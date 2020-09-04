LG Elections: Performing LG Chairmen May Return -Akawor

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to trade tackles over the increment in the new pump price.

While the PDP’s factional Chairman, Honourable Bisi Kolawole, said the increment was a sign of insensitivity on the part of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the APC Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said Buhari was only clearing the PDP mess.

In his reaction, Kolawole posited that the action was an eye-opener for Nigerians to vote for the PDP in the 2023 election to put a halt to the maladministration and sufferings being inflicted on them by APC government.

Ajayi said the PDP was not competent to brand the ruling party as being militaristic, saying Buhari has been devising ways to clear the mess left by 16 years of PDP’s misrule in the country.

Kolawole, who responded via the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, described the action coming during the COVID-19 crisis as “wicked, inhuman and militaristic in nature”.

The PDP leader said it was only a government that is sadistic and thinks less of its citizens’ welfare that would bring such a harsh policy under a debilitating economy caused by coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an eye opener for all Nigerians that the APC government was a mistake. It should be voted out in 2023, because no power is greater than the will of the people.

“It was sad that President Buhari could contemplate this when other nations were giving stimulus packages to private organisations and palliatives to their citizens, this failed APC government was inflicting hardship on the populace.

“In 2014 when the former President Goodluck Jonathan increased the pump price from N65 to N100, the APC members engineered protests across Nigeria calling that government a failure. But if that was a failure, how would Nigerians describe this?”

Kolawole advised Nigerians that only a change of government can restore normalcy to Nigerians and not protests as being suggested in some quarters.

“In my humble opinion, I don’t want Nigerians to protest, because the APC government is capable of anything. I don’t want them to be killed on the streets, but let them wait till 2023 and vote them out, that is the best way out.”