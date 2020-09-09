News
122 Agencies Fail To Remit N1.2trn Surplus Revenues, FG Admits
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has said 122 Federal Government agencies have failed to remit N1.2trillion operating surpluses to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).
The Acting Chairman of the commission, Barrister Victor Muruako, disclosed this at a management retreat, yesterday, saying that the unremitted revenue are often mismanaged.
“Today, our records still show that most of the 122 agencies of government are in default of more than N1.2trillion which can fund a substantial portion of the FGN budget deficit if remitted in line with Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.
“These sums are calculated from the already submitted end of year audited accounts of the defaulting agencies, which means the monies can be traced and recovered,” he said.
Muruako said FRC has caused these Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) to remit over N1.7trillion to the CRF, but noted that the Commission was starving of funds as it only has N380million in the 2020 budget to operate with.
On curbing these unremitted surpluses, he said, “The commission has insisted that only if the government can implement the FRC’s recommendations of reining in more GOEs in the Schedule of the FRA, 2007, there might be no need for the government to go borrowing to fund the budget.”
The FRC boss also said from the initial 31 corporations captured by the Act, 92 other firms have been added by the Ministry of Finance based on FRC’s recommendations, which caused GOEs to remit the N1.7trillion to the CRF.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, raised concerns that lack of collaboration between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) affect service delivery and increasing cost of governance.
It says that going forward, interagency collaboration will be pushed in order to make rapid progress in service delivery.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this in a paper entitled “Reflection on ministerial performance” on the second day of the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.
According to him, significant progress has been made in the nine priority areas of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, noting that while the scorecard of ministries showed that much progress has been made on several fronts, a lot more needed to be done in meeting set targets.
Mustapha said: ‘Several ministries have made significant strides in the pursuit of their objectives and we shall take steps towards supporting them to do more.
“Some others have been challenged by a number of factors and we will take steps towards addressing these challenges and supporting them.
“These challenges, some of which we have identified; such as the need to collaborate at the priority area level and avoiding the debilitating effects of working in silos.
“This challenge has hampered speed, efficiency, effective delivery, and in several instances has added to, and increased the cost of running the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
“We will have to support government to work in a more joined up manner and ensure that interagency collaboration becomes the norm, rather than the exception.
“It is our collective task to maximise the opportunities, mitigate and minimise the challenges in order that we can make rapid progress going forward.”
The SGF reiterated that the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic have had an adverse effect on nations across the globe, including Nigeria.
According to him, several projects have either slowed down, and in some cases, have stalled altogether as a result of the pandemic.
Mustapha, however, assured that “we shall weather this storm and indeed actively seek and exploit the opportunities that it presents. The Economic Sustainability Plan which was presented by Mr. Vice President, is one of the ways the government has responded towards cushioning the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Low revenues which have affected the timely release of funds, especially for the implementation of capital projects have been repeatedly mentioned as one of the major constraints to the implementation of MDA’s programmes and projects.
“We will not rest on our oars in seeking other alternative sources to raise funds for projects beyond revenue from government.”
Another area of concern, according to the SGF is the issue of inadequate capacity in the public service, which he described as a critical challenge that must be addressed.
He noted that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is currently working in that regard.
Mustapha said in order to address other related constraints, interagency collaboration and partnerships in government, as well as explore private sector resourcing in key MDAs where subject matter experts equipped with strategic skill sets to facilitate project delivery are required, will be encouraged.
“Our commitment going forward is to build on the progress we have made in the past year, reflect on the lessons learned, fix those issues that have proved to be impediments, double our efforts and ensure that this time next year when we gather again to review progress, we will be reporting more tremendous gains and achievements.
“To achieve this objective, it is planned that the Delivery Unit at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will support the ministers and the respective MDAs towards the actualization of this objective.
“Going forward, we need to formulate more home grown solutions, which I believe you have actually deliberated upon during the breakout sessions yesterday (Monday), to see what and how people in other climes are faring and where it suits, adopt and adapt what has worked as the World Bank Chief Economist suggested yesterday,” he added.
The SGF also assured ministers that his office will continue to support them on prioritisation of initiatives to focus on key projects and ensure alignment to the President’s overall objectives.
Airport Security Nabs Man With 2,886 ATM Cards Enroute Dubai
The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has commenced investigations of a suspected fraudster for concealing 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in noodles.
