all your efforts in ensuring peace and security in the entire Niger Delta.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
