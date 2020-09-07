Akawor Vows To Bring Back Aggrieved PDP Members

The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly appears to have taken another turn, with the seven lawmakers loyal to the State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, chastising Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for providing official vehicles to all of their colleagues except for them.

The state legislators, who opposed the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor by other legislators, said it was wrong for Governor Akeredolu to have presented cars to other members of the House and neglected them.

Describing the action of the Governor as selective, the lawmakers frowned at the development and called for redress.

Govenor Akeredolu had last week given 2020 model SUV KIA Sportage to 19 of the 26 members of the Ondo House of Assembly as official cars.

The Governor said his administration had kept its promise of providing cars to the lawmakers despite the dwindling resources of the State.

One of the aggrieved lawmakers and Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, condemned the Governor for neglecting the seven legislators.

He said they were denied the cars because they did not support the impeachment of the Deputy Governor who has been at odds with the Governor since he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and indicated his interest to run for governor.

‘They are using their power on us because we did not support the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, but I know this time shall pass. They even refused to obey the court order that dismissed our suspension,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Tomide Akinribido, said their exclusion was to penalise them for their refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor.

‘It is not the Governor’s personal gifts, this is statutory and the Governor should not play politics with it,’ Akinribido said.