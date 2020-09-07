Education
ASUU Berates FG Over New Fuel Pump Price, School Resumption
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has flayed the Federal Government over the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol as well as the electricity tariff.
The Akure zone of ASUU, which frowned over the development after its zonal meeting at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, also condemned the proposed plans to re-open schools.
According to the Union during a press briefing over the weekend, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has not been forthcoming over the anti-masses policies of the federal government.
The zonal coordinator of the Akure zone of the Union, Prof Olu Olufayo who expressed disappointment over the silence of NLC, emphasised that plans to reopen schools in the country, particularly tertiary institutions was an invitation to another wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
“Other countries such as the United States and Germany with better health facilities have had to hurriedly shut down schools after reopening and it is for this reason, ASUU feels Nigeria should learn from history.
Education
Vice Principal Lauds LG Boss Over School Rehabilitation
The Vice Principal of Community Secondary School (UBE), Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Cyril Amarama, has commended the efforts of Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Engr Samuel Nwanosike for rehabilitating the dilapidated community secondary school in the area
Mr Amarama made the commendation while speaking with journalists at the school premises during the just concluded NUJ inspection of various projects being executed by the present local government administration in the area
The vice principal told journalists that the condition of the school before the intervention of the council administration was nothing to write home about ,adding that the school has been given a life line by the Nwanosike-led administration
According to him, the renovation of the school had brought back full academic activities in the school, stressing that those students who left the school because of its bad condition have all returned to the school
He expressed gratitude to the KELGA helmsman for the bold initiative and determination to complete the reconstruction work in the school ,saying that the rehabilitation and remodelling of the school had impacted on both input and output of learning in the school.
Education
16 Profs Jostle For Ul’s VC Post
No fewer than 16 Professors have indicated interest in the position of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.
Our source gathered that the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka comes to an end in November, 2020.
The new Vice Chancellor, when elected, will assume office for a single tenure of five (5) years on December 1st 2020.
Our correspondent, however, gathered yesterday that 16 Professors have indicated interest in succeeding the incumbent.
Those who have indicated interest and have been canvassing for votes from various stakeholders in the university included Professors Ta-hatu Kolapo Hamzat, Babatunde Lawal Salako, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke, Razaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu, Hakeem Fawehimi, Raheem Adebayo Lawal and Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto.
Others are Professors Clement Olusegun Kolawole, Olusegun George Ademowo, Emiola Olapade-Olaola, Oladele Olatunde Layiwola, Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, Temitope Alonge, Anthony Kadoye Onifade, Ebenezer Olatunde Farombi and Aderemi Raji Oyelade.
The Tide gathered yesterday that the 16 candidates are expected to address stakeholders in the university at a debate tagged “the Voice of UI VC: Who is next” billed to take place on Thursday via zoom.
The University of Ibadan was founded in 1948, and since its creation, no indigene of Ibadan has held the position of Vice Chancellor.
Following this development, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) appealed to President Buhari, who is the visitor to the university to address what it described as “marginalisation”.
The CCII President, Adeyemi Soladoye who recently addressed a press conference in Ibadan, called on Buhari to appoint one of the qualified professors from Ibadan as the Vice Chancellor of the 72-year-old university.
He described as unfortunate that by this year, the University of Ibadan is 72 years old and has produced 14 Nigerian Vice-Chancellors between 1960 and today but no Ibadan man has ever emerged as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.
He appealed to President Buhari to ensure that one out of the four indigenes is picked to succeed the current Vice Chancellor whose tenure expires in November this year.
Education
UNILAG Sacked VC Begins Legal Fireworks
The embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was removed by the University Governing Board, has briefed a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mike Ozhekhome (SAN), to commence legal fireworks.
Ogundipe through his lawyer would challenge his removal as Vice Chancellor of the university.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja last Thursday by the law firm, which was personally signed by the lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, he said, Professor Ogundipe was unjustly removed from office, saying that, it’s a wrongdoing that will be remedied in Court.
At an emergency meeting, which was held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, the Governing Council headed by Dr. Wale Babalakin, had allegedly sacked the Vice Chancellor over alleged misconduct and financial sleaze.
Ozekhome in the statement explained that the constitution was clear on removal of public officers from office, insisting that the manner in which the University of Lagos Vice Chancellor was removed breached all known rules of natural justice.
Part of the statement said: “At an emergency meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, on 12th August, 2020, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was sacked.
“The VC is saying that the council breached all known rules of natural justice and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution in purportedly removing him as Vice Chancellor.
“He was never heard at all, or ever made to face any panel or committee to defend himself against allegations of his alleged unauthorised expenditure of university funds leading to his purported removal from office.
“It would be recalled that even the House of Representatives had on August 17, 2019, completely exonerated him of any wrongdoing after hearing from both the Babalakin-led Council and Prof Ogundipe.
“Breaking news yesterday had highlighted that journalists and cameras were already positioned at strategic places at the NUC before the emergency meeting in what was believed to have been a premeditated done – deal decision to sack the VC.”
