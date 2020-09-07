Niger Delta
Dickson, Moses Clinch PDP Senatorial Tickets In Bayelsa
Erstwhile Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, at the weekend emerged the Senatorial standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming bye-election for the state’s Western Senatorial District.
The Tide recalls that Dickson served as governor of the state between February 14th 2012-February 14th 2020, just as he was also the House of Representatives member for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal constituency prior to becoming Governor.
Our correspondent reports that Bayelsa West senatorial district comprises Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas of the state, just as our sources which monitored the exercise has it that the former Governor’s candidacy was affirmed by all the delegates to the party primaries as he was unanimously returned unopposed as the sole candidate.
In his acceptance speech, the immediate past Governor lambasted the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Deputy Governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.
He alleged that the former deputy governor was politically unstable and had gone against the zoning arrangement between the two council areas of the senatorial district in rotating the federal legislative seats for the area.
Dickson reemphasised the importance of peace and unity amongst the people and political stakeholders of the zone, assuring that he would make a better lawmaker in the senate for the district if elected in the October, 31 bye-election.
“The voice of the Ijaw people will be heard in the National Assembly. Be it to oppose the new water ways bill or the attempt to recolonise our people through the various bills unfriendly to our people”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
RSG To Partner Agencies, Others On Sustainable Environment
The Rivers State Government, has pledged to partner with relevant agencies and non-governmental organisations to promote sustainable environment in the state.
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Dr Nduye Briggs, said this in an interview with newsmen during the launching of ECO Friendly Network by the Centre for Creative Development Strategies, a non- governmental organisation in Port Harcourt.
Briggs, who spoke through a director in the ministry, Mr Loveday Ukaulor, also disclosed plans by the state government to reactivate its waste to wealth plants in Kira and Iriebe respectively.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Roland D. Whyte, said the ECO Friendly Network was important as it would help enterprising youths in Rivers State to learn the art of converting waste to wealth, thereby creating employment opportunities for them.
He also assured of the ministry’s support to the organisation.
In his keynote address, the Executive Director of National Coalition Against Gas Flaring in the Niger Delta (NAGOND), Rev Fr Edward Obi, urged the people of the Niger Delta to embrace the concept of biodiversity.
Obi said, embracing this concept would help in fostering a positive attitude towards other creatures.
He also urged the participants to see themselves as vanguard of environmental conservation.
On her part, an environmentalist, Mrs Debby Effiong, said environmental justice could not be achieved when human rights are constantly violated.
Effiong stressed the need for policies that will enhance people’s living conditions through the provision of clean water and sanitation.
Earlier, the Executive Director of the Centre for Creative Development Strategies, Mrs Nancy Iheduru, said the centre which was established in 2006 was a women and youth focused organisation registered with Corporate Affairs Commission.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Assures On Minimum Wage Payment To LG Staff
Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged local government workers to be patient as government is taking practical steps to ensure they benefit from the N30,000 new minimum wage.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated this at the weekend while addressing a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Bayelsa State Chapter, led by its President, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha, during a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
A statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, said that the Deputy Governor reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, noting that the process to implement the minimum wage for councils was underway.
According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, a committee has already been set up for the purpose, assuring that government is also working towards implementing workers’ promotion at all levels to foster motivation, career growth and progression.
“The minimum wage committee will work on the report which will be reviewed before implementation.
We are also looking into the issue of implementing the promotions. We will harmonise the promotions for both health workers and local government employees”, he said.
On the issue of identity cards raised by NULGE, the deputy governor said it was the duty of every organisation to provide IDs for its workers, and therefore urged the various councils and Rural Development Areas,RDAs, to shoulder the responsibility.
“Identity cards are the responsibility of government not the unions. It will be well captured and centrally signed by an appropriate government official just as we did for the state workers where Secretary to the State Government signed for every worker”, he added.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, maintained his warning on local government leadership not to see the councils as mere cash points for payment of salaries but rather as a viable vehicle of transformation and development.
He noted that activities of the local government areas have a ripple effect on the state and federal governments, and therefore urged the various councils to be up and doing to deliver the dividends of democracy at the grassroots level.
“Before we came in, even when the allocation was higher, they only pay workers salaries and sometimes even borrow for that singular reason. But now, some of them have started embarking on projects”, the deputy governor stated.
Earlier, President of NULGE, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha commended the government for putting the needs of workers at the forefront, despite the slowdown in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic and falls in the price of crude oil.
Niger Delta
Women Doctors Kick Against Rising Insecurity In C’River
Women doctors in Cross River State under the auspices of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, have protested the rising level of insecurity in the state.
The women doctors were joined by several other women groups including FIDA, Holy Child Old Girls Association, NAWOJ, Catholic Women’s Association, FGGC, Owerri Old Girls Association and Duke Town Presbyterian Women.
Speaking during the protest, the chairperson of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River State Chapter, Dr Bassey Nakanda, decried the level of insecurity in the state.
She said women were at the receiving end of the crisis and they have decided to come out and speak for themselves as no one will speak for them.
Nakanda said: “All sorts of ill-treatment are meted out on women and we are all aware that there has been a lot of kidnapping across Calabar.
“Every now and then, even yesterday, there was a kidnap case and so we felt that as women we have to speak out for ourselves.
“We know that in the society we are being looked down on, if we don’t speak against this ourselves, nobody will. That is why we are coming together and let everybody know that this has to stop.
“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state in Nigeria and right now we are living in fear and we cannot continue to live in fear.
“We need to visit the governor and the royal fathers of the land and cry to them. If they are keeping quiet what are they going to bequeath to their children?
“A land that everyone will live in fear, a land you cannot walk free, a land you cannot work and stay safe? This is why we came out here today”, Dr Nakanda said.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Islamic Cleric Blasts Buhari’s Supporters, Calls Them Hypocrites
- Politics3 days ago
Outcome Of Elections Must Be Decided By Ballots – Jonathan
- Politics3 days ago
Parley With Military’ll Yield Stronger Delta – Okowa
- Politics3 days ago
Edo Deputy Gov’s Wife Petitions Police, Alleges Threat To Life
- News3 days ago
$10bn P&ID Judgement: FG Makes U-Turn On Negotiation …Inaugurates Nigerian Law Reform Commission
- Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: Benin Monarch Wants Protection Of Corps Members …As Parties Sign Peace Accord
- Politics3 days ago
You’ll Pay Heavy Taxes To Tinubu If Akeredolu Wins – Cleric
- Business3 days ago
Nigerian Economy’ll Be 21% Digital By 2021, FG Boasts