The suspect: Ishaq Abubakar was handed over to the EFCC by the Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday, for investigation and prosecution.
Abubakar got into trouble when he was arrested by officers of the Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to Dubai with 2, 886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards carefully concealed in parks of noodles.
While handing over the suspect to the EFCC in Lagos, yesterday, Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Abudulmumuni Bako, said: “Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, on August 22, 2020, intercepted the suspect with 2, 886 ATM cards and four SIM cards, which he carefully concealed in parks of Noodles.”
Bako, who represented the Customs Area Comptroller, A. Ma’aji, added that “The suspect, who claimed to have come from Kano to travel to Dubai aboard the Emirate Evacuation flight, was seen with someone who was assigned to facilitate his movement through the airport checks.
“This raised the suspicion of the officers who insisted he should be physically and thoroughly checked after the scan machine had revealed he was carrying parks of noodles”, he said.
In his response, the Lagos Zonal Head, AbdulRasheed Bawa, who received the suspect on behalf of the commission, assured the service that the commission would duly investigate the suspect and any other party that might be involved in the alleged criminal offence.
According to him, “On behalf of the commission and the acting Chairman, Mr. Muhammed Umar, we have taken over Ishaq, and I can assure you that we are going to investigate the matter thoroughly and unveil everybody involved in the syndicate.
“There are a number of possibilities. There is an element of conspiracy, foreign exchange (FOREX) malpractices and money laundering.
“Indeed, banks and bankers are definitely involved”.
Bawa also emphasized the possibility of the suspect being a member of a network, adding that “In recent months, we have observed a trend in which unsuspecting Nigerians are lured into opening accounts to be bought at a fee.
“Most bankers are not carrying out their duties with due diligence, particularly the Know Your Customers, KYC, procedural check”, he said.
Police Arrest Four Journalists, 14 Others Over Anti-Fuel, Power Tariff Hike Protest
Policemen of Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, arrested no fewer than 14 protesters and four journalists during an anti-fuel and electricity tariff hike protest and forcefully dispersed the protesters at Ojuelegba area of the state.
The protest was organised by leaders of the Lagos Chapels the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), National Conscience Party of Nigeria (NCP), and Campaign for Workers Democratic Rights (CWDR), to protest the recent hike the in the pump price of petrol, increase in electricity tariff and perceived de-registration of some political parties, including SPN and NCP.
Those arrested were National Youth Leader of SPN, Chinedu Bossah, SPN’s National Executive member, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, Dagga Tolar, Christopher Harry, Abisoye Kosoko, Tunde Yusuf, Akande Abiola, Ayo Ademiluyi, Ifeanyi Onwunalu, Davy Fidel, Adetunji Gbenga, Usman Khadijat, Moshood Oshunfurewa and Taiwo Alao.
The journalists were, Ifeoluwa Adediran of Premium Times, Abiodun Ayeoba of Sahara Reporters, Awoniyi Oluwatosin of Objectv Media and Daniel Tanimu of Galaxy TV.
The peaceful protest which took-off at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), sub-national secretariat, Jejuosho, Yaba, was without incident until the protesters got to Ojuelegba.
At Ojulegba, the policemen, it was gathered, from Area C swooped on the protesters from different directions, including those following them from Tejuosho, and surrounded the protesters.
One of the leaders of the protesters, and Chairman of CWDR, Rufus Olusesan, told newsmen that the leader of the policemen ordered the protesters “to surrender their protest materials including posters, handbills and banners, but we refused and told them that the constitution guarantees us the right to peaceful protest.
“The policemen started cocking their guns, threatening to shoot us and ordered us to seat on the floor. That was how 14 of us and four journalists were arrested, crammed in a police van and taken to Area C. From Area C, our arrested colleagues including the four journalists were taken to Police Headquarters, Ikeja. It was at the police headquarters that the four journalists were released.”
It was gathered that the arrested protesters were accused of breaching the state social distancing protocol of Covid-19 and had been taken to Oshodi office of State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation.
At the time of this report, it was gathered that police officials were preparing to arraign the protesters.
Condemning their arrest, umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organisations, Joint Action Front (JAF), demanded their immediate and unconditional release.
