Coronavirus Cases Increase Anxiety, Depression
The Medical Director, Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr Monday Igwe, says there has been increase in cases of anxiety and depression brought to the hospital since the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.
Igwe told newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic brought human and economic losses leading many to a situation of hopelessness, anxiety and depression.
He said that just as the pandemic affected the economic and physical wellbeing; it also had a lot of psychological and psychiatric consequences.
“So many people due to losses such as their means of livelihood, and even the restrictions of their movement during the lockdown has affected them psychologically.
“Some people, especially those who are prone to mental illness are developing psychological and psychiatric complications.
“It is already showing by the increasing number of cases we see each day in the hospital.
“Recently, we have been recording a lot of anxiety and depression cases and all these are as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At times it is even triggered by some event surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; some losses, some fear of getting the virus.
“Some are getting into hard drugs and substance abuse occasioned by not going to work and having ample time to associate with bad companies has affect them negatively”, Igwe said.
“You see more people engage in taking cannabis, alcohol and other injurious substances now than before,’’ he said.
The medical director, however, said that the hospital did not have ready statistics on the rise.
“It is evidently clear that there has been a spike from our daily consulting and treatment.’’
On how the health facility coped with the pandemic; Igwe said that the hospital was initially overwhelmed by the challenges posed by COVID-19, especially on social and physical distancing “since mentally ill persons are not easily controlled’’.
“You will be saying something and will be saying something else. So, we earlier had the challenge of controlling them to maintain social and physical distancing, especially for those in the outpatient ward,’’ he said.
The medical director, however, said that the first thing the management did was to buy more canopies and seats as well as proper seating arrangement in the waiting areas and changed seating arrangement in the consulting rooms.
“We also had issues of funds for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and where to even buy them; so we had to improvise with what we can do locally.
“The pharmacy department was mobilised and it is producing hand sanitisers, liquid soap, disinfectants and other things needed for human and environmental cleaning of the hospital.
“Our occupational therapy department has been mobilised with new sawing machines and accessories to produce local facemasks in large quantities to complement the surgical ones we can afford.
“We are spending more on buying water from water vendors daily.
“However, the Federal Government through the NCDC and UNIDO made some supplies of these essential PPE to the hospital recently,’’ he said.
Igwe appealed to philanthropic individuals, organisations and foundations to assist the hospital to overcome some of its challenges.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu is the only specialised psychiatric and psychological treatment facility in the South-East but the hospital also serves some parts of the South-South and North Central. (NAN)
Kidnapping: Female Lawyers, Health Workers, Others Protest In Calabar
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Holy Child Old Girls Association, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Presbyterian Women, and others yesterday staged a peaceful protest against kidnappings in Calabar.
During the protest organised by the Medical Women Association in the state, the women went around major streets in Calabar.
Speaking, President of MWAN in the state, Dr Bassey Nakanda, said the protest was organised to draw the attention of the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to the need to rise up and end cases of kidnapping in the state.
Nakanda said medical women had continued to suffer incessant kidnappings in the state with the recent case being that of Dr Vivien Otu, who was kidnapped on August 28, 2020, in Calabar and released on September 3.
“Medical women and others have become victims of kidnapping in Calabar and this act is totally condemnable.
“When it comes to kidnapping, the trauma that women go through lives with them forever; they are beaten, raped, and humiliated.
“We are all aware that there have been several cases of kidnapping in Calabar and as women, we need to stand up, speak, and fight for ourselves.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria but we are now living in fear. We need to visit the government, royal fathers, and security agencies to register our complaints,” she said.
While at Watt market roundabout, she called on the state government to provide security for all residents in the state.
“The government owes us a responsibility of security and they have to rise up to that responsibility,” she said.
She called on all residents in the state to always report suspicious movements of persons around them to security agencies.
A member of the Holy Child Old Girls Association, Mrs Agnes Otu, also called on the state government and security agencies to be proactive in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents in the state.
Delta Commissioner Advises Principals To Observe COVID-19 Protocols
School principals in Delta State have been advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols put in place for the resumption of SSS 3 students to contain the spread of COVID-19 among students.
Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, said yesterday in Asaba that he, along with officials from the ministry, and the state Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), would monitor the resumption.
Our correspondent reports that JSS 3 students in public secondary schools in Delta are to resume academic activities next Tuesday.
“The resumption is in line with the state government’s programmes on phased reopening of schools beginning with the certificate classes.
“JSS 3 students are to immediately begin revision lessons for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education scheduled to begin on Sept. 21,” he said in a statement.
The commissioner further revealed that the five-member committee put in place in all local government areas in the state to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols would also monitor the schools.
He urged students in other classes to stay away from schools as the date for their resumption would be made public at the appropriate time.
200 Bandits Drop Weapons In Sokoto, Release Eight Captives
As a result of the ongoing negotiation with the Kaduna
State Government, no fewer than 200 bandits in Sokoto have repented and denounced violence in the state.
According to the Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, also confirmed that the bandits, who operated in the Eastern part of Sokoto, released eight people in their custody.
Moyi also confirmed that about 500 livestock were recovered from them.
The commissioner explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.
He revealed that the state government had awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits.
“The construction would have commenced since but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.
“We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children,” he said.
