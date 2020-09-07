Niger Delta
Edo 2020: PDP Says Obaseki Fighting For Political Liberation Of Edo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo, says that its governorship candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, is fighting for the political liberation of the state.
Chairman, PDP Edo Governorship Election Campaign Council,Chief Dan Orbih, said this last Saturday during its combined ward campaign for Wards eight, nine, 10 and 11, Oredo Local Government Area of the state.
Orbih said that the significance of the battle for who governed the state after November 12, was that the September 19 election was a battle for the political liberation of the state.
He noted that the PDP new system of life and activities were emerging while the old order was crumbling.
He noted that the present administration in the state had redefined and repositioned sports in the state.
He disclosed that not only has the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium been remodeled to a world class Olympic type, the administration had also constructed mini stadia in 20 locations across the state.
Orbih said that no doubt,, Obaseki had done a lot in the state, adding that the achievements would etch the governor’s name in gold in the state.
Similarly,the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, said Oredo must support the governor because he is their own, being from the local government area.
He said that Edo would never “go back to Egypt” adding that it would be a shame and an insult for one man to decide the political future of the state.
He also said that never again would the collective patrimony of the state be shared by a few instead of it to be used for development.
Obaseki while soliciting for the support of the people, said that it was regrettable that Oredo had two seats in the State House of Assembly, yet non of the persons elected was working and representing them.
Obaseki said that this was because the two members elect, decided to follow a supposed godfather, thereby depriving their constituencies of representation.
He, however, said that the Senator representing the district who is from Oredo, Sen. Matthew Uroghide, and the Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, representing Oredo Federal Constituency were doing well at the Federal level.
Dickson, Moses Clinch PDP Senatorial Tickets In Bayelsa
Erstwhile Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, at the weekend emerged the Senatorial standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming bye-election for the state’s Western Senatorial District.
The Tide recalls that Dickson served as governor of the state between February 14th 2012-February 14th 2020, just as he was also the House of Representatives member for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal constituency prior to becoming Governor.
Our correspondent reports that Bayelsa West senatorial district comprises Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas of the state, just as our sources which monitored the exercise has it that the former Governor’s candidacy was affirmed by all the delegates to the party primaries as he was unanimously returned unopposed as the sole candidate.
In his acceptance speech, the immediate past Governor lambasted the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.
He alleged that the former deputy governor was politically unstable and had gone against the zoning arrangement between the two council areas of the senatorial district in rotating the federal legislative seats for the area.
Dickson reemphasised the importance of peace and unity amongst the people and political stakeholders of the zone, assuring that he would make a better lawmaker in the senate for the district if elected in the October, 31 bye-election.
“The voice of the Ijaw people will be heard in the National Assembly. Be it to oppose the new water ways bill or the attempt to recolonise our people through the various bills unfriendly to our people”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Stateholders Laud Governor Ayade’s Project Interventions In Communities
Stakeholders in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River have commended Governor Ben Ayade for his laudable projects in some communities in the area.
The Vice Chairman of Yala Local Government Area, Mrs Felicia Udelikwo, gave the commendation on Saturday in Yala during the inauguration of some micro projects in the area.
Udelikwo said that the projects would add more value to the growth and development of the benefitting communities.
The governor inaugurated a school block with solar powered borehole in Adum community, a science laboratory in Okpudu and a skill acquisition centre in Okuku.
The Governor was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong
He said that the projects were executed with a view to improving the livelihood of residents in the benefitting communities.
The micro projects were implemented by the communities themselves but funded through the Cross River Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), a World Bank Assisted initiative of the Cross River Government.
In his speech, the Board Chairman of Cross River CSDA, Mr Toni Ikpeme,advised the community to make good use of the facility through proper maintenance.
The Acting General Manager of Cross River CSDA, Mr Fidel Udie, commended the communities for the timely completion of the projects, adding that they have shown capacity that they were ready for more projects.
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mrs Stella Odey, thanked Ayade for providing the dividends of democracy across to rural dwellers.
How Police Nab 5 Caneroonians Aiding Kidnapping In C’River
Wonders, they say shall never end, just as Police Squad attached to the Marine Division of the Nigeria Police in Mfum in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State, have arrested five suspected Cameroonian kidnappers in the State.
The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this to newsmen last weekend, listed the suspects to include: Egbe Horatus ‘m’ 24yrs, Enow Faith Takang ‘m’ 24 yrs, Nkwa Ayuk Boris ‘m’ 36yrs, Agbor Ntuii ‘m’ age 36yrs and Enoh Livingstone ‘m’ 16yrs.
CP Jimoh said the items recovered from the suspects include three locally-made revolver guns, and five live cartridges.
“On August 28, 2020, policemen attached to Marine Division, Mfum in Etung Local Government Area, while on routine patrol of the waterways, arrested the suspects.
He further said that the suspects allegedly kidnapped eleven Cameronian/Nigerians and kept them in their forest in Cameroon before they were apprehended, adding that investigations have since commenced and further development will be communicated.
The Police Boss also said that on August 29, 2020 at about 1725hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, ‘A’ Division raided two black spots at Edim Otop Street and opposite UNICAL Small Gate, Etta Agor, Calabar, where some suspects were arrested.
According to him, the suspects were Uduak Ekong ‘m’ age 32yrs, Life Ndarake Ekpo ‘m’ age 22yrs (Seller), Bassey Lawrence ‘m’ age 45yrs, Mathew Effiong ‘m’ age 25 yrs, and Ifiok Ime ‘m’ age 30yrs.
“Upon search, wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp/N900.00 was found in their possession” the CP stated adding that the command is committed to waging a total clampdown against unscrupulous criminal elements operating in the state and its environs.
He however assured the general public that the command will not relent in discharging its constitutional functions, especially as the state has entered the ember months.
Jimoh said that the Command in its bid to curtail spike in criminal activities during the ember months will engage in robust and aggressive stop/search and operation Show Your Vehicle Particulars, adding, “this operation is targeted at unregistered vehicles which are being used as a conduit pipe to commit heinous crimes in the state.”