The JAF, in a statement by its Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, among others, said its “attention had been drawn to illegal arrest of comrades from SPN, and others by police and security operatives of the Area C Command.
“Journalists, who were covering the event were also arrested alongside the leaders and members of SPN for protesting this morning against fuel price hike, electricity tariff and the deregistration of SPN.
“JAF hereby demands the immediate and unconditional release of all the arrested comrades and the journalists who did no wrong exercising their legitimate and constitutional rights of expression and protest.”
Similarly, the SPN, in a statement by its National Chairperson, Abiodun Bamigboye, said “SPN condemns the unjust arrest of members and journalists for protesting against anti-poor policies by the Buhari Government.
“We demand for immediate release of all arrested protesters. We demand an end to violation of human rights under Buhari government. The SPN strongly condemns the brutalisation and arrest of members of our party and journalists by officers of the Nigerian Police Force.
“The arrested SPN members and leaders were on a peaceful protest today in Lagos to demand immediate reversal of the obnoxious increase in electricity tariff and fuel price by the Buhari/APC government, and for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect the judgment of the Appeal Court by relisting SPN and other political parties.
“The arrested people include the National Secretary of the SPN, Chinedu Bossah, National Youth Leader of SPN, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, SPN National Executive member, Dagga Tolar, and about 11 others, as well as four journalists with Galaxy TV, Saharatv, Premium Times and Objectv. Cameras and phones of the journalists have been seized and destroyed while all arrested were physically brutalized.
“We demand the immediate release of all arrested, public apology from the police and payment of medical bills and other damages to those arrested. The unjust arrest today again reveals the despotic character of the Buhari/APC government and further betrays its anti-democratic and anti-masses character. While the government is launching attacks on economic rights of the working and poor people, it, at the same time, wants to deny them democratic rights to express their minds.
“It also exposes the desperate attempt of the Nigerian ruling class to ensure Nigerians are short-changed and denied of a genuine political voice like the SPN. Obviously, the Buhari government knows that its rule is no more popular, given serial attacks on the living conditions of the people, mismanagement of the economy, and massive corruption going on in the government”.
Earlier before the kick-off of the protest at NLC office in Yaba, leaders of the protesters had berated the hikes in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff, saying, among others, “We call on the mass of the working people to reject in its entirety the recent increases of fuel price and electricity tariff by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.
“Despite privatizing the power sector in November, 2013, the government has invested over $20billion and still plans to spend another $6billion while the power companies have failed to invest but continuously steal from the people through outrageous estimated billing, sale of prepaid meters at exorbitant prices, poor electricity supply and incessant tariff hike.
“The full weight of the labour movement is needed to challenge this anti-poor regime and resist these attacks. We call on the leadership of the two labour centres, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to mobilize for a 48-hour general strike as the beginning of a series of sustained mass actions to resist these attacks and neo-liberal policies.
Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike
Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their industrial action.
The association’s President, Aliyu Sokomba, confirmed this, yesterday evening.
Sokomba, however, said that notwithstanding the suspension of the industrial action, negotiations with Federal Government would continue, today morning.
It was gathered that the strike was suspended following an understanding reached with the Federal Government, last Wednesday.
The doctors had embarked on an industrial action on September 7, over government’s inability to meet their demands, including insurance package, payment of the outstanding Covid-19 allowance as well as the payment of medical residency training fund.
In a communique issued at the end of a marathon conciliation meeting presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, the parties agreed that the Covid-19 isolation centres now had sufficient provision of Personal Protective Equipment.
The Federal Government and NARD also agreed on the provision of group life insurance for doctors and other healthcare workers and payment of death-in-service benefit to next-of-kin/beneficiaries.
The meeting noted that the Federal Government had paid N9.3billion to insurance companies for Life Group Insurance and payment of death benefits for health workers, adding that enrolment was by the submission of nominal rolls by the various health institutions, which NARD had been mandated at a previous meeting to accomplish.
On the payment of outstanding 2014, 2015, and 2016 arrears, the meeting recalled that it had been agreed that the issue would be further discussed post-Covid-19; therefore, no agreement was breached.
It was further agreed that discussions for review of a Permanent Hazard Allowance for all health workers would commence as soon as possible after consultations by the Minister of Labour and Employment with all stakeholders in the health sector.